VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Wildrhody's avatar
Wildrhody
14hEdited

The spells...

Government = Monger Vent (Monger as a person selling something undesirable and Vent as their outlet. What better place to sell us their games and wares to keep us occupied, besides, like what I've shown before, also from their Tabernacle = Abel Trance).

Also, Inflation = Fit In Loan. (It's the loan debt that causes inflation. Everyone has to keep robbing Peter to pay Paul).

The later invented letter "J" represents a hook, just as its shape shows. If you use the "G" instead, which has the same sound as "J", as in the words Geranium, General, Geronimo, or...

Gerusalem = Game/Mage Rules.

Remember, we were created in his I-Mage/Game.

Magician = Magi Cain.

Imho, the only way to beat this Game is to expose it! Strip it naked for all to see. Speaking of stripping it naked...

The penis looks like a mushroom with a fatter stem, and mushrooms are known as a Fun Guy. Really?!

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4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Cat Burglar's avatar
Cat Burglar
18h

When you start asking, “Can I hold a case quarter?” then I’ll know you got ancient ghetto lingo down. Of course inflation…

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