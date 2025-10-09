Sandwich Lady sent us this eye-opener (so as to imply that it pops your eye out in order to suck out the jelly).

https://toronto.citynews.ca/2025/10/08/historic-heart-transplant-using-a-heart-that-stopped-beating-conducted-in-canada/ By Alessandra Carneiro Posted October 8, 2025 6:38 pm. A groundbreaking moment in Canadian healthcare occurred when a Canadian surgeon completed the country’s first donation-after-death heart transplant in Toronto.

I have a parallel processing brain that instantly references anchors already established in Continuum. First thought: The apple that doesn’t turn brown when cut.

Imagine, then, my Sir Prize when I found that the goddamned apple was ALSO a product of Canuckialand !!!!

««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««««<

https://mynorthwest.com › kiro-radio › this-gmo-apple-will-not-turn-brown › 530866

The world’s first GMO apple will not turn brown, but is it safe?

The Arctic Apple is a GMO apple produced in Canada.

….it’s fancy, GMO

magic trick

is that it will not turn brown. But how safe are GMOs?

»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»>

This is all part of what I called the Zombification of my garden. The new Pharm chemicals that stopped me dead (interesting word now) from growing a garden since 2022 would cause a plant to stop growing, stay green, and only die after a frost. This happened after a decade of watching my compost pile that used to disintegrate in two weeks under natural conditions take TWO YEARS TO DECAY.

At the University Health Network’s (UHN) Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, Dr. Seyed Alireza Rabi

A Rabid Rabbi by any other name (even if from a cousin clan supposed to be Moo Slim) is still what the Family name implies. Just like Och My Dean Ajad happened to be Yahoodim even though he was the ‘leader’ of a cousin country.

led the team of doctors and nurses behind this historic procedure, Canada’s first donation after death heart transplant.

Does anyone, like me, have the feeling that the very notion of ripping living tissue out of one being to use as replacement parts by another being that was SELECTED BY NATURE TO HAVE MET THEIR EXPIRATION DATE is so totally wrong on the face of it, but is made more heinous and aggregious due to the fact that it is mainstreamed in the lexicon and the cultural acceptance of a race of organ breeders?

Does anyone, like me, have the feeling that the word: Trans whether as heart-curdling Trans Fats or Heart Trans Plants holds nothing butt sinister connotations?

“This is absolutely a transformation, we are in an era that’s going to change the way heart transplants are done, said Dr. Seyed Alireza Rabi, UHN cardiac surgeon.

Notice the not-so-subtle ramrod up the ass with the SPECIFIC use of the word: TRANSformation to describe their heinous new TRANSplants?

What changed - long ago - is that these Ghouls, these Eaters of the Dead, used to be hunted in graveyards to be kylt.

Now, they’re getting face-time in the press for their advances in alkymy, sorcery, and witch kraft perfecting necromancy

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Necromancy - Black Witch Coven

The blackest of all the black arts is undoubtedly necromancy, the ancient method of communication with the dead. The art of raising the dead and controlling their spirits takes its name from Greek words meaning “dead“ and “divination”. Necromancy is a form of magic involving communication with the…

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Even the goddamned Witches are in on stealing cyber data. A Port Scan is a function of looking for an opening in your computer’s interface with the web to sneak in and insert Beelzebubblegum into the works. Tricky Bitches.

Occult Live

Necromancy - Occult Encyclopedia

Necromancy is the practice of magic or black magic involving communication with the dead - either by summoning their spirits as apparitions, visions or raising them bodily - for the purpose of divination, imparting the means to foretell future events, discover hidden knowledge, to bring…

########################################################

So, you tell me how the GHOULISH practice of transplants as previously done and now with DEAD TISSUE is NOT a function of Black Magicks?

A new era in heart transplants Traditionally, heart transplants are performed when brain death has been confirmed, but the heart continues to beat.

Witch, of course, was just a Spell Casting Glamour to get the family to allow the harvesting of LIVE ORGANS FROM A LIVE BODY BECAUSE THERE IS NO CLINICAL BASIS FOR ‘BRAIN DEATH’. It’s all just fucking made-up so that a blood sacrifice can be made.

To me, even if I weren’t the smartest fucker that ever lived, the fact that the grape apes are WILLING PARTICIPANTS IN CHALDEAN BLACK MAGICKS on EVERY LEVEL is so apparent as to be the equivalent of cutting one’s own dick off with a slight grimmace for the slight twinge then wondering why your pants feel wet.

But that’s the nature of Spellwork isn’t it? The ones under the spell don’t have the first damned clue that they are being puppetteered. (double letters added just for safety).

The advanced procedure changes that process. Once a family agrees to take a loved one off life support and a death is confirmed,

Goddamned LIE on the face of it. Medikill FRAUD. Fraud and Murr Durr have NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS EVEN IN THE YAHOODY SYSTEM.

the heart is then recovered by the transplant team.

Re-covered? I prefer: ripped out by a black magicks priest to raise the dead with the dead.

While the initial process is different, Dr. Alireza Rabi says the risks are similar to a traditional transplant, with a similar surgery time of 7 to 8 hours. A global first, now in Canada The procedure was first conducted in Australia in 2014, then the U.K. in 2015, and then in the United States in 2019.

What do we see here?

ALL EMPIRE.

Doesn’t matter what order: Prison colony of England first, then Mother England (so as not to be confused with the actor who played Freddy Kruger), then The Colonies, and then the Other Colonies.

“There has been about a decade, and we were encouraged by the outcome, so we wanted to make sure that the recipients of this heart are doing just as well as the more traditional hearts, said Dr. Alireza Rabi.

They waited to see if their Necromancy took because of what Grandfather said in the movie Little Big Man: Sometimes the magick works - sometimes it doesn’t.

While this procedure is the first in Canada, Dr. Alireza Rabi was part of the U.S. team that conducted the surgery in 2019, and now he brings his expertise to Canadians. “Dr. Alireza Rabi is an international rockstar when it comes to cardiac surgery;

I’ve been doing just this for 25-years, so when you study MediSin, the history of it not only haunts but informs. Surgeons were originally in a class of society that included BUTCHERS AND SHOEMAKERS. After the heroic measures of Physick (drugs) waned and you could cut the Santoria chicken out of the chest of your sacrificial victim and wiggle it at them, all of a sudden they are the highest paid ROCKSTARS in the Dark Arts.

when it comes to heart transplantation, we are just thrilled to have him back in Canada and back at UHN,” said Dr. Thomas Forbes, UHN’s Surgeon-in-Chief. “He joined us from Massachusetts

Mass Of Two Shits: Ground Zero for Witch Kraft in the Yew Knighted States.

General Hospital, where he was until earlier this summer, and one of the major reasons, ff not the major reason, we wanted to get him back in Canada was to benefit Canadians.”

Yes. Because there is such a need to replace the tickers of those who had them destroyed by the ConYid shats that specifically takes out the cardiovascular system. The loving care for your average Hosehead is heart-cooling.

With nearly 200 Canadians waiting for heart transplants, the University Health Network says this procedure could expedite the heart donor list by 30 per cent and save many lives.

That’s what the Rabbi said about Jenner in the 1800s: That Jenner’s Black Magicks Practice of scratching the Devil into people (Hastan used to be called: Scratch) had “saved millions of lives!” This is an unprovable statement but it stuck. Grape Apes repeat it like the Project Mockingbird mindless fucks that they are.

Uhh… NO!

Ghouls used to be hunted and exterminated.

Someone who is dyeing of a heart condition that was invariably CAUSED by MediSin in the first place that requires someone else to DYE so that they can become the Walking Undead is 100% AGAINST Nature and good reason.

“Every time that this has been done, a heart transplant has been done using this technique, there is a reduction of the number of people who have died on the wait list, shorter wait list times and also improved outlook globally, said Dr. Alireza Rabi.

Black Magicks is good for the Globe.

The hospital network says the patient is recovering well following the transplant. Alireza Rabi says he is hopeful more procedures like this will be performed in the future.

Rabbi sows the Demon of HOPE so that all gawd’s chilrens can be walkin’ round wit udda peeples boday pharts in they chessticles.

=======================================================================

Ghul is an arabic word adapted in the series Star Gate as the name of the ALIEN SERPENT SYMBIOTES that took over humans.

https://stargate.fandom.com › wiki › Goa’uld Goa’uld | SGCommand | Fandom We have no right to play God, but neither do the Goa’uld. Now I know none of this seems real to you on paper, but trust me, they’re pure evil. Daniel Jackson The Goa’uld (pronounced “Go-ah-oold” or sometimes “Goold”) are an aquatic species of symbiotes from the planet P3X-888 in the Milky Way…

The Ghul Star is another Arabic phenomenon that takes us into the realm of David Icke because it is not visible to the unaided eye. I would have said: Naked Eye but this is a wholesome family Stack, dammit!

The Evil Star is associated with Lilith so it has also been called the Lilith Star.

All of that is very curious because an unseeable star in an obscure constellation known only to the Arabs at the time is associated with the Demon Vampyre Queen of Babylon = Lilith = Lili = Lilu = Lilituv.

Bava ILI means The Gate of the Great God ILU.

A Demon Vampyre Queen Ghul by any other name… is still The Extinguisher.

This world is not.

It is not a world.

It is not normal.

It is not wholesome.

It is not reality.

It is madness and sadness and Deth.

Hell on Earth is a misnomer.

Hell IS Ea-rth.