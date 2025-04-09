So, i’m still looking into the situation of uterine fibroids because I have ZERO experience (being a dude) and NO education (because medicull training is maliciously biased against women) in female endocrinology. Had I been born a woman (the talmudic preyer thanks god upon awakening that one was not born such) I would have had experential knowledge of when things went wrong so I would have had a reference to figure things out. As it stands I can’t even relate to the complex interplay of hormones let alone their CYCLES so, I enter into such things with caution because I’ve known a number of women with hormone-sensitive cancers. You don’t want to mess with Mother Nature because that Mother-part can be a motherfucker if you get it wrong.

I attempted to investigate by search term:

differential diagnosis uterine fibroids

but Microsoft was trying to force another update on my Windows 10 spyware that is set to expire in October which destroyed ALL bandwidth. I never got even my browser to load.

So I pulled out my Merck Medical Manual. No mention of fibroids. They hide names like adenomyoma and other shit. You’re supposed to know that when checking the index. Pretty much THey say: if you do have a fibroid then it should be cut out unless you want kids.

The whole uterus… not just the fibroid. That’s those butchers answer to EVERYTHING.

They admit straight up with a straight face that THEY HAVE NO FUCKING IDEA WHY FIBROIDS OCCUR BUT CUT THE GODDAMNED THINGS OUT.

So the 1992 MMM was a bust. I figured I would try the 1974 version of Harrison’s Principles of Infernal Medisin.

Fuck.

If it wasn’t important to me and the person I’m doing this for, I would not have put a pillow on my legs to keep a book bigger than a fireplace log from digging into my flesh while I went looking for words that weren’t there with answers that were IDENTICAL TO THE MMM abomination where they just want to slice and dice Momma and put her on fake hormones for the rest of her unnatural life.

Hormones via IUD that also comes with a risk of perforating said Uterus, are another option. But whence cometh the benign tumor in the first place?

It’s always ETIOLOGY UNKNOWN, so how would you know to use an estrogen, a progesterone, a promoter or an antagonist, or a Monty Python Something Completely Different? Which was the reason for my Differential Diagnosis question that went unsearchable.

So when Microsoft finally released its anaconda coils off the throat of my connection I did what I always do: I went to Israel to the Malacard.org database (incognito because I don’t want their public cookies) to see what they had to say about fibroids.

You’ll fucking love the lovechild of Microsoft fucking with your core programming coupled with Googhell abomination inseminated by the A.I. that when I first typed in:

Uterine Fibroids into the Malacards I got

0 RETURNS.

Do I get to chose the species of tree from which the stick that I request to be fucked by is harvested from?

Knowing that that was impossible I typed in Uterine and it started to autofill with adenomyomas, and leiomyomas, and… offered me FIBROIDS.

Ever get the feeling that we are in a dream-state where everything is fluid, untethered, and run by some malicious force like a red-headed stepchild that needs the entire stick-fucking tree to fall right on it and get it out of OUR misery?

Having been forced to work with and against the government and its culling arm called healthkyll since the year 2000, I have a second-nature habit of documenting everyfucking thing because I wouldn’t expect folks to believe me when I say that the A.I. that has always been shitzophrenic is losing its goddamned mind. Because we went from ZERO RETURNS to me retyping the words: Uterine Fibroids to come up with the above.

Fact check me: the search phrase at very top matches the way it was spelt (magicks not the ancient grain) in the 1,571 returns while the SAME SPELLING offered the option for 914 returns if, in fact, I meant to write Uterine Fibroid instead of Uterine Fibroid…

Fucking sucks being me…

… but it gets worse.

Any Whey, there is a difference in the things that the Is Reallies offer for returns on diseases because some have gene-associations and others may not. Those numbers have varied over the years that I have consulted the oracle at the Wise Man Institute but that was not the breakdown here. 1571 - 914 = 630. What happened to the other 630 diseases based on the the difference in spelling Uterine Fibroids and Uterine FIbroids?

So, I STARTED with the Subserous entry even though, by description, I didn’t think this was the kind that I needed to be investigating.

Given that I had multiple other entries to datamine that were closer in description, I went to those but the reference to Tuberculosis did not show in any of the other offerings. So I went BACK to the subserous entry (same damned link only separated by a brief amount of time) to find this!

Take the time to study them closely.

The Devil is in the Details.

IT’S ALL DETAILS.

My attention was drawn like a nailgun penetrating plywood into rafters when I saw #1 was the Intestinal TB so that locks it into my mind. I’m not at all obsessive, compulsive, anal, or micromanaging when I MAKE A COPY of something that is that dramatic so that I can come back to it after I’ve slain all of the other data devils.

And I say that not as a personal defense against accusation of OCD, AMM, but because if the A.I. is REALLY after you then you’re NOT PARAOID.

Intestinal Tuberculosis as the #1 RELATED DISEASE with a direct gene association is not at all unusual if you accept the design flaw of putting the anus so close to the vagina. Had I been god I would have mounted the vagina somewhere close to the belly button and kept the waste disposal the hell away from the waist.

Skeletal Tuberculosis as the #10 (before the mind-fuck) RELATED DISEASE was not at all a surprise to me (I’ve been doing this for 25-years) because that 1974 Harrisons (remember that book?) taught me about that long ago that Night Sweats can be from TB and that Osteoporosis can be from bone TB.

TWO entries for TB in the Malacards Top Ten tells a mind like mine that it’s got to be important and since the person for whom I am looking into their womb is from outside of the Yewknighted States of Shumeria, then the BCG shat = LIVE goddamned TB vaccine is rampant as something that they force onto young children.

Jesus on a Gyroscope! The babies never had a chance.

So, I saw it. Bear Trapped it in my oft-bragged of mind. Went huntin’ other Rare Bits, came back to the reference that I found NOWHERE ELSE to find that in the time that it took in an Incognito window for the A.I. to know it was me and start fucking with me it had demoted Intestinal TB to #3 and Skeletal TB to #12 !

A mind like mine is a PATTERN recognizer. It threw me off-guard and on a self-doubt rabbit chase to try to find the disease entry that had TB as #1 only to do a keyword search in what I saved offline to find that it was indeed the subserous fibroid and that indeed in just a few minutes the ENTRIES had changed so that my memory of the PATTERN no longer matched up.

boy, was I fucking pissed.

So, I did what I always did, done, do and have taught others on how to read and understand the Malacards: I went through all 628 (at least THAT hadn’t changed) entries looking for other tells that these GENETIC MUTATIONS were related to VACCINES !!!

Just because it says: intestinal (think about that) and skeletal TUBERCULOSIS doesn’t mean that you ate dirt and shat TB. It means that some malicious motherfucker before the age of majority and without informed consent SHOT LIVE TB INTO YOUR FUCKING BEING THUS SETTING YOU UP FOR A LIFETIME OF FUN MUTATIONS THAT THE AUTHORS OF ALL DEVILRY IN IS RA EL CAN CATALOG AND TRACK LIKE A CONTINOUS PROJECT PAPERCLIP MENGELE EXPERIMENT.

Look what else the cat shat in:

Ask me the difference between a fibroid, myofibrosis, an adenomyoma, and a leiomyoma?

Fuck if I would know?

Goddamned Babylonian Name Change if you axe me.

Is it any Sir Prize that POLIO is #26 & 27?

Of course not. The CDC admitted that at least SV40 was shot into MILLIONS of people. Polymyoma goes hand-in-hand with Polio as does a Herpes sore on upper or lower lips.

Kaposi's sarcoma is a cancer.

Polyoma = many tumors,and polyomas are a subfamily of retroviruses.

Kaposi's sarcoma is caused by herpesvirus 8.

Prion Agenda is my most expensive book. You’ll figure out why…

If you’re broke like the rest of us then this will do:

Polio was a buy oh we upon. It embedded untold horrors into the souls of mankind that makes the movies Hell Raiser look like a kindegarten art scribble.

Whence cometh the fibroids?

They were all injected time-balms where the plausible deniablity that they were IMPLANTED to go off any time the trigger was flipped occults the culprits.

What doth the injection demonic possession wrought?

Well, for one thing I was curious to see the unexpected but now-obvious connection with eyelid PTOSIS with fibroids because whatever CAUSED the fibroids would lead to derangement of female hormones. The uterus is the STOREHOUSE for female hormones. Violate a woman by cutting it out and she will be a metabolic and mental mess even if the gross hormones (estrogen/progesterone) are artificially supplemented. All of the subtle interactions and the non-major hormones that will NEVER be supplemented will have an effect downstream on all systems of the body including the ability of the upper lids to stay up against gravity.

This is a bullshit promo for a plastic surgeon. She is young (and probably has fibroids) her ptosis isn’t advanced then the compare the frumpy-look to a photo with professional makeup.

Here’s what is typically seen in mature women:

where you can almost not see out the windshield because the sun visor is blocking the view. No doubt this woman too has either fibroids or some uterine defect or has already gone through the hysterectomy. What if someone of my caliber and investigative and analytic prowess could intervene BEFORE this got to the can’t-sew-the-uterus-back-in point?

Here’s what it looks like in men:

Unless that’s a New Zealandess with short hair and then I’m sorry for all of us.

What can tumorus muscle growing into the uterus ultimately get you?

Well, not prostate disease if you were biologically female to start with… But that is another interesting connection.

The malacard entries straddle the benign with the malignant tumors of the uterus. Breast cancer has associations with prostate cancer. Makes you wonder if Dad didn’t share an extra something (like a Retro-Virus) that led to the time-delayed activation post partum or just a 30-40 year countdown timer?

Pancreas Disease is complements of ANOTHER SHAT:

From Microbiology, Kingsly and Wagner, 1990 pertussis toxin probably [!?] is a group of substances that includes endotoxin. When injected into laboratory animals it produces a variety of symptoms, including increased susceptibility to histamine and serotonin and, thus to anaphylactic shock. The islet-activating factor increases insulin production and inhibits epinephrine-induced hyperglycemia.

Translation the shat can induce SEPSIS (Thank you Wayne) and ALLERGY and HYPOGLYCEMIA!

https://www.nvic.org/vaccines-and-diseases/Diabetes/congressionalhearing.aspx One of the names for pertussis toxin has traditionally been "islet-activating protein," signifying that this substance acts specifically and directly on the "islets of Langerhans," which are the insulin-secreting parts of the pancreas. At least since the 1970s, pertussis vaccine has been known in animal experiments to stimulate over-production of insulin by the pancreas followed by exhaustion and destruction of the "islets" with consequent under-production of insulin; in the first case the outcome is hypoglycemia, and in the latter it is diabetes. ***** Vaccination, Social Violence, and Criminality: The Medical Assault on the American Brain, by Harris Coulter, 1990. ***** “Did you know that the whooping cough germ, Bacillus pertussis, when injected into animals, has long been known to lead to the secretion of insulin? In 1979, at the Fourth International Symposium on Pertussis, held in Bethesda, Maryland, it was shown that this same result occurs in those who have received pertussis vaccine. In their publication, “Adverse Reactions after Pertussis Vaccination,” Drs. W. Hennessen and U. Quast suggest, “It seemed of interest to examine these reactions in comparison with the hypoglycemia syndrome.. . .There was a close relation between the two.’ If your child has juvenile diabetes (a disease characterized by wide swings in blood sugar levels), ask your doctor if he has ever heard of this effect of whooping cough vaccine. Maybe it’s time to investigate whether the pertussis vaccine has anything to do with the rapidly rising number of people with juvenile diabetes, adult diabetes, and hypoglycemic all disorders of insulin metabolism.” —Dr Mendelsohn MD (the Peoples Doctor Vol 6 No10)

In case you’re not like me with a bear-trap mind and the image faded when the quoted words came through so that you can’t tie the images and words together to see that the Malacard database in Is Ra EL is a CATALOG of what they shot into us WITH the gene sequences they mutated for a MISSION ACCOMPLISHED list of how fucked up they made the entire hu-man race.

What did Mendelsohn say vs. Weizmann Institute?

Juvenille and Adult Diabetes »»» Pancreas Disease

Hypoglycemia »»» Carbohydrate Metabolic Disorder

All Disorders of Insulin Metabolism »»» “Inherited” Metabolic Disorder; Glucose Metabolism Disease

What did Fran Zetta, Sandwich Lady and Patrick Jordan say in Legacy?

The brain is an organ.

The brain consumes OVER 60% of the entire body’s insulin.

If oxygen and glucose are low the brain will be in anxiety, panic, and depression mode.

What did the fuckers in Mengeleland say in their Ongoing Project Paperclip report?

#149 Disease of Mental Health.

The BRAIN IS A FUCKING ORGAN. You fuck with the pancreas you fuck with the brain. You cut off the BRAIN FOOD THE BRAIN WILL SUFFER.

It’s not a PSYCHOsomatic goddamned ‘disorder’ it is a SOMATOpsycho goddamned millie tarray assault!

I could teach this to third graders. If they existed. The world has now be reduced to adult-sized toddlers.

Before you get your ENDOCRINE ORGAN of the uterus cut out - that’s like cutting out the pancreas because you have diabetes - the Plan of Action (DELPHI technique language) would be to detox the fucking vaccines that destroyed ALL OF THOSE ORGANS WHOLESALE because you can see from the Malacards that although I was merely looking for FIBROIDS of the UTERUS the entire load of guts from inside the body were collateral damage to the fucking we upons.

In the host of other entries that I went through last night were connections to the thyroid and liver/gallbladder both of which are connected via the Iodine that was suggested by many here an in other references to remedy the fibroids. Multi-systemic organ failure in a world that teachs the owners and the mechanics to view only single part replacements at a time, with no integration into the vehicle being BUILT DAMAGED on the assembly line ON PURPOSE.

Y’all got a lotta work do to.

