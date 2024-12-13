The A.I. wanted me to see this.

I’m a stand-up fight kinda guy so the whole run & hide thing prepping and living in national parks thing is just absurd to me.

Butt…

Drones were invented by the Yahood to convince the loser children of the Goy to run a joystick and hunt down their fellow Goy (or their Yahoody cousins) with a We Upon that maintains Ritual Purity so that you don’t have to…

well… lettuce let the Buy Bull tell you what they had to do…

Numbers, Chapter 31, King James Version: And do ye abide without the camp seven days: whosoever hath killed any person, and whosoever hath touched any slain, purify both yourselves and your captives on the third day, and on the seventh day. And purify all your raiment, and all that is made of skins, and all work of goats' hair, and all things made of wood. And Eleazar the priest said unto the men of war which went to the battle,This is the ordinance of the law which the Lord commanded Moses; Only the gold, and the silver, the brass, the iron, the tin, and the lead, Every thing that may abide the fire, ye shall make it go through the fire, and it shall be clean: nevertheless it shall be purified with the water of separation: and all that abideth not the fire ye shall make go through the water. And ye shall wash your clothes on the seventh day, and ye shall be clean, and afterward ye shall come into the camp.

TIME IS MONEY. So to a marauding band of desertdwellers that really cuts into the prophet’s profits. SEVEN DAYS is a long time, so if you can get some cockhead goy to do it for you and you never have to touch or be sullied by physical action or even using a DRONE yourself, then BONUS! By God.

And I do mean: By God.

God of Death in their case. I’ve never seen any other variety or flavor of god in all of the literature I’ve consumed. (Books taste like trees and india ink).

So, according to the video above You: you Runner/Hider, are screwed because the Corkscrews taught technology to the Chosen so the can hunt you From On High like gods.

But then the A.I. also wanted me to see this:

That implies that at least the British and those nice Asian ladies that keep the tropical sun off of themselves might make it; while the others are taken out by the Flying SUVs birthed by the Iranian Mothership off the coast of Wherethefuckever.

So, the notion of a stand-up fight being manly, and honorable, goes right out the fucking door when some craven kid drinking Red Bull (made with real bull urine) and eating corn chips can take you out like playing a video game.

I guess there is symmetry in Hell in that the reward for the kid that did his own people will be turned into tree fertilizer when his masters are done with him and they toss him into the alkaline hydrolysis vats…

or just have another goy do it…

or by then the autonomous androids can probably handle the flesh like Amazon packages…

