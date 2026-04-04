FUCKERS
Fuckers.
noun, verb, adjective, adverb, preposition
Ones Who Fuck.
Since the word: Fuckers is such a multi-use word, then although the Millie Tarry are Fuckers that are behind everything that goes on and goes wrong here in Hellscape, they are merely the Force Arm (can’t call it enforcement because that implies some higher purpose) of the Fuckers that run the show and keep said Sol Diers as attack-dog pets.
Fuckers all.
Planned obsolescence is like premeditated murder.
Murder One.
Book 'em Dan-o.
(Lots of sea-salt corrosion in fees 5-(f)0-fum-I-smell-the-blood-of-an-englishmun land.)
Murder Ink is consumer-exsanguinate red blood deoxygenated-oxidized to black which alchemizes to green in the cooked books ledgers/demain.
legerdemain /lĕj″ər-də-mān′/
noun
Sleight of hand.
Deceitful cleverness; trickery. "financial legerdemain."
Sleight of hand; a trick of sleight of hand; hence, any artful deception or trick.
“Consumers” are trained to believe that’s what they do/are.
Because that training is all it takes to conceal from them that, in oxidized armor fact, that is how they are done, that is what is done to them.
“Consumers” are consumed.
And they are consumed with it, too, with out-consuming “the Joneses” being consumed.
No Consommé For You!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqlQYBcsq54
“Patents” leather-armor the hobnailed jackboots of this planned obsolescence planet, too.
Stephan Kinsella is one among several who speak to severing this servile aspect from the survey (my shortcut punchline: patents are Frankenstein creatures that attract the same wrong kinds of people that created patents):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAvbWeivv8o
And Michael Crichton went to town with it in “Next”:
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/7661.Next
But Jeremiah Johnson says it all:
“I’ve been to a town.”
Planned obsolescence is fraud.
Pay (subscription fees) to play planned enmities euphemised “communities” are too.
Cannibalism is Parkerized, right, Elvis? … Soylent Green is people.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rib7YFtc4Ww
There is, contrary some asserters, such a thing as scarcity.
But more & more Gulliver is tied down by the patent-holders of artificial, “created,” scarcity.
“We hadda burn the village down to save it” & “it takes a village” to do it, too.
Looks like a good channel. Thanks for the hand off.
Sol die:ers.. Like in Latin Sol/-e (Homophone with soul as also the sole of the boots trampling your face under mil (1000) ta re (take again and again)("sun/star/es ta a ra/celsetial's") die:s "Gods!?
Like in "sould (hunters) for the "little G-D's/Gods of this world..
They say coke coal ay's has phosphoric acid in it.. 10 % I'd not believe though..
Un pardon pour mon utilice catastrofic de grammaire á la Swenglish!
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