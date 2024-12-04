From today’s email exchange with our earliest Little Red Hens: Momma GeeMo who stayed with me since 2008. I had brought up the situation that there had not been significant snow in ILL Annoyed in over 3 years which prompted her closing sentence.

They have to get that data center completed soon in Ellendale (40 miles from me) There is also one in Jamestown, 55 miles from me The Ellendale data center will house one of the world's largest supercomputers, the 'AI Brain Center' We are in a drought. ============================================ I had no idea that was going on in the middle of Lakota Dakota tear it torry. If you have any links that you prefer on the topic then send them and I'll Stack on it. I do, however need a little explanation: You opened with the A.I. Hollow Cost and then wrote: We are in a Drought. Did you mean that metaphorically? or meteorlogically? ================================================= Meteorologically but I guess it could be both (Emoji)

[That’s our Momma GeeMo! All Of The Above!]

https://marketscale.com/industries/software-and-technology/applied-digitals-state-of-the-art-data-center-in-north-dakota-is-a-game-changer-for-global-tech/

has embedded video of some Muskwannabe simping for the Machine.

https://marketscale.com/industries/applied-digital/applied-digitals-ellendale-ai-data-center-pioneering-the-future-of-accelerated-ai-computing-in-north-dakota/

has a video that shows the Worship (War Ship?) space that they are building to their God.

We are compelled to ask: WHY North Dakota?

It’s obvious why the University of ILL Annoyed got the world’s supercomputing center in the 1990s. It was Life (the Simulacra) Imitating Art (Simulation) of Arthur Clarke’s 2001:A Space Oddity where the HAL 9000 computer was born at the U of I at URBANA, Ill Annoyed.

And no offense to the Land of the Gnome (Kristy) but NORTH DAKOTA? Could their state of the art heat-shedding brag be about them building it in the windiest coldest damned state in the union (no offense Minnesota) so they don’t have to install furnaces in the winter?



How fucking GREEN can a place sucking a Jiggawatt of energy to jerk off at petabit calculuckshuns per second be?

Need?

WHAT’S THE NEED?

I think that talking-heads and enthusiastic college pukes that jump at the chance to suck the ass of the A.I. (Ass Inhalation) are idiot savant husks who didn’t know or don’t care that they just sold their soul to what even El-An Muskrat called THE DEVIL.

Curious: that pasty-faced Yeshiva corpse said that in order to control the A.I. we have to MERGE with it.

That’s like saying having a lifetime fear of getting syphilis can be overcome by having sex with as many prostitutes that already HAVE SYPHILIS.

From the first video this is the Advanced Guard for future projects to be deployed AROUND THE WORLD.

Sounds like an infection like syphilis. Sounds like a demon possession like Legion.

“not just silcon valley, or israel…”

Uh… but he REPEATS himself. Isn’t it interesting that the mention of High Tech Temples were cited in the Homeland and its Satellite State? Then, just like the Diasporic Spores that landed everywhere and took root like an invasive species, their Master Mephistopheles will be embedding itself across the world.

FOR FUCKING WHAT?

I existed without computers until 2006 then only adopted these invasive spytools in order to track and jam the system that invented, uses, and controls them against all of their ‘owners’ - JUST like a demon possession. The world existed without computers for around 5700 years. So, what the possiblefuckgood could they be?

Rhetorical Question, Mr. Butler: NONE!

Oh, Miz Scarlett! I doan no noffin’ bout birffin no bA.I.by!

faustian adjective Pertaining to or resembling or befitting Faust or Faustus especially in insatiably striving for worldly knowledge and power even at the price of spiritual values.

Merriam Webster Faustian The meaning of FAUSTIAN is of, relating to, resembling, or suggesting Faust; especially : made or done for present gain without regard for future cost or consequences.

Although the acolyte temple prostitute did say that “it will have an IMPACT on CHANGING THE WORLD.”

War language. Impact is brutal force. What if the world doesn’t want/need change?

So the tech nerds are in on something big, the union roughnecks are in it for a paycheck, the corporate corpses are in on it for their bonuses and company tax breaks, the Commune Titty is in on it for the promises like jobs and shit. But like all major projects the construction materials and labor are all previously contracted with outside cronies and the revenues (if any show in the books) will never remunerate the local tax breaks given to rapacious soul-raping demons that serve an ethereal Bean-Counter that exists only as a Ghost in The Machine.

It’s all just one big cyber-jerk-fest and my only sigh comes from not being able to see the Beast eat its faithful servants.

I like closure.

It’s statisfying to finally hear the Screams of Justice.

From Wicked Peed On Us:

It was also believed that some people made this type of pact just as a sign of recognising the minion as their master, in exchange for nothing. The bargain is a dangerous one, as the price of the fiend's service is the wagerer's soul. For most religions, the tale may have a bad end, with eternal damnation for the foolhardy venturer. Conversely, it may have a comic twist, in which a wily peasant outwits the devil, characteristically on a technical point. The person making the pact sometimes tries to outwit the devil, but loses in the end (e.g., man sells his soul for eternal life because he will never die to pay his end of the bargain. Immune to the death penalty, he commits murder, but is sentenced to life in prison).

with a wry (rye?) smile we can all rest in the assurance that it won’t end well for these cyberfreaks, and that when Dis Topia hits full-tilt that we won’t be around for the shitshow.

… I wonder how close to Eye See Bee Emm Sigh Lows this new Temple to the Church of the Aye Eye will be? …