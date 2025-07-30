Gardening WAS my life until I quit in 2022 one year shy of 50 years.

Pharm Whores using the latest in BIOCIDES insured that I can’t grow my own food just like their Masters planned.

To reduce confusion on this book: You can grow things in pure sand ABOVE soil that has some merit and nutritional value. Clay is a layer that holds many minerals so the concrete that most people associate with really poor subsoil that just happens to be on the surface can still be a medium for the culitvation of plants IN sand that is placed ABOVE the clay. I have Black Gumbo. Possibly the worst kind of soil in ILL Annoyed reclaimed swampland. It is about a foot of topsoil (post-dust bowl) above a layer of clay. So the soil itself can be made loamy by MIXING in sand. Butt… if you’re damned lazy then you just put the sand ABOVE the nasty dirt that is above the nasty clay, then you can raise (in a pre-biocidal world) MANY plants that thrive in the elbow-room that sand affords.

Great: sweet potatos, carrots, ONIONS, and watermelon loves the cradle of about 5-inches of sand underneath a developing fruit.

But those were the PRE-PHARMWHORE BIOCIDE days.

Lilly just put this out but I have been warning about this since the year 2000.

Why is everyone A QUARTER OF A CENTURY BEHIND JORDANIAN GENIUS?

I’m glad she is talking about it. I’m not glad that her cabbage grew to one leaf and then stopped. But I have been A Voice Bitching in the Ghetto about that very thing since I quit gardening just shy of 50 years = A HALF A CENTURY, in 2022 when the chemical OVERSPRAY had zombified my plants.

We’re not even talking direct contact. This is the shit that is in the air.

So project in your mind that if a plant can be stunted at the development that it was at when it was poisoned, it can’t grow but doesn’t die (until frost) then WHAT THE FUCK DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN INSIDE HUMAN BODIES WHEN THEY ARE DAMAGED AND NEED TO HEAL?

I tried to get Stephanie Seneff on board with my observations that it is MORE than Round Up Glyphosate, it is MORE than oxalates. This is the greatest chemicull warfare attack in the history of the universe.

So, if you can grow things in pure sand above passable soil, then good for you.

But this is why I’m quitting everything: Chicken Littling the world that the sky has already fucking fallen, and writing books about doing what was a major part of my life; and since food IS life: it WAS MY LIFE for 49 years.

You could buy it as a historical curiosity of:

”Mom, tell us again how you used to grow your own food before the WEF forced everyone to eat GMO crickets?”

More Bitter with the Bitter.

No sweet left.

Maybe a lot of sweat.

Definitely not the sour of Lactic Acid from properly fermented produce.

Lacto-fermentation is a world probably invented by the CIA handlers to get people thinking they have to POLLUTE their fermented vegetables with WHEY the most bacteriophage (FUCKING GODDAMNED VIRUS) POLLUTED substance on the planet where the Lacto seems to suggest that it has something to do with MILK like the whey nonsense. Lactobacilli do not NEED a milk substrate to do their work. Many lactobacilli with the most prominent being Lactobacillus plantarum begin the fermentation process that leads to LACTIC ACID production which is the true meaning of LACT(o) fermentation that as you can see has been corrupted and occulted by CULTS that use AEROBIC technique that uses YEAST to make ACETIC acid instead.

Jesus! This is why I’m quitting everything.

The world is just too stupid willingly led by decievers.

I tell the TRUTH and I’m fucking UNKNOWN, Shadow Banned and then openly banned when I used to troll all of the Rot Your Food in a Freemason Jar on Your Countertop Cultists to tell them that they are not only fucking up but creating a health risk.

Let the Dead Bury Their Dead.

I have said for years now that an aparagus and carrot ferment is so utterly fantastic that it should be able to promote world peace.

If you can get it to work.

I saw the trend for home fermenters to BUY culture starters at the same time my ferments were failing!

You have to realize that if an organism is commercialized then it has already been adapted as a GMO to a particular substrate and is grown in 5-story tall stainless steel fermenter vats with the accession number assigned to it via the Type Culture Lab in Reston Virginia the same place that sold Buy Oh We Upons to Sad Man Insane of Iraq.

When I first learned fermenting from the originator of the Pickl-It ANAEROBIC fermentation jar, I had some failures that were expected due to the learning process and or bad shit. Bad shit smells bad and you shouldn’t eat it.

Butt…

Here in Hellscape,

Kathleen of Pickl-IT didn’t patent or trademark anything so her work was co-opted by someone who took everything over like a squatter (there is such a thing as Previous Art but are you willing to pay the court costs?)

Although her work was stolen, the replacement product still used anaerobic fermentation technique, contrary to the MASON JAR ROTTING PRODUCED ON A COUNTERTOP CULT.

People are making and eating DANGEROUS SUBSTANCES THAT ARE UNREGULATED BY A GOVERN MENTE THAT ITSELF SHOULDN’T EXIST, so if you are afraid of designer bugs like ConYid then fear your neighbor who was copying some ass who got instructions from a CIA handler to rot produce in AEROBIC condtions on a countertop in the light.

EVERYTHING about that is 103.5% fucking wrong!

Autofermentation should happen without an accession number from the Type Culture Lab due to epiphytes and endophytes that grow ON and IN the plants that are ALREADY SET BY NATURE TO PROPERLY FERMENT PRODUCE WITHOUT buying unknown bugs in a bag. Well… that was before they started fucking with the biosphere with human drugs used to kill weeds and insects. That was before DARPA took the KEYSTONE organism: Lactobacillus Plantarum and started fucking with its genome. They probably figured that too many people were getting healthy and happy from PROPERLY anaerobically fermenting their produce so they probably put in some Yahoody-kyll-the-Goy genes in it.

That would be bad enough if some lazy goddamned yuppies paid money for govern mente bugs in a bag to pollute themselves, but what you do at home gets into people around you if you are spitting and farting your way through public, and there is no doubt that the Evil Fuckers of Their Mothers released the altered bug into the biosphere already.

Just like my garden that I took notes on since 1973, to discover that my germination and yeilds were down to 66.6% (think, just THINK about that number based on REAL NUMBERS COUNTED based on seeds planted, seeds germinated, and produce harvested - - - my ferments followed suet by having two-turds to HALF of the attempts making it without turning to sewage-in-bottle. Once you get to the 50/50 chance of getting something edible then it is just not worth doing that thing. Even if the taste is so fantastic that a ferment could foment whirled piece.

Yeah… tell that to Is-Ra-EL. Jerusalem = City of Peace.

So here we are again with a book in the Jordanian Style where I tell The Truth, The Whole Truth, and Nothing But The Truth only to have it turn into a historical curiosity because if you can’t: #1 grow your own food, then you can’t: #2 ferment it, so my book just became obsolete with the sound of…

CRICKETS!

[Man! Fran Zetta and I had so much fun during the Plandemic ! ]

So, if you are in a country where there is still the ability to grow and eat your own food then consider this book. If you do not, but have the temperment of a collector who likes ephemera memorabilia then get the book to pine away for those Days Gone Bye when we used to Eat, Drink, and Be Married for Tomorrow we have already been well into that Dying process.

How’s that for a cheery sales pitch for books that I put a LOT of effort into?