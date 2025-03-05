The topic of uterine fibroids came up.

Typically I just knee-jerk blurt out what I’ve heard since the 1970s that once you stop coffee the fibroids go away.

Butt, in this daze and age of fuck checking I figured I would re-visit that FIFTY-YEAR-OLD response to see what they had to say about it today.

I know for a fact that Our Lady of Sardinia will LOVE this shit because within 50 years all of the sources bring up the tired old connection of caffiend and coffee, tea, soft drinks, power drinks, chocolate AS A DIALECTIC saying that

The relationship between caffeine and fibroids isn’t black and white. While excessive caffeine consumption might contribute to higher estrogen levels and more intense symptoms, moderate coffee intake is unlikely to be a major factor in fibroid growth.

which is the equivocation yes/no that lets them befuddle the mind with paradox so that the receiver doesn’t know what to think so they run to the Docked Whore for drugs or for a His Turn Wrecked Of Me.

Of course, if you remove the uterus for something that MIGHT have been gotten rid of had you just STOPPED DRINKING THE WORLDWIDE PESTICIDE, then you are doomed to being on hormones for life. Some Life.

They also offer hoarmoan therapy to trick the MUSCULAR TUMOR into quiescence but like everything in allopathy they may treat it, the sleeping bear might hibernate, but there is no guarantee that it won’t come back because…

well…

that coffee thing. It’s a worldwide addiction so why would anyone give it up if there is a dialectic around it? The MK suggests that it MIGHT not be bad for you, the MK suggests that it MIGHT even be good for you, and you’re addicted to it, and your health might melt down if you just quit your life-long addiction in order to improve your health. It’s a wonder that humans even get out of bed with that much uncertainty.

The $tats are that in the U.S. tens of billion$ are spent on fibroid$. ONE OUT OF TEN WOMEN HAVE UTERINE FIBROID$.

If you know anything about statistics and what epidemics are: on a scale of ConYid to Ten, that brings fibroids in at DefCon 1 (the highest level).

It’s a goddamned epidemic. One out of Ten.

But the best part, the part that Our Lady of Sardinia and I love the most is the quote regarding the question of whether coffee with its soothing aroma, taste, and ANTIFUCKINOXIDANTS is bad for you or not...

THEY REALLY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE CAUSE OF FIBROIDS IS!

FuckmewithaStick?

FIFTY-FUCKING GODDAMNED YEARS since I first heard: quit the fucking coffee! Yet they are STILL arguing the DIALECTIC of whether the world’s most famous pesticide is good or bad for you and…

THEY REALLY DON’T KNOW WHAT THE CAUSE IS!

But that really does make sense when you’ve got one out of ten women disabled, and you’re making TENS OF BILLION$. You would purposely cover-up the cause which is a cross between Lot & Serial Number Vaccines coupled with the Whirled’s Most Favorite Pesticide.

We’ll throw tea and caffiendated soft drinks and chocolate and shit (always throw the shit in there) as well. Can’t just blame coffee, but when you figure that coffee was MADE universal by the Dutch and their Wicked Witch of the West India Trading Mafia, then what Jason Christoff says about it being the primary mode of Mind Control is a no-brainer. A No-Brainer, just like the reveal that I had never been confronted with as Mechanism of Action until I took the time to revisit a 50-year old problem:

While excessive caffeine consumption might contribute to higher estrogen levels and more intense symptoms ——

Half a century ago it was just cause/effect, empirical observation being reported by women that they quit coffee and the fibroids went away. Here’s a smoking fucking gun yet they are still playing their Shaaahhh… yeah - no…. It might be but it might not be….

Here’s some pretty damning statistics that make you question what kind of Mengele experiments are going on across the world with DIFFERENT PARAMETERS when you see that Italy has the highest rate of fibroid reporting but the lowest rate of hysterectomy intervention.

https://www.livestrong.com/article/13770639-fibroid-statistics/ Here's how many people ages 40 to 49 have been diagnosed with fibroids in different parts of the world, according to aMarch 2012 study in BMC Women's Health. United Kingdom: 4.5% France: 4.6% Canada: 5.5% USA: 6.9% Brazil: 7% Germany: 8% Korea: 9% Italy: 9.8% Here's the percentage of people across the globe with uterine fibroids who also underwent a hysterectomy, per the above-mentioned study. USA: 4.3% Canada: 3.4% United Kingdom: 2.2% Brazil: 1.8% Germany: 1.7% Korea: 0.8% France: 0.5% Italy: 0.3%

USA: 6.9% diagnosed vs. 4.3% uteruses ripped out.

Italy: 9.8% diagnosed vs. 0.3% uteruses ripped out.

Something isn’t tracking here. Witches why I post stuff like this because input from our Stackarinos around the world will give a clearer picture of what is going on than any ‘facts’ floudering around cyberspace.

If you have any insights please post them.

Thanks.

