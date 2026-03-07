Globe Hell Warring
... Kissing Bug of Deth
The video aboe was posted six daze ago.
I have already been seeing these awakened from their winter slumber by globe hell whoring temperature rise in the house. They are crawling all over the place.
were…
crawling all over the place. I tend to leave most lifeforms that are not vermin or outright disease vectors alone. These?
They’s in buggy heaven, chile !
The guy in the video repeats himself at least three times in a car-stuck-in-a-snowbank back-and-forth attempt to get to the point so if just want to read the transcript that is fine.
Because I don’t use a computer to analyze chatter (i’m too goddamned smart for that) I had already seen the warnings of the rise ACROSS THE BORDER of Chagas disease DECADES ago when they started the Globe Hell Warming scam. They claimed that tropical and subtropical diseases would migrate into temperate zones as they heated up the terraformed planet.
And they have.
…heated the planet up
…migrated the diseases
Mission accomplished as Bush Baby would have said.
Repetition is con/tent. Twelve years of get ‘em by the pub/ed repeat & most of that chunk is prepubed. Hounds gotta terraform *before* the wild hairs grow & the hares run wild.
(& then post-12 for the smart ones -- it is a marathon ... gauntlet. : I see Missoula on the repeater's chest. it's 47 miles from missoula to the BSL4 frankenstein lab in hamilton.)
So now Chato’s once upon a time land is Chaga’s Land. Bronson the Apache uses the less lethal rattler:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLiRspZGkJ8
Guess kissin’ bugs are atop Walton’s Mountain now, up there in the Virginny Blue Ridge.
Turncoat turnabout would be justice & better than fair play:
The buggy Bushes dynasty has been engaged in mad scientist false flag gain of function experiments on the pub/eds for generations (& that’s just one familynch mob) so I’m thinking Chaga can be sped up via GOF for the good justice cause of head-mesh Beagle’ing such belfry-bugged threats to humanity & haloing those heads with Kissers instead of sand flies.
But it was only fantasy
The wall was too high as you can see
No matter how he tried he could not break free
And the worms ate into his brain 🎶
Here we have maple bugs. The great grandparents called them poverty beetles apparently. Their seasonal population seems to be increasing.. The maple 🍁 bugs too..