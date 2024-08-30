Hasatan has a lethal sense of humor.

It was the U.N. that took away Canaan from the original inhabitants to give it to give it to a dispersed band of marauders.

So, with UNICEF on the boxes of Chemicull and Buy Oh Logical Wharf Air slated to take out well over a half a million innocent kids, the gate with the spikes on it has swung full-circle to take away the current and FUTURE offspring of the Canaanites.

I’ve always had the greatest faith and respect for Blacks in the U.S. and Arabs to know that these have always been Depop Drops, so I can’t imagine even the wartorn masses falling for this shit.

I have only one thing to say about it:

COLD CHAIN.

Leave a comment