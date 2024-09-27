I guess after 16 years of doing this, that I’m the only one who has ever explained the Witch Craze from 1200 AD through the Witch Trials of 1600 AD, as I’ve never seen anyone else tell the truth on it.

Back in the day all you had to do was whisper, “I think So-and-So is a witch.”

Next thing you know Ms. So is dunked or ovened or staked by a crowd of eager home eye side all maniacs. Led, of course by clergy or govern mente of which there was NEVER any separation.

What that does, as a whar of attrition, is slowly erode the population of REAL WOMEN to the point where there are only Evil Hoe Moe Side All maniacs left in every village.

This was made clear to me when I read the accounts of Salem (a contraction of Jerusalem = the City of Peace - we pause briefly for a hit of oxygen due to the loss of breath from hysterical laughter) Mass of Two Shits.

ONLY the brave souls who denied being Witches include a preacher who recited the Lord’s Prayer forward - a feat that is impossible for a Witch - WERE KILT while EVERY SINGLE WHORE THAT CONFESSED TO BEING A WITCH WERE HELD AND THEN RELEASED.

Nothing speaks more of a Rigged Game and CULLING of natural normal women (and men) than that.

My hypothetical Third Grade Class could see that and laugh anyone out of the classroom if they pretended that those events from 1200 to the present were anything but a culling.

So what about the video above.

It’s the Hate Child of those now-majority of Witches who have taken over here in Hell that reign down Tear Your on everything that they touch and do.

How could it not be the spawn of a Witch that migrated to commit sex crime?

How could it not be Witches in high places like Judges, Work Relations Agents, Cops, and the ‘sympathetic supervisor’ who GIVE A PASS TO THEIR OWN WHILE PUNISHING ANYTHING THAT GETS IN THEIR WAY?

824 years later but not a goddamned thing has changed except the concentration, frequency and depravity because that’s the way that Hell works.

We are surrounded.

Unless there is some serious Exorcisms going on you can’t go to the Witches to get relief FROM the Witches.

I’ve posted this before, but if you hadn’t watched it the first time or didn’t remember, I’m the guy that likes to give everyone a nice cruise across the Lake of Fire with a non-asbestos raft.

Sure, there’s more. Sure, they’re all bad. Sure, it won’t stop until the last remaining humans stand against the Hive Swarm of Witches, Alkymysts, Sorcerers, Magi, and Demons.

Good fucking luck.

They GAVE you There’s more of US than there are of Them as a mind-virus SPELL to make you THINK that it was true when, since at least 1200 AD it has been the farthest thing from the truth.

Evil is biological. The solution can only be biological.

