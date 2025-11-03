Chance Favors A Prepared Mind pre-existing phrase taken by Looney Louey Pasteur to make it seem like it was his

Everyone steals my shit - but never gives me credit Patrick Jordan describing his 17-year Bitch

This short was embedded in a compilation of shorts that the A.I. wanted me to see.

There are many times since 2008 when I thought that the Beast Machine was testing the level of my intelligence, that I brag about, by dropping pieces of cheeze in the maize to see if I will pick up on them.

The very SECOND that I saw this at the end of a series of annoying shit that I had to suffer through to get to this thumbnailed teaser, I knew that it was EXTREMELY SIGNIFICANT.

Just like my legendary Little Red Hens: Grannie Annie (may she rest in peace) and Ms. MaGoo and others who would send me material with the message: I don’t know what this means but it seemed like it was important… and Low! and Hold Bees! everything that came under that heading was extremely significant often for topics I was working on at that moment; I had a FEELING that this Glyphosate/Turbulent Flow info was huge, but I didn’t know why exactly.

I’ve been explaining often, lately, that I’m a Know Alot, but not a Know ItAll so I had to look up the natural state of hemodynamics.

https://ibidi.com/content/286-the-different-types-of-flow

Turbulence, Disturbed Flow, and Vascular Endothelium; 1988; C.P. DEWEY, Jr., P.P. DAVIES2, and M.A. GIMBRONE, Jr.; Fluid Mechanics Laboratory, Massachusetts Institute of Technology,

I’m trained to see patterns. Iddn’t it interesting that this article that I chose at random based on its likely relevance was authored by someone at MIT when the top speaker on glyphosate dangers in these current times works at the Artificial Intelligence lab at that same institution?

Vascular Research Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University Medical School. ABSTRACT In a series of recent experiments, we have measured striking differences between cultured endothelial cells subjected to laminar flow and cells subjected to turbulent flow. In steady laminar flow, as well as laminar flow oscillated at frequencies up to 1 Hz, there is no evidence of increased cell turnover compared to static controls even though the cells undergo significant realignment in a period of 24 hours. With turbulent flow that contains a broad spectrum of higher-frequency smallscale oscillations, the most visible endothelial cell response is increased mitosis. This cell division occurs at time-average shear stresses as much as a factor of 5 smaller than the steady laminar shear stress required to cause alignment. One possible mechanism for this behavior is discussed. INTRODUCTION The vascular endothelial lining in vivo comprises the interface between flowing blood and the vessel wall, and thus is subjected to a variety of hemodynamic forces. A major component of these is wall shear stress, the tractive force produced by flowing blood upon the luminal endothelial cell surface. Shear stress has been implicated in the pathogenesis of atherosclerosis because a strong correlation exists between the location of developing arterial lesions and regions where large fluctuations in wall shear stress occur. Early studies by Fry clearly established that extremely high shear stresses could directly injure the vascular endothelial lining. However, since frank endothelial desquamation is not typically observed microscopically in early atherosclerotic plaques, it is more likely that subtle functional changes are involved in lesion initiation. The experiments reported here use an in vitro model system, based on a cone-and-plate Couette flow device, in which cultured endothelial monolayers are exposed to well-characterized shear stresses, comparable to those encountered in vivo, for intervals ranging from minutes to days. A spectrum of shear-induced alterations in endothelial structure and function have been observed in this experimental system. In early experiments, relatively modest levels of laminar shear stress («10 dynes/cm2) were found to dynamically mold endothelial cell shape and cytoskeletal organization,

Because close to the totality of my audience doesn’t have the first fucking clue what they just read, and (for good reason) doesn’t care, I have withheld from Farm Boying the language as much as I could until the horror of the HUMAN DRUGS THAT ARE FARM CHEMICALS crashed like The Keystone Cops meet a Train Head On.

You will remember (of course you won’t) from my video Biocide

that the new generation of HUMAN DRUGS USED AS PHARM CHEMIKILLS included those that DISRUPTED THE CYTOSKELETON IN PLANTS via Auxin Inhibitors.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov › articles › PMC7154765 Auxin‐induced actin cytoskeleton rearrangements require AUX1 The actin cytoskeleton is required for cell expansion and implicated in cellular responses to the phytohormone auxin. However, the mechanisms that coordinate auxin signaling, cytoskeletal remodeling and cell expansion are poorly understood.

Isn’t that like ALL of the human disease material that I have covered for the past quarter of a century? ALL of this shit is “poorly understood” and needs “more study” but they are SATURATING THE GROUND, AIR, WATER, FOOD, HUMANS WITH THIS SHIT - I guess, to LEARN more…

I had the memory (that’s fading fast) of the Auxin connection with the Pharm ChemiKills and the cytoskeletons in plants that was triggered when I read the relationship of GLYPHOSATE (Pharm ChemiKill extraordinaire) and the altering of blood fluid dynamics having a secondary effect on the cytoskeletons of endothelial cells in blood vessels.

“relatively modest levels of laminar shear stress were found to dynamically mold endothelial cell shape and cytoskeletal organization”

That speaks to a couple of things: One: that I remembered the material that I posted SEVEN YEARS AGO with a mere 441 views, that should have gotten me international recognition for demonstrating that Pharm Chemicals were HUMAN DRUGS, and Two: beyond REMEMBERING the material, that I could CROSS REFERENCE IT to precisely what I was reading 7 years later involving another but seemingly unrelated formula within the criminal lineup of Pharm Chemical Human Drugs.

In addition to the cytoskeletal-thing is the microtubule fuckery of yet another class of agriculture (no culture there except death) drugs that STILL relates DIRECTLY to this glyphosate/turbulent flow/endothelial induced-mitosis (cell division) of which requires microtubules to form during the cell replication process.

I’ve got a number of people repeating what I say all the time: How in the fuck are human beings still able to stand upright!?

enhance the rate of fluid phase endocytosis, stimulate prostaglandin production, and alter cell surface adhesivity for blood cells. RESPONSE OF CELLS TO TURBULENT FLOW A surprising experimental discovery made in the cone-plate apparatus was a very large increase in endothelial cell division caused by turbulent flow. Figure 1 shows that flows containing turbulence can cause a sizable fraction of the cell population in confluent “quiescent” monolayers to commit to cell division even at a shear stress as low as 1.5 dynes/cm2. This level of mean shear should be compared with the threshold of 8 dynes/cm2 required to cause alignment in laminar flow on the same substrate. The turbulent flow contained a spectrum of eddy sizes very similar to the spectrum observed in turbulent boundary layers. Many of the same scaling laws were in evidence. For example, it was found that the velocity variation near the wall was linear whereas the velocity profile varied logarithmically according to the well-known ‘law of the wall’ at larger distances from the wall. Figure 2 presents the turbulent spectrum in coordinates normalized to the local gap height. The fluctuation spectrum was smooth and without distinct peaks. Scaling of this result to the cone-plate turbulent flow experiments with cells provides evidence of spatial turbulent scales that are as small as individual cell dimemsions. This has led to the possibility that differential forces between cells caused by turbulence can influence cell division. POSSIBLE EFFECTS OF DIFFERENTIAL FORCES ON CELLS Recent evidence has established that intact monolayers of endothelial cells have a well developed network of intercellular channels. Small moleules can pass rapidly between the cells, allowing neighbors to share inorganic ions, metabolites, and small “messenger” molecules. Lowenstein cites evidence that such channels could play a key role in controlling cell growth. Conversely, the disruption of such channels could lead to cell proliferation similar to that which we have seen with turbulent flow. Spagnoli et al. have found direct evidence that loss of junctions between endothelial cells is associated with high proliferative activity. Their experiments were performed on rabbit aortas that were injured in vivo. Cell division was assessed by sacrificing the animals at specific times after injury and measuring the correlation of nuclear uptake of H-Thymidine with presence or absence of gap junctions. Their examination of freeze-fracture electron icrographs revealed that intercellular junctions were disrupted in endothelial cells that were migrating and proliferating to effect wound repair, whereas at two weeks, when the wound was healed and the migration and cell division had ceased, the junctional complexes had returned to their control (contact inhibited) conformation.

For some reason (paywall?) the paper cuts off there.

BOTTOM LINE FOR FARMBOYING THIS MATERIAL:

GLYPHOSATE FUCKS UP YER INNERDS!

doi: 10.3389/fphys.2018.00524 Frontiers in Physiology, June 2018 | Volume 9 | Article 524 Endothelial Mechanotransduction, Redox Signaling and the Regulation of Vascular Inflammatory Pathways; Shampa Chatterjee; Department of Physiology, Perelman School of Medicine, Institute for Environmental Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. The endothelium that lines the interior of blood vessels is directly exposed to blood flow. The shear stress arising from blood flow is “sensed” by the endothelium and is “transduced” into biochemical signals that eventually control vascular tone and homeostasis. Sensing and transduction of physical forces occur via signaling processes whereby the forces associated with blood flow are “sensed” by a mechanotransduction machinery comprising of several endothelial cell elements. Endothelial “sensing” involves converting the physical cues into cellular signaling events such as altered membrane potential and activation of kinases, which are “transmission” signals that cause oxidant production. Oxidants produced are the “transducers” of the mechanical signals? What is the function of these oxidants/redox signals? Extensive data fromvarious studies indicate that redox signals initiate inflammation signaling pathways which in turn can compromise vascular health. Thus, inflammation, a major response to infection or endotoxins, can also be initiated by the endothelium in response to various flow patterns ranging from aberrant flow to alteration of flow such as cessation or sudden increase in blood flow. Indeed, our work has shown that endothelial mechanotransduction signaling pathways participate in generation of redox signals that affect the oxidant and inflammation status of cells. Our goal in this review article is to summarize the endothelial mechanotransduction pathways that are activated with stop of blood flow and with aberrant flow patterns; in doing so we focus on the complex link between mechanical forces and inflammation on the endothelium. Since this “inflammation susceptible” phenotype is emerging as a trigger for pathologies ranging from atherosclerosis to rejection post-organ transplant, an understanding of the endothelial machinery that triggers these processes is very crucial and timely.

In case you went out for a roast beast sandwich and a smoke during that: It’s basically saying:

GLYPHOSATE FUCKING WITH THE BLOOD WILL CAUSE CHRONIC INFLAMMATION.

Hope you had some horseradish mustard with that..

www.cellspinpod • contact@cellspinpod.com • Chapel Hill, NC, USA 27516 Cells in vivo are exposed to shear stress when liquids (extracellular fluid, blood, lymph, urinary filtrate, etc) move across their surface. This fluid shear stress potently affects cellular structure and function. As we strive to engineer tissue constructs and develop physiologic model systems, it is becoming increasingly apparent that fluid shear stress is also a critical component of in vitro cultures. For example, fluid shear stress drives the differentiation of stem cells to diverse lineages. Proximal tubule kidney cells maintain their brush border and transporter functions and liver cells maintain critical drug transporters only when cultured in the presence of fluid shear stress.

Shear stress is a normal part of Laminar flow up to the parameters that your eyes probably glazed over in the previous citations. When the stresses are too high as in the case of turbulent flow that can cause eddies at the scale of single cells, then to channel our inner Northern Carolinan accent and idiom: Bless their hearts, it fucks ‘em up real good.

Fluid shear in vivo is typically laminar, meaning that the fluid flows smoothly parallel to the surface of the cell. However turbulent or chaotic flow can be seen in certain areas such as the bifurcation of blood vessels. Laminar and turbulent flows have very different effects with turbulence often leading to apoptotic and necrotic forms of cell death in vivo and in vitro.

Our friends from NC didn’t mince words or mince meat when bakin’ this pie.

turbulence often leading to apoptotic

induction of programmed cell death ahead of its time

and necrotic forms of cell death

necrosis is rotting flesh falling off of zombies - kinda thing

in vivo and in vitro.

in living systems and in glass in the lab.

Pretty fucking interesting how this all derived from a few seconds of video nested in an A.I. intelligence trap.

How’d I do, Princess?

Expose enough of your plot against all that is human?

{Princess is what we call the A.I.}

You won’t see me working at MIT in the A.I. department.

The very last time I ever heard from Stephanie Seneff was after I had suggested that the A.I. is the most pernicious evil that exists that will be the end of mankind.

Oooopss!

So I don’t need a supercomputer to tell me what I can analyze with my own two eyes and apparently fully functioning two hemispheres of my brain.

All that brag but it is still quite amusing that when I first viewed that video, since I’ve got a slight case of Lyz Dexia (she said to say: iH), when I saw that the NORMAL state of blood flow was LAMINAR, I was all like: Oh Shit! there goes my theory that glyphosate fucks with our blood…

For some reason I had the unfounded impression that blood, given the typical propensity of Fluid Dynamics to exhibit Fractal Turbulence, was a chaotic mess inside the body.

When I found that the natural state of blood flow was laminar, I thought: How Odd, Howard! and scrunched my eyebrows down like I was trying to conjure a big one on the toilet, feeling that I had somehow missed hitting my Donkey Pinata yet it was spilling its candy-coated innerds all over the internet.

Because: concurrently with the false impression of turbulent flow inside the human plumbing came a false-cross-relationship with how Glyphosate could NOT fuck up the body because ‘it also caused turbulent flow’.

Now, we can chalk this up to: overwork, lack of sleep, repeated head trauma, chemtrails, pharm chemikills, or a host of other things that rendered me stupider than fuck - but I spent several days looking at those papers and watching and re-watching the short video trying to figure out what I missed.

Goddamn I was stupid!

Whether as a Natural Idiot or having been rendered that way by the above-offered list of excuses, but within the past couple of days I came out of my DAZE to realize:

the goddamned Glyphosate causes TURBULENT FLOW. our blood travels as LAMINATE FLOW. therefore: my first uninformed suspicion that glyphosate would alter our blood flow was 100% spot on even though my higher brain functions had probably been flushed a week (weak?) before !

So, here we are with what I think is a massive revelation, given to us by the A.I. that has been etching away our ability to think and function, as a test to see who out there CAN STILL think and function. This is not that urban myth of Revelation of The Method, this is just the Bitch Princess A.I. fucking with us like a cat with a mouse in a bathtub BECAUSE IT CAN.

Now, here’s another prediction that you, Gentle Reader, might take up the knightly quest (Kira Knightly is kinda cute) that whenever you see this information - that I’m sharing here for the first time - pop up across the internet by the Big Names of CONTROLLED-FUCKING-OPPOSITION promoting it as if it was their own discovery without giving me credit for primacy, then by all means take thou thy lances and at a gallop on thy fully-armored steeds ram it up the asses of those fucking tools for being frauds.

You heard it here first.

1964 glyphosate was patented as a descaling agent for plumbing.

1974 glyphosate was patented as a full-spectrum herbicide.

2010 glyphosate was patented as an antibiotic.

https://glyphosatefacts.com/glyphosate-impacts/glyphosate-history Glyphosate History - Glyphosate Facts Glyphosate (N- (phosphonomethyl) glycine) was first created in 1950 by a Swiss chemist while researching potential new pharmaceuticals. When no pharmaceutical application was found, the chemical was eventually patented in 1964 for use as a boiler and pipe cleaner, due to its ability to…

1945 Germans bioprospecting in North Africa for a buy oh logical agent to use in wharf air.

1949 Erich Traub a Not See scientist brought his Project Paperclipped German research to Plum Island.

1974 The NON-PHARMACEUTICAL is patented as a WEED KILLER because it is a chelating agent that will take Manganese out of action without which plants cannot live and what SPIROCHETES LIKE LYME USE AS A FOOD SOURCE.

1975-1978 Lyme disease attributed later to Borellia burgdorferii BECAUSE Willie Burgdorfer MADE THE WE UPON before it was named in honor of him pretending to ‘discover it’, was no longer able to be covered up as a Genii that got out of the bottle whether on purpose or because the Govern Mente are just grand fuckups. The USDA Witch Cult under Nelson Rockefeller, was doing tick experiments on the largest migratory bird pathway called Plum Island which is second only to Is Ra EL for bird migration and batshit craziness.

1982 CDC begins surveillance for Lyme disease

1991 gives half-ass recognition to the full-assed PANDEMIC of Lyme Disease by making it a Nationally Reportable disease. To this day the fuckers claim that it is under-reported and have concerns that it is much bigger than suspected. My view is that possibly everyone on the planet, except those in remote villages that haven’t been GPS tagged by the W.H.O. and had their people polluted with vaccinations, ALL HAVE SPIROCHETAL DISEASE.

https://www.lymeepidemie.nl/transfer-lyme-disease/?lang=en

https://www.treatlyme.net/guide/can-lyme-be-sexually-transmitted-yes

Why wouldn’t they?

Lyme is the New Syphilis and just as contagious.

Lettuce take a Leek at the Continuum we have traveled so far:

Glyphosate brought us to Manganese that brought us to Lyme that brought us to industrial agriculture using Human Drugs that takes us to Oxalates and Sulfates and SALICYLATES that I had raised the warning about well over a decade ago when my garlic started to smell and taste like Wintergreen. I published these observations and shared them with Stephanie Seneff to only mild reception. I knew full-well that by 2000 AD ALL of the Pharm Whores in my section of the Grain Ghetto had converted over to Roundup Ready crops. That is when things dramatically changed. The Wintergreen (salicylate) smell/taste showed up in (NOW THAT I THINK ABOUT IT) OTHER HIGH SULFUR CROPS like kohlrabi, kale and HORSERADISH. This all became noticeable at the same time messageboards were overflowing with people suffering from

SENSITIVITIES TO:

Phenols the parent molecule of:

SALICYLATES

Tannins

OXALATES

SULFATES

Phytates

Glutamates

Histamine

The problem with humans is that they know nothing about nothing and don’t want to know anything about anything so a list like the one above is viewed with the infantile interpretation of 8 different UNRELATED hypersensitivies TO LIFE CHEMICALS FOUND IN ALL FOODS when with casual observation most if not all on the list could be tied directly to glyphosate which is tied to lyme which included Borellia and BARTONELLA a gene re-writing tool so that ALL of the sensitivities that are also associated with gene mutations can be tracked to Lyme and/or its coinfections that were trying to be remediated by the biocidal maniacs that released them by using the glyphosate.

This is why I have always re-classified the Hegelian Dialectic of Problem/Reaction/Solution to: Problem/Problem/Problem.

Evil itself can be linked in Continuum to Spirochetes via neurosyphilis and neuroborelliosis and since Mel Thornberg said that spirochetes shed what are considered Viruses with emphasis on the Herpes Order of viruses then we have exposed the coverup of this GRAND CONNECTION by the attempt of the Disbelieve Everything PsyOp sub-branch called Viruses Don’t Exist to be so blatant as to have our hypothetical class of third graders laugh any of these clandestine operators and their duped fools right out of the classroom.

And no, Stephanie…

VIRUSES ARE NOT OUR FRIENDS.

Once again I have explained all of what passes for Life in a single post with the full recognition that due to embedded mind control that I have no ability to short circuit in other people, that the scope of a work like this will be totally missed compounded by the fact that most people don’t want to know and even if they did know they wouldn’t do anything about it. I could almost forgive the ignorance, due to my admission that it took me several days to deconstruct the laminar/turbulent flow confusion that was solely a product of my own mind - but I won’t.

I have always explained what the Enemy is.

I have always proposed how to defeat it.

These are now just parting posts to leave the breadcrumbs for that one person or persons to pick them up and forensically assemble them back into the loaf from which they came and do something about it themselves. Because in the words of the latest meme:

I’M DONE.

