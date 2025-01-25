There’s times when you’re burning through videos at 2X where you have to back up, slow it down to re-hear it again…

Transcript as it is written not as it was spoken:

3:13 … they're all dated 1981 what happened was that over the course of about 3 years the defense Logistics agency through FEMA was selling about a million ounces a week until they ran out

Where’s that proverbial Fucking Stick with which to bugger me?

Hell… I thought that they were just a Shadow Government protecting Aliens.

WAIT!

In REAL TIME I realized that what I wrote was absofuckinglootly true!

I’m damned funny even when I’m not trying to be funny when I’m trying to be funny.

They ARE the Shadow Government and they ARE protecting Aliens!

While hawking Silver on the side…

and they dripped it out like that so as not to over disrupt the market when when they started selling the original high bid was a jarn company about $9 an ounce

Nine Doll Ears an ounce! No telling what it is now, but at a 16:1 historic ratio with Yahoody Bug Shit (gold) it should have peaked at: $168.75; but since it didn’t, that is proof positive that the Sun Cult (gold) has been suppressing the Moon Cult (silver) which is price-fixing, which is supposed to be a not-good-thing by private undividuals as well as govern mente.

and it progressively declined as we know into the 8S until it bottomed out for like 20 years there

Bottomed out for 20 years? Seems like Artemis/Sin/Diana/Lilith doesn’t have as much clout as Ra/Shamash/Apollo.

but so the government actually did get a decent price for their silver they missed the Hunt Brothers high but they did get um a much better price than they would have had they waited longer yeah cuz silver went down to like $3 an ounce yeah

Witches my point: because things did not go well for the Hunt Brothers despite them just emulating what the Archons were doing. But the Archons through their Sun-shadow enforcement arm put a stop to that.

and so speaking about the defense stockpile and the view of silver as strategic I found the Congressional hearings from 1966 where they're talking about the Strategic stockpile there had been a copper shortage at the time the center asking what other metals are in short supply at the time. Mr flurry says malum Platinum I think are the two materials that are in most urgent short supply at the moment Senator ask what about silver he says this is not perhaps in the magnitude of the shortage of the other materials that we mentioned that's an understatement of course the government had many hundreds of millions of ounces of silver at that time but they were a little bit worried that we didn't have enough of a domestic silver mining industry.

To highlight this supply/demand/price-fixing/monopoly on shiny rocks, when the Rio Tinto mine in the US has a SURPRISE! landslide that shut down 10% of the WORLD’S supply… the price of silver tanked to BELOW THE AMOUNT THAT IT COST TO TAKE IT OUT OF THE GROUND!

No Man I Pew Lay Shun there!

he goes on to explain with regard to Silver we've undergone a substantial shift in direction of the program of the Geological Survey in the last 2 years and there's hope that by teaming with the Geological Survey and the Bureau of BS

When GOLD like this happens “…and the Bureau of BS …” I don’t even try to render what was actually said over what the transcript shows!

we can find enough of it and develop the technology so that we can make an indent on Silver Supply.

I’m sorry, but that narrative had more holes in it than Hunter Biden’s defense…

WHAT? make an indent on a supply that historically was never in competition to have a dent, an indent, or an outdent? How does that make sense? FEMA SOLD OFF THE STRATEGIC SUPPLY. IF THEY WANTED TO HAVE a dent, an indent, or an outdent, THEN THEY WOUDDN’TA FUCKING SOLD IT!

It’s just impossible to accept all of the lies.

They’re ALL lies.

Here's some shit that I don't even watch. I just harvest it for the headlines:

So after all of these years of price-fixing the boys in suits are STILL FIXING the price of shit on paper… shitpaper… silvershitpaper.

Some of this stuff is just so cryingly boring that I can’t get past a few seconds of it, so, again, it’s for the title only, but this whole: Get rid of income tax and go to tarriffs will make the rank and file pay out the ass for the same stuff from a different angle. There are no free-lunches unless you are an Alien funded by FEMA.

INSANE 25% TAX ON GOLD AND SILVER GAINS?? Dealer Says “Accumulate Whatever You Need” in Silver NOW!

Just for the title.

They are engineering financial raype as performance art.

Since I don’t expect folks to watch most of the videos I consider this a short Stack to highlight my point that the Shadow Govern Mente does whateverthehell it wants unaswerable to anyone, and that at least *I* had no fucking clue FEMA was in on the metals market manipulation.

What the collection of the headlines demonstrates is that NONE of the precious metals qualify for the definition of Money per Aristotle:

”Time and Value invariant.”

As Lysander Spooner said: “Gold and Silver are just Commodities.”

Despite the DOLLAR being named after the Tollar silver coin.

Expect to get a serious case of whiplash from whatever position you take (on your knees?) regarding whether silver will go up or crash because it has been and remains a toy of those who control it… I guess that would be FEMA.

