Formula of Death

Killing Me Softly

Hard Kill: Swift Destructive Force. A Hard Kill is obvious from the start of the attack to elimination of the objective, at least to an observer – if not the target as well. Lethal drone attacks and offshore bombardment, smart bombs and other methods of hard kills are not necessarily seen or recognized by the dead.

Soft Kill: Examples are more instructive than descriptive words: Ultraviolet tasers directed at a driver through a car window that simulates a heart attack leading to a car wreck is an example of a soft kill. Untraceable poisons, microwave and other directed energy weapons, pathogens delivered by air, water, insects or vaccines that lead to debilitation and death are all excellent culminations of the art of soft kill. Plausible deniability or complete masking of the source of the kill or that it was a kill at all is the height of the art of Soft Kill. A lingering death is just as good as an immediate one since the target has been disabled before it has been neutralized.

I have the privilege of being introduced to a method of soft kill that I was previously unaware of.



As the martial arts grandmaster taught: You can’t fight what you can’t see.

Oral nutrition supplements and enteral feeding are, now that we can see and describe them, an ULTIMATE SILENT WEAPON FOR A QUIET WAR resulting in the GENOCIDE of entire populations and demographic groups of victims of the military medical machine.

Q: What is the difference between a hospital and a prison?

A: Hospitals bill your insurance.

Q: What is the difference between force-feeding a human in an institution and force-feeding a goose for liver pâté?

A: Geese don’t have a gag reflex when you stick the funnel down their throat.

Q: What is the difference between the ‘food’ used to force-feed a human and that used to forcefeed a goose for liver pâté?

A: Half a million employees stealing billions of euros in revenue from their victims vs. one guy with a funnel and ten cents of cracked corn.

ALL YOU CAN EAT – BUT IT EATS YOU

[quotations from L.S. and sources]

Force Feeding

“Force-feeding has been labeled a violation on the ban of cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment. The World Medical Association holds that it is unethical for a doctor to participate in force-feeding. Put simply, force-feeding violates international law. The tube can also go down the windpipe, instead of the esophagus. And forcing food into someone’s lungs can cause pneumonia, a collapsed lung, or death.”

FED LIKE A VEAL CALF OR PÂTÉ DUCK.

“Guantanamo captives who will not comply with force-feeding have their arms, legs and head restrained in a feeding chair. They remain strapped in the chair until the nutrient is digested, to prevent induced vomiting. Animal welfare groups object to force-feeding of birds.” Of course international war crimes are never enough so inventive humiliation rituals in the form of RECTAL force-feeding highlight the merger of psychological and physical warfare.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2014/dec/09/cia-report-rectal-feeding-detainees

Force Feeding has a rich history of criminal abuse in ‘enlightened’ countries like the United States that gives lip-service to human rights, scolds other nations for abuses, yet TORTURED suffragettes in ways that should curl your nose-hairs:

https://medium.com/the-collector/force-fed-through-nose-and-rectum-for-women-wanting-tovote-59b9c45f52

which is mild compare to…

https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/inside-holloway-documentary-reveals-horrific-4494175

In 1914, Frances Parker, another Scottish suffragette, was being force-fed by the rectum (a nutrient enema, a standard procedure before the invention of intravenous therapy) and once by the vagina in the Perth prison:

Thursday morning, 16th July … the three wardresses appeared again. One of them said that if I did not resist, she would send the others away and do what she had come to do as gently and as decently as possible. I consented. This was another attempt to feed me by the rectum, and was done in a cruel way, causing me great pain. She returned some time later and said she had ‘something else’ to do. I took it to be another attempt to feed me in the same way, but it proved to be a grosser and more indecent outrage, which could have been done for no other purpose than torture. It was followed by soreness, which lasted for several days.

No one watches the Watchers so although force-feeding is Right Out! as the British would say there is nothing to stop the military in hospitals and other facilities from doing what the military in other facility like ‘detention’ camps and prisons do. Look critically at the word: Govern Mente that in Latin means Mind Control. So Mind Control licenses all medicine; medicine is the industrialized on-going Operation: Paperclip so it has always only been an illegal criminal cabal doing exactly what its charter was from the beginning. To my knowledge only Tammy Pepperman and I are the only ones who say that medicine is military. She elegantly states that if you take someone to an ER, hospital, or clinic you are making a deposit in a military outpost of

an enemy combatant to be experimented on.

What kind of experiments? Could it be the development of Soft Kill weapons in the form of chemical warfare agents called pharmaceutical drugs and nutritional supplements?

Catch-22

“In the vast majority of cases, formula is useless. One exception is parenteral feeding (TPN) when you have to be fed through your vein with a customized nutrient solution.” L.S.

However, the Catch-22 applies to even that supposed heroic intervention:

“TPN is a very risky procedure, and often has disastrous effects on your blood levels. I myself was fed in intensive care this way and lost a lot of weight. I got to know a girl who had a rare polyneuropathy and couldn’t digest any food through her intestines. She could not maintain her weight by parenteral feeding so she eventually starved to death despite the delivery of up to 6000 kcal a day that just passed through her guts undigested.” L.S.

“The refeeding syndrome unfortunately is encountered in modern clinical practice and is relatively poorly recognized or understood. RFS, which is potentially fatal, defined as “significant fluid and electrolyte abnormalities pertaining to metabolic disturbances following rapid oral, enteral or parenteral refeeding in chronically undernourished patients.” The most profound biochemical abnormality is hypophosphatemia, while other biochemical abnormalities include a disturbance of sodium and fluid balance; a deficiency of thiamine; hypomagnesemia; hypokalemia; and changes in protein, fat, and carbohydrate metabolism. Up to 80 percent of all

malnourished patients develop within 72 hours a “refeeding syndrome”. ”

Re-feeding syndrome can happen with I.V. or oral supplementation. I personally remember the stories of how those held in German prison camps with the bodies of skeletons were given rich food when the Allied forces arrived which promptly killed them. So, I have known of this phenomenon since the 1940s (so as not to imply that I am that old but I have known of it history dating back then). But then that destroys all excuses for those who were given licenses to kill in mediSIN because if these principles were known that far back yet post-surgical parenteral (I.V.) feeding of those who had no history of malnutrition or starvation are being harmed by re-feeding

syndrome then that is inexcusable negligence and/or malice aforethought and malpractice.

Face it: If I’m just a Farm Boy and L.S. merely experienced these principles first hand or observed them, then there is NO EXCUSE for those who have taken this profession on with an oath that was sworn to no one but the wind. The biggest obstacle in modern medicine is that humans are INDIVIDUALS not assembly-line machines that all happen to be broken the same way so that an assembly-line sludge can be poured in their fuel hole to make them go. It is quite possible to have no malnutrition or starvation as a starting point yet still experience Re-Feeding Syndrome during parenteral feeding after surgery. Given infinite variation of the individual where the surgical patient may have been malnourished to begin with, the requirement for no

eating before surgery, then Re-Feeding Syndrome occurring in someone lacking the metabolic changes of a starving person like in the case of Anorexia Nervosa demands the elimination of variables and confounding factors of: Was it pre-existing nutritional status? Was it short-term calorie restriction? Was it the FORMULA?

Rabbit Starvation

But there are other forms of starvation leading to death that were known to the Native Americans and settlers of North America called Rabbit Starvation. When I, personally started to get weight loss from exposure to industrial and farm chemicals I had to look into malnutrition and starvation to find that the W.H.O. called the condition: Protein-Energy-Malnutrition. You know: the classic picture of the bloated belly African kids that look like skeletons covered with flies. I had everything except the black skin, bloated belly and we’ll skip the topic of flies since Illinois is Fly-Central. What I was surprised to learn was the principle that energy in the form of sugar or carbohydrates will SPARE the body of breaking down fats AND proteins for ENERGY. That is

why it is called protein-ENERGY malnutrition. For most of my adult life I could not figure out how extremely beautiful college girls could live on ricecakes and softdrinks yet still maintain their physical forms or how a child could ride a bicycle all day long on a single Twinkie sugarbomb snack. Protein (the structure of the organism) is SPARED if there is enough ENERGY so secretly these two kinds of enigmas were binging on pure sugars.

We have a duty to stay on topic in this narrative so I will only refer you to my video series CytoMitoGeno Pathology so that you can learn for yourself how defects in sugar, fat, protein and alcohol metabolism can affect the nutritional status of humans thus their diet choices that should be better said what diets they are extorted to adopt.

The reason that Native Americans were starving during hard times living off the land is that they would consume rabbits and other wildlife that were extremely lean. It seems that you can eat protein (the battle cry of carnivores and single most uttered word when someone makes the mistake of revealing themselves as a vegan or vegetarian to the ignorant) all day long but without sufficient fat you can waste away and DIE! Enough about me, lettuce hare about it from L.S. :

“Of all mammals, human breast milk has the lowest protein content (roughly equivalent to that of fruit and vegetables) because humans are the slowest growers. It follows that adults also have low protein requirements. The strongest animal in the world (gorillas) has an extremely low protein diet. The naturalness is more important for the protein quality than the amino acid profile. Most cases of protein deficiency occur with caloric under eating, also with extremely unbalanced diets, with malabsorption, or because of denatured protein.”

“In the beginning of the force-feeding I received a ultra-high-protein (40%) diet, which not only led to weight loss, but also completely deranged my blood levels (diagnosis: refeeding syndrome). L.S.

Protein poisoning (also referred to colloquially as rabbit starvation,) refers to an unverified acute form of malnutrition that some have speculated may be caused by a diet deficient in fat.

Only very recently mainstream medicine has recognized the importance of fat for emaciated patients. In spite of overdosing on protein I developed a protein deficiency I hadn’t had on a low-calorie vegan diet.

Study: An exception to this was the group of well-nourished infected animals ingesting a 20% hydrolyzed casein diet. From the 5th week of infection onward, their body weights were observed to drop progressively and at the end of the experimental period their weights were similar to those of non-infected undernourished mice. Even when fed balanced diets, in this experimental model, the infected liver seems to be unable to metabolize the surplus of ingested amino acids, with the result that the mice die from hepatic coma.”

Study: Adolescents recovering from Anorexia Nervosa remained protein depleted at 7 months after baseline assessment, even though they were weight restored.

Study: Satisfactory nutritional rehabilitation of patients with anorexia nervosa does not require a high protein diet.

“In 2016 I managed a rapid weight gain in a different clinic because I rejected the supposedly life-essential tube feeding and supplemental drinks. My protein levels were back within the normal range long before my weight was restored.” L.S.

Fresenius is a German dialysis corporation that sardonically makes nutritional supplements drinks. My mother got dialysis from Fresenius North America. Our personal experience with mediSIN was that if a doctor or industry points in one direction – then run as fast as you can in the other direction and you will probably be safe. I was shocked to find that Fresenius had a healthkill division that made NOTritional drinks thus making a kind of beyond coincidental link between myself and L.S. who brought this version of the NAZI Operation Paperclip to my attention.

“FRESENIUS was fined 231.7 million US dollars for corruption. From 2007 to 2016, employees of the group bribed doctors and public officials in several countries.”

I personally submitted evidence to the corrupt Elliot Spitzer the Attorney General of the state of New York regarding certain crimes. They would not speak with me regarding the progression of the case and I eventually lost interest because the one thing that you realize the deeper you get into the workings of a planetary Fascist State is that the Govern Mente and Corporations are all on the same side. Therefore any money that is exchanged between them is merely a transfer between divisions of the same corporation so that the VICTIMS are never compensated for the crimes committed against them but are to take comfort that “at least something was done”.

Nothing was done. It was, is, and will remain: Business As Usual. Maybe he was rewarded for his role in ‘handling’ that affair because he later became Governor of Lyme Disease Central but then was pushed out with a prostitution scandal probably because he disobeyed his masters. My how the mighty fall. Never mind the dialysis patients who were billed for Vitamin D supplements they never got.

Fresenius has a drink brand called Kabi that I re-dubbed Kali for the goddess of Death. Their marketing slogan is: Caring for Life. Given that I fought that billion-dollar dialysis monster alone I re-phrase that: Scaring For Life. The other nutrition drink by Nutricia has a slogan Life Transforming Nutrition that can be rephrased Life-Destroying Nutrition. “In 2017, the journal Bone published a joint study from the Mayo Clinic, carried out in conjunction with Yale University. Out of 51 cases of young children who were given Nutricia Neocate as a primary food source, all but three (94%) suffered from rickets as well as dangerously low phosphate levels.” There are convincing testimonials of harm at the original website so please spend some

quality time there for the full expose of crimes committed.

From my own experience with my mother on sick sludge like Ensure or Nepro made by Abbott: it had a habit of killing the appetite of those who had limited appetite in the first place thus preventing the input of real food. These packaged drinks are popular for those who actually seek weight loss due to the appetite suppression that they induce. Dialysis is a constant attrition of wasting the essence of a person so taking in a supplemental drink that contributed to that wasting while everyone is under the illusion that billion-dollar corporations have formulated something

to HELP just accelerates that swirl down the toilet that the ancient Chinese called the Death Spiral.

Follow The Money

Parenteral nutrition supplements brought in $4.4 billion in 2018.

Enteral nutrition supplements brought in $5.5 billion in 2019. Enteral feeding devices brought in $3.2 billion. The world market for infant formula brought in $50.5 billion in 2019 with projections to bring in $109 billion by 2027.

Those numbers reflect the front-end of the industry. If we factor in the quotes:

UNICEF

“At least one million children in developing countries, Tarzie Vittachi of UNICEF estimates, die every year because of incorrect and inadequate nutrition with breast milk substitutes, not because the mothers cannot breastfeed, but because they were told that a certain baby milk powder was “better”, “modern”, “more scientific”, “fancier” or simply “more comfortable.””

and an uncited psychiatry book:

“Forced intravenous or tube feeding can almost always be avoided even in severe cases, and according to the APA consensus often leads to medical complications (fluid retention, heart failure) …”

These quotes show that formula feeding leads to illness, so that the USE of formula then creates a back-end revenue stream from the illness that it created. Over the history of formula feeding as a standard of care in mediSIN spanning 30 years for parenteral nutrition, and 90 years for enteral feeding, if we were to factor in the failures of the process leading to injury and death we can see this as a Medical Epidemic that could be avoided with investigation into choices outside the dialectic. But medicine is King where it comes to a rash decision based on emergencies where

only two choices are offered and both are bad. How many people were KILLED by these flawed methods? When I went looking for statistics and history I was immediately confronted with the citation that in the 1700s John Hunter pioneered the use of “a hollow catheter and syringe to deliver blended food into the stomach of a patient.” This told me that the mentor of Edward Jenner not only had a fetish for syringes but also had to have passed that perversion on to his pupil.

http://www.ldysinger.com/ThM_590_Intro-Bioeth/14_nutr-hydr/history_of_tube_feeding.pdf

We might be generous to presume that the modern method of delivering protein hydrolysate formulas began in the 1930s hence the estimate that this patient-pâté process has been going on long enough to have evolved, not ‘improved’ in the delivery of a flawed method.

The excuse was home-made blenderized food that might be contaminated by microbes that can lead to disease for the list of horrors below, but if we extrapolate out that one home cooked meal could take out only one person while an industrial vat of bad meals can take out entire populations then it seems worth the risk.

Diarrhea, gastrointestinal colonization, pneumonia, infection, prolonged hospital stay, death. Externalized blame on bad food, but when you see medical staff insert trach tube with their bare hands down windpipes you have to ask if it was opportunistic infection or useless supervision/oversight of uncaring untrained monkeys in positions of power?

OK, well… this is all exciting. International war crimes intrigue, foreign national corporations acting as proxy-killers for the American-NAZI colonial citizens, and we have remained on topic:

All you can eat – but it EATS YOU! So, either I have matured as a writer to show that Single Golden Thread (I typed: Threat) throughout the seeming chaos of Continuum, or it is just that no matter where we turn that those threats appear everywhere thus being undeniable to those who take the time to look. Once the pattern of the Master Template has been revealed then you can see it EVERYWHERE and the stripes of the tiger emerge from the lines of the tall grass so that we can protect ourselves from predator-parasites that have been killing us quietly with silent weapons. Let’s see the biochemistry of this warfare in action:

LOW FAT STARVATION

From L.S. :

“Low-fat” dietary guidelines.

Already we have to stop. The reason that I painstakingly weave a linear narrative is that I can see the totality of Continuum for any given situation but most can’t and the limitations of visually or orally communicating an idea requires that a beginning/middle/end be presented so that others can grasp it. We just set up that Rabbit Starvation can KILL. So when we see the hot-button words of Low Fat we know already this is part of a military PsyOp disinformation campaign that was funded by the refined sugar council to protect itself from scrutiny by inventing the boogeyman of fat and saturated fat as the Enemy.

“In the dietary guidelines for the treatment of Anorexia Nervosa of the Charité [hospital system] five times the importance of low-fat food is emphasized, thereby reinforcing the irrational fat phobia of anorexics:

2. Bread, pasta, rice, cereal flakes (…) and potatoes contain hardly any fat… Consume these foods with low-fat ingredients.

4. Daily milk and milk products; fish once or twice a week; Meat, sausages and eggs in

moderation. (…) Prefer low-fat products, especially meat and dairy products.

5. Eat low fat and avoid fatty foods

7. Drink around 1.5 liters of fluid every day. Do you prefer non-carbonated water and other low-calorie drinks

8. Prepare tasty and gentle Cook the respective dishes at the lowest possible temperatures, as short as possible, with little water and little fat…

Anorexia Nervosa is most likely a SOMATOpsycho disease that should be treated not by headshrinks and diets that can KILL but getting to the SOURCE of the physiological condition or INFECTION that led to the presentation of self-starvation. As L.S. noted the STRATEGIC USE of the emphasis of LOW FAT to victims of a disease that that MUST HAVE FAT TO SURVIVE IS EVIDENCE OF A MILITARY PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE-ENHANCED CHEMICAL WARFARE CAMPAIGN.

Say it like it is – then there is no debate. Patrick Jordan meme.

The NAZI T-4 Euthanasia Program was brought to my attention where starvation diets (no fat) were used to kill ‘unwanted’ children. The calorie/fat restriction was spread many days because you can’t waste the good suffering of children by snuffing them quickly. Since I had no knowledge of this, I looked it up on Britannica to find that it was just part of what I label Ongoing Operation: Paperclip sailing full steam ahead, business as usual in the civilian hospital system of Germany. No Death Camps needed. Open-Air prison camps brought to you by state sponsored eugenics euthanasia; except who gets to decide what is merciful and who needed a

good-killing? In 1939 Hitler directed his medical henchmen with “…the responsibility for expanding the authority of physicians… so that patients considered incurable according to the best available human judgment of their state of health, can be granted a mercy killing.” Sounds like Old Folks homes around the world during the Corona false-flag pandemic. Under the cover of ‘medicine’ an insidious covert operation used a sophisticated technique of the fat-free starvation diet so that to the outside world it looked like those caring physicians were doing everything they could to save their victims while they were secretly, with malice aforethought murdering them slowly. Have I mentioned yet that Fraud and Murder have no statutes of

limitations? That applies to crimes committed back then but also the cross-application of that technology derived as part of Operation: Paperclip that has a perfect and perfectly plausible deniability today in the current guidelines for treating anorexia! The list of Useless Eaters included anyone whose life was decided by the psychiatric or medical minions to have a “life unworthy of living” such as incurables, low economic productivity, mentally retarded, and criminals. Shit! If we were to apply those characteristics liberally I would score a perfect 4 out of 4! Estimates of 270,000 adults and children were murdered over 6 years actually pales in comparison to the iatrogenic deaths in just North America. “Medical Error” is the third leading

cause of death after Heart Disease (vaccine-induced) and Cancer (vaccine-induced) thus making the top three killers in the developed world caused by doctors. John Hopkins claims more than 250,000 are killed in the U.S. EVERY YEAR (compared to the NAZIs over 6 years) while others claim that the number is closer to 440,000 per year.

www.cnbc.com/2018/02/22/medical-errors-third-leading-cause-of-death-in-america.html

Thus supporting my claim that Operation: Paperclip NEVER ENDED. I have watched medical doctors kill patients with no recourse since it is protected under ‘standard of care’ or the fact that the judicial system is the same Operation: Paperclip terrorist organization. All the stories that come to me from distraught families who found their loved ones in hospice tell me clearly that their family members were STARVED TO DEATH.

“Formula is an unmarked territory. Nobody talks about that it kills millions of people every year. In my opinion the main factor is protein hydrolysate, it gets metabolized less efficiently, in some cases not at all. If cancer patients starve down (mostly from chemo and radiation) they’ll be put on tube feeding. Nevertheless 20-40% of cancer patients starve to death. They wouldn’t starve to death being fed real food. Up to every third tube-fed dementia patient dies of a protein deficiency. Often people die from the so-called refeeding syndrome if they overdose on this toxic stuff. This was designed for euthanasia!! There are no studies supporting the use of formula nutrition. Most studies are being financed by the industry and manipulated (p-hacking). Studies with an inconvenient outcome are not published (publishing bias). Vaccines, antidepressant or chemo-medication is not even tested in randomized placebo controlled trials, (purporting that would be unethical), making these studies useless.” L.S.

It is easy to see that the Formula INDUSTRY has one goal in mind: to make a product that conforms only to their commercial standards therefore WILL NEVER allow for individual variation in metabolism or disease state. Because of the cookie-cutter, magic-bullet approach it will inevitably follow that the INDUSTRY ‘professionals’ of medikill will view anorexics and bulimics as annoying and incurable. It is a self-fulfilling prophecy on the part of the licensed killers since they are only interested in assembly-line conformity and compliance to what is CONVENIENT FOR THE COMMERCIAL INFLICTION OF WHAT IS CALLED: MEDICINE. Imagine a cafeteria for a hospital that had to plan, assemble, and cook meals for infinite variations of victims of genetic variations, metabolic damage, digestive dysfunction, and just plain personal fucking choice on what they wanted or could tolerate eating? I know first hand from chemical allergy what it is like to be marginalized and demonized by mediSIN because they either were industrially restricted in their education therefore the infliction of their kraft; or as malicious assassins they outright REFUSED to recognize chemical allergy.

L.S. observes: “For decades the medical practice was calorie restricting recovering anorexics. Last year they found the refeeding syndrome can be prevented without calorie restriction with a HIGH FAT diet (not low-fat/high-protein). This is a quote by the author of the guidelines (Dr. Haas, Charité in Germany): “This seems to be working quite well. Patients do not need phosphate supplementation since they received the high-fat diet.” Regarding the industry standard printed guidelines for treatment L.S. observes: “As often as low-fat was mentioned (in bold and underlined font) you would think this was written by an anorexic and not a nutritionist.

If low-calorie drinks are preferable, should you choose a diet coke over a fresh juice? (Isn’t there a conflict with high-caloric supplemental drinks?) These are double-bind messages. On one hand, anorexics are told they need to eat more, on the other hand that low-fat and low-calorie is a good thing, leaving them utterly confused. The amount of calories or fat of a food makes no statement about its health value.”

I, personally, have a radical view on what the cause of eating disorders are so the statement of L.S. that follows makes sense to me: “It’s a narrow road between the refeeding syndrome (too many calories) and the underfeeding syndrome (too little calories).” This is a classic allopathy treating SYMPTOMS but NOT the Root Cause so the pathway to homeostasis is balancing barefoot on the tip of s sword with a tray of fast-food above your head. Unless the Root Cause is determined and resolved then it is a Fool’s Errand and the Frog Jumping Halfway Towards the Wall every time thus creating an unreachable goal. To be fair, it may be that formula might be heroic intervention at the outset of treatment but then root cause analysis and differential

diagnosis are the pillars of what a CURE would be not just a Palliative. Of course that will never happen given the convenience of commercial formula, the billions of dollars that it creates and the ability to take the victims off of the Roll of the Living with impunity.

My stance is this: That Medicine has its origins in the military, that Operation: Paperclip is the ongoing project of that military division, that their goal is to harm, maim, and kill while documenting the process, therefore health, well-being, and cure of disease was NEVER their goal, so OF COURSE they are going to steer you in the wrong direction, confuse you with standard MK techniques because if you merely looked shallowly below the surface then you would discover that: That Medicine has its origins in the military, that Operation: Paperclip is the ongoing project of that military division, that their goal is to harm, maim, and kill while documenting the process, therefore health, well-being, and cure of disease was NEVER their goal, so OF COURSE they are going to steer you in the wrong direction, confuse you with standard MK techniques because if you merely looked shallowly below the surface then you would discover that: —

Vicious Cycle – Serotonin Starvation

So once they have you in a loop of Mental Confusion then the absolute best track they can get you on is with their Sorcery of Metabolic Confusion including that of Brain Chemistry. We go back to L.S. for more stunning insights:

“Every second anorexic is also suffering from depressions. Conversely, anorexics show an abnormal high serotonin level. Antidepressants’ (SSRI) mechanism is to raise the serotonin level.”

Dr. med. Katharina Bühren and Prof. Dr. med. Beate Herpertz-Dahlmann say:

“Increased serotonin activity may be associated with certain characteristics, such as: Food restriction and rigid, inhibited, anxious and compulsive behavior, such as occur in anorexia. Neither in a state of acute hunger nor as prophylaxis after weight rehabilitation has medication with serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) shown a positive effect on eating disorder symptoms, depression or obsessive-compulsive symptoms in patients with AN [Anorexia Nervosa].”

Why do depressive anorexics get antidepressants prescribed anyway?

Study: antidepressants cause weight gain

“The repeated pattern of mainstream medicine is, that the drugs are actually causing the symptoms they are supposed to treat. Very obvious with antidepressants (side effects: suicide and anorexia). All studies have shown that antidepressants work even less for depressive anorexics. Anyway if you have anorexia and depressions as comorbidities, you will be prescribed SSRIs.” L.S.

“…starvation actually makes people with anorexia feel better by decreasing the serotonin in their brains. As they continue to starve themselves, however, the brain responds by increasing the number of serotonin receptors to more efficiently utilize the remaining serotonin. So in order to keep feeling better, the person needs to starve themselves further, creating the illness’s vicious cycle. When someone with anorexia starts eating again, however, serotonin levels spike, causing extreme anxiety and emotional chaos.”

“All these drugs are designed to confirm the initial diagnosis and keep the patients in this unwell state. The drugs are so addictive that the withdrawal symptoms are even worse than the side effects and any symptom of your ‘mental illness’ will get worse at first if you are trying to quit. However to give the illusion they are working, these drugs have a potential of short-term symptom-improvement” L.S.

Let’s not take just the word of the victims but consult who most people worship: An M.D.

That is: until they find that the M.D. has gone off the reservation then the life-preserving warnings of these apostates are taken as heresy (free-thinking) that must be punished by derision, loss of license, and labeled disinformation, fake news, or… nutjobs.

Robert Mendelsohn, M.D. wrote Confessions of a Medical Heretic in 1979, where on page 82 he so impressed me with his statements there that I never forgot them when I first read them back then.

“You should be aware of all the drugs for which the side effects are the same as indications. This isn’t as rare as you might think. For example, if you read the list of indications for Valium and then read the list of side effects, you’ll find that the lists are more or less interchangeable!

Under the indications you’ll find: anxiety, fatigue, depression, acute agitation, tremors,

hallucinations, skeletal muscle spasms. And under the side effects: anxiety, fatigue,

depression, acute hyperexcited states, tremors, hallucinations, increased muscle spasticity! I admit I don’t know how to use a drug like this: what am I supposed to do if I prescribe it and the symptoms continue? Stop the drug or double the dose? What strategy lies behind using drugs like this is a mystery to me. Perhaps doctors are playing the placebo effect for all it’s worth? Or maybe they are merely trying to sanctify a patient’s original symptoms by giving a drug that causes them? Maybe they figure the symptoms will go away when the drug is withdrawn, in the fashion of primitive rites of purification and purging? In any case Valium is the largest selling

drug in history with prescriptions approaching 60 million a year. Maybe it deserves to be the largest selling drug in history, since, by having identical indications and side effects, it achieves what all systems of science, art, and faith strive for: Unity!”

Compare our personally reported 2020 AD observation: “All these drugs are designed to confirm the initial diagnosis and keep the patients in this unwell state.” with the 1979 writings of a medical doctor. If it looks like a goose and quacks like a goose then stick a tube down its throat and force feed it.

What does this mean for you, me, the victims and the future of this world under attack by silent weapons for a quiet war that we didn’t even know was raging in front of us?

It is worth everyone’s time to study the work in English or German

to make themselves and their people aware of the Silent Weapon for a nefarious Quiet War that is raging against us in plain sight.

written by: Patrick Jordan

background info: L.S.

image by: FranZetta

Formula of Death was on Fran Zetta's website in March of 2021.

Fran and I decided to put the image in a print book as one of our Faux comic imprints. Although the original image created for L.S. was creepy and commanding in its own right the rendering of it in Horror Comic format seems to increase the impact of this non-fantasy crime.

