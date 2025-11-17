War shouldn’t exist.

But it does.

I don’t celebrate the accomplishments of either side of any conflict. But I do recognize that we were thrust into a WAR unlike any in the Universe and that whether or not we ‘wanted’ to be here: we are; whether or not we ‘choose’ to fight: we must.

So, I take the lessons from - should we say - mild skirmishes in this Universal War to highlight that in these three cases it was FARM BOYS who went outside the ‘rules’ that were thrust upon them, to practice NECESSITAS (do what is ever fucking necessary to SURVIVE) that got the goddamned job done and shamed the ones either making or enforcing “The Rules”.

If you are not interested in War Stories or not particularly mechnically inclined (I’m the Founder of The Church of The Mechanic) then it is still worth your while (wile?) to put these on 1.5X speed to get the overall picture of stimulus/response; cause/effect; and rage against the machine.

Just yesterday Connection Machine asked: What are we going to do when you’re gone?

I replied: Hopefully, y’all will start denominational factions within The Church of The Mechanic to argue whether Pat Jordan said that the chartreuse lipstick on the pig was far superior to the magenta. Then there will be the hardass holdouts arguing that chartreuse was not a reference to COLOR of pigstick, but the liqueur that could only be determined by kissing said pig right below the snout!

What I have done strategically is left a trail of Farm Boy nuts & bolts crumbs for anyone with the Sense God Gave A Piss Ant to follow now, and well after I’m gone; because except for the few who might mourn and the many who might celebrate, this Farm Boy has lived the same anonymity that those Sol Diers did with the only difference being that I was screaming at the top of my lungs to get noticed while they just faded back into obscurity.

The war seems untenable against overwhelming odds.

But look at the SIMPLE solutions that the Farm Boys presented that changed the course of the engagements. {Wouldn’t want to be ‘engaged’ with that bitch!}

Recently I was sent a video link of an interview with Frances Leader where halfway in there was talk of that seemingly untenable position based on overwhelming odds that we find ourselves in. So, I paused the video and posted this in the comments:

https://www.shenyunperformingarts.org/explore/view/article/e/-iFdXfJV1Es/romance-of-the-three-kingdoms-zhuge-liang-capturing-arrows.html

To which Frances replied that she didn’t understand why I posted it.

To which I reply here that if she or you or anyone else doesn’t understand that astounding Out of The Box lesson from history or a single goddamned thing that I have provided as a legacy then you are pre-extinct.

Consider me a ghost now, before I actually go.

Behave as if there is no one here to help you (because there is neither god nor man to do so) and act as if YOU are the ONLY answer to all of the problems of the Universe.

Then

and

ONLY THEN

will you truly KNOW

what you are going to do when I am gone.

via con Jordos, amigos