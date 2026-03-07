The video aboe was posted six daze ago.

I have already been seeing these awakened from their winter slumber by globe hell whoring temperature rise in the house. They are crawling all over the place.

were…

crawling all over the place. I tend to leave most lifeforms that are not vermin or outright disease vectors alone. These?

They’s in buggy heaven, chile !

The guy in the video repeats himself at least three times in a car-stuck-in-a-snowbank back-and-forth attempt to get to the point so if just want to read the transcript that is fine.

Because I don’t use a computer to analyze chatter (i’m too goddamned smart for that) I had already seen the warnings of the rise ACROSS THE BORDER of Chagas disease DECADES ago when they started the Globe Hell Warming scam. They claimed that tropical and subtropical diseases would migrate into temperate zones as they heated up the terraformed planet.

And they have.

…heated the planet up

…migrated the diseases

Mission accomplished as Bush Baby would have said.