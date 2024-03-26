Joe Spenner from Oregon wrote the book:

Where he demonstrated that the Cunt Trollers divided up the US like cutting up a dinner in order to play SIM Continent (not City) with it.

Image by Fran Zetta.

The Commies are deconstructing the world in real time in full view of the stunned sheep and those sheep will be flatter than Rocky J. Squirrel run over by a bulldozer without the first inkling of what happened to them which is disappointing for me because I would at least like the collaborating fucks to have even a millisecond of realization that they were authors of their own doom right before the flattening.

Leave a comment