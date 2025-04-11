Because Natural Childbirth is NOT covered by insurance but C-Section is, then even if the mother has advanced directives to NOT do a C-Section, the Stage Play will cry: “Fetal Distress!” due to the heartrate of the baby getting really high before it makes its debut in Hell.

Medical Messhuganuh (I’m not yiddish signalling).

Guess fucking what? A baby’s heart rate WILL spike because…

IT’S BEING FUCKING BORN!

So, the conniving criminals of carnage will carve up the coochie because INSURANCE WILL COVER A SURGICAL PROCEDURE.

So, for the sake if covering the physician’s ass and getting paid without risk, a permanent maiming is done as an industry standard based on a pre-scripted FRAUD.

Belly Dance ala Scalpel.

I really hate this fuckshit.

Another Talking Head blathering as if NORMALIZING the fact that a Hedge Fund is a FRAUD.

Hedge Funds shouldn’t exist. Monster. A prodigious birth.

So, when she is saying that The Temple (the Federal Reserve arose from the Babylonian Temple system of Sacred Prostitution) HAS to bail out the Hedge funds because they are DUMPING Treasury Bonds, then where is the backlash that:

Hedge Funds should never have existed therefore the government and the regulators are part of a fraud that has no statute of limitations? If you or I were to fuck up - NO ONE WOULD BAIL US OUT! Let the fuckers BURN! “The SAME THING that caused the 2008 crash is happening right now”? That’s PREMEDITATION, CONSPIRACY, FRAUD, AND ECONOMIC TEAR YOUR ISM. With the Pub Lick having amnesia for it happening the first time. Ape Slaves that ignore that they are being rayped for tax doll ears to fund their own Occupation, then rayped again to pay for CASINO GAME PLAYERS when they FAKE A CRASH so that they can be bailed out, are EQUAL PARTNERS IN THE CRIME BECAUSE: No torches, No pitchforks, No tar No feathers.

This scripted method of economic extortion was outlined in the Protocols.

The modern twist is that the inbred fucking cousins SCRIPTED a ‘Law’ to STEAL MORE MONEY when the domino cascade ends at the banks backing up like a gut-bucket toilet emulating Buckingham Fountain.

7:05 min But when foreign buyers don't step up

Exsqueeze the fuck out of me - butt why would a FOREIGN NATION BUY YewKnighted States Treasury Bonds?

Guess who is forced to? U.S. banks. This week US banks bought a whopping 20.7% of total auctioned debt. Meaning two things: Number one global confidence in the United States and the US dollar is weakening Number two US banks are now forced to hold all of this unwanted risk. But here's where it gets personal: When banks are forced to buy up all of these Treasury bonds well what happens when the value drops or volatility increases now these banks are sitting on massive unrealized losses something we've already seen that we cannot afford to get worse. These are the same institutions that are supposed to be protecting our deposits. And under the current rules it's not the government who's going to be forced to save these banks anymore. No it's you! Under Frank Dodd it's you and me and everyday Americans whose finances can be used to plug this hole. Ask yourself if Treasury demand keeps collapsing and banks are forced to keep buying how safe are your funds in your bank really? and before someone out there says "Oh bank balance that will never happen." It has happened in Lebanon Cyrus Greece and before someone else says "Okay but that's not the United States." It actually has happened here in the United States. A couple of months ago a failed Oklahoma bank First National Bank of Lindsay they weren't bailed out They weren't bought out No anyone in there who had over $250,000 all of the uninsured deposits were taken to make the bank whole again.

What’s the difference between Communism, Harmed Robbery, and U.S. Banking?

nottafuckingthing

This is why I lay it all on the Grape Apes.

Military Apes swore an oath to the Constipation that doesn’t apply to them to defend the nation against all enemas foreign and domestic.

They willingly went to foreign lands to fight communism and preserve Mob Rules.

But when the Domestic Tear Your Wrists STEAL PEOPLE’S MONEY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT (remembering the whole time that time is money therefore money is the measure of your life’s energy) they do fucking nothing like perfectly trained rabid gaurd dogs.

The workaday ape, so cowered by unceasing assaults, just shrugs at the next assualt, chugs down more coffee, and pushes harder on the gerbil wheel until his or her heart goes out.

No torches,

No pitchforks,

No tar

No feathers.

Then she finishes with telling people to buy COMMODITIES called Gold and Silver.

The same Tear Your Wrists that control the Sigil called the Doll Ear also control the occult metals. She has no plan. No one has a plan.

I don’t either. My video called The Plan was removed from Ewe Toob years ago.

How long has this been going on?

I don’t mean the economic history of it -

How long has this sickass SIM been going around the SAME CIRCLE in Dante’s Hell?

