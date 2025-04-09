Nothing from Nothing leaves Nothing.

You have to have Something if you’re going to be.

Baldy is a prime example of the Flatterers of Dante’s 8th Circle 3rd Malebolge. They were slogging through a sea of shit and when they opened their mouths shit came out.

He enthusiatically tells you about inflation and re-hypothecation and quantitative easing and printing new money, then tells you that that is how the System Works.

BULLSHIT.

Aristotle said that MONEY is time and value invariant. You can’t ‘sell’ something that doesn’t exist! Well… you can and they do… but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t FRAUD.

So, with a smile on his face and expressive body language he is CELEBRATING the fact that the entire non-monetary non-system of the Yewknighted States and the Whirled is one massive unopposed FRAUD.

Then he goes on to compare and contrast that what Elon discovered is that the fraudulent government that shores up the fraudulent system with millie tarry might has gone so far as to create ex nihilo (From Nothing) a NEW fraudulent system.

Fraud based on fraud is still fraud.

Fraud has no statute of limitations.

Fraud of Falsifying was punished in the 10th Malebolge of the 8th Circle.

So what if the government simply has computers printing out checks that are not backed by, or debited to any assets?

Fiat Currency means: So Be It.

The entire system was founded on the Faith and Trust of a dollar being defined as 100 cents while a cent is defined as being 1/100th of a dollar.

What the ‘discovery’ of the check printing machines is that it was all an illusion to begin with so whether you are talking about silver, gold, constitutional coin, FRN debt notes, electronic ledger entries, or just makin’ shit up, it has always been the same.

Nothing.

You can’t eat gold. You can buy it for ~$3000 per ounce when it trades between nations for ~$40. Did they ever find gold at Fart Knocks? I don’t know. I quit following it when it turned into a Geraldo Rivera Al Capone’s Vault.

We can argue the virtues of being in Circle #1 vs. Circle #9 in Hell, but the bottom line is: You’re STILL IN HELL !

So, what if they print money out of thin air?

It’s been that way for eternity.

Before I was

No Thing Created were

Save the Eternal

And I, Eternal, Abide

Relinquish All Hope

Ye Who Enter Here

looks like a goddamned mausoleum to me.

Leave a comment

anybody else been disturbed since their youth that mausoleum looks very similar to linoleum?