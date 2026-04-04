Fuckers.

noun, verb, adjective, adverb, preposition

Ones Who Fuck.

Since the word: Fuckers is such a multi-use word, then although the Millie Tarry are Fuckers that are behind everything that goes on and goes wrong here in Hellscape, they are merely the Force Arm (can’t call it enforcement because that implies some higher purpose) of the Fuckers that run the show and keep said Sol Diers as attack-dog pets.

Fuckers all.