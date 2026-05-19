Ferdinand Lundberg’s book: The Rich and the Super Rich is over a thousand pages long. Written in 1968 but I only started to read it in the 1980s, I never got past the first 100 pages.

He suggested that there was no need for Organized Crime in Harmerica because the Govern Mente filled that position more efficiently.

There was one sentence in there that I didn’t bother to hunt down (have to sign in to the Internet Archive to scan the PDF - Homey don’t play that) where he says

IN 1968 - min you!

that there were offices full of computers and men in white shirts and ties who knew

DOWN TO THE PENNY

what you would make and what you would spend.

That statement never left me.

It was featured in my exposition on Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars

where by 1979 there was a cryptic phrase in the SWQW document that suggested that ‘someone’ spilled the bean on who THey were and what THey were doing. I took it to be a reference to Ferdinand and his single line about dudes with ties and computers fuckin’ wit us.

Since that time, I have had on several occasions with precision that belies that we are in a SIM, that when I balance my checkbook, after having paid all of my bills (with INFUCKINGFLATION !), I have had, as I did yesterday:

FIFTY-ONE

CENTS

left over.

Not shitting, and it’s not the first time.

I played video games to understand how humans got hooked on them. When you turn off the sound (entrainment) and avoid the flashing lights (entrainment) you can get to the gist of the game which is game theory that induces you to KEEP PLAYING with tricks like diminishing returns with intermittent wins.

Knowing Game Theory before you enter into such a study keeps you frosty so that you don’t get Vegas Fever and lose your life and family to pulsing sounds and flashing lights and self-stimulatory dopamine hits.

Thing of it is, though -

I WOULD ALWAYS LOSE.

Given that I have bragged for 18 years that I have the Brain The Size of A Planet and happen to be the Smartest Man That Ever Lived… (Gilbert Ling notwithstanding) -

it took multiple attempts at games of physical skill and logical strategy to discover

THAT THE FUCKING GAMES ARE RIGGED.

In ‘real life’ (funny concept since we’re in a SIM already) I should be an internationally known billion or even trillionaire due to my skills and ability. So even at this level of the gaming structure, it is rigged and I’m being held down.

FIFFY WAN CEN

if I needed to remind you…

Although I take everything that the Malevolent Universe deals out personally, I recognize that I’m not the only one that the system fucks with and that the system is rigged against all of us EXCEPT the ones that are used as NPCs to show that you MIGHT win which is the inducement in Game Theory to KEEP TRYING.

Another reason why I quit doing what I was doing. After 25-years if things were not changed they would not BE changed. At least not by me.

Maybe by Eve:

But then I already gave “Eve” everything that she needs to get the job done.

I must interject or outergeckt at this point that the way I was ABLE to make those bill payments within 0.0153 cents (the paper dollar is valued at 3-cents so 0.51 of a doll ear equates to wan an ah hav cen) is from the kind “frequenting of the establishment” of Lulu to buy my books with a surprise of sales that were definitely above the poverty level this month.

Really couldn’t have done it withoutchew. Otherwise I’d be Falling Down.

https://www.vaccinefraud.com/BOOKS/

Cheerios