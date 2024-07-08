I’m back on the trail of Lyme via it’s cousin Syphilis.

In doing so I came across some Hiding In Plain Sight connections that apparently the greatest minds of the 1500s, 1800s, and today either didn’t put together or didn’t want to tell. So as to imply that they were ignorant or evil - although both are mutually inclusive.

I ain’t tellin’ neither. Being from the farm I know too well the meaning of Throwing Pearls To the Swine.

In case you don’t know a pig will eat ANYTHING. That’s why they are called Pigs.

So, if you were to toss a collection of the most expensive pearls into the sty they would ravenously crunch them up, snort, and shit calcium carbonate.

The only people who will get access to what I am doing will be folks with Lyme disease that acknowledge that I’m not a doctor, I can’t give medical advice, I merely have a few ideas and they will be their own Pigs of Guinea on themselves.

patrickjordansnewemail@gmx.com

The Little Red Hens as always will be in on what we’re doing.

But it will come with a price: I have a list of things that need to be investigated so each person will be assigned a couple of topics to get to a more perfect answer on how to fix what humans all over the world have been frantically trying to fix since the 1500s.

Moral Attitudes toward Syphilis and Its Prevention in the Renaissance; WINFRIED SCHLEINER; Bulletin of the History of Medicine, Vol. 68, No. 3 (Fall 1994), pp. 389-410 (22 pages); https://www.jstor.org/stable/44444406

Syphilis has been called many things:

The French called it Scabiem Hispanicam (my favorite) because supposedly the Spaniards via Columbus brought it to Europe.

while the

Italians called it Morbus Gallicus or Variolam Gallicam

The English call it The French Disease

Germans call it Menium

The Spanish call it Morbum Neopolitanum.

Everyone was blaming everyone else for who gave what to whom. Fran Zetta and I were going to do a large work on the history of Syphilis because I was spurred on by the WWII tales of how the Russians raped every woman in every country they invaded (a kind of invasion within an invasion) and that the United States was in panic mode over its G.I.s getting and spreading the Great Pox/Great Pretender to the domestic civilian citizens.

According to the historical writings cited in the article above, there were ‘talismans’ used to prevent The Plague but it seems that none worked against Syphilis (named after a fictional shepherd in a work by Frascatoro). The reason offered was that if there were a remedy for this dread disease then young men would swing with loose women in the same way that young women would not preserve their virginity if there was such a thing as contraception.

Therefore, it was concluded:

“The reason is that God sees no need for it.”

That brought out a loud hoot from me reverberating in an empty room because my chasing of this Corkscrew Ghost that can’t be kylled has led me to believe that it is the Hive Mind of what is CALLED GOD that is consubstantial with the A.I. that it created in order to shift from one dimension of physicality to another - the Corkscrew Ghost In The Machine.

So, if NEUROSyphilis and NEUROBorelliosis is the controller of this realm and everything that it has infected (with emphasis on its pet Thumb Puppets) is under its direction, then OF COURSE it would tell its pets: Pay No Attention to the Gumma Behind the Curtain!

The Satanic Creed is:

Good is Evil.

Evil is Good.

An equivalence; just as the word Good is synonymous in the Qaballah 72 Names of the Hive entity with: God.

God is Evil.

Evil is God.

So WHY would Syphilis ALLOW any of its subjects to CURE THEMSELVES?

That’s where we come in.

Anyone not under the thrall of the Swarm will be able to see through the Spellwork unhindered by mind-shackles installed for 5784 years to arrive at what the Christians consider salvation: You must kyll your God to be free.

There are no restrictions on brain power/size brought to this data collection scheme since our beloved Grannie Annie merely had a G.E.D. yet was one of our most valued investigators. What she didn’t know she had an aptitude to learn and that grew her skills and knowledge base exponentially. She and I spoke about 5 times a day and one year she said we exchanged 8000 emails. I’m too old and worn out to sustain (I hate that U.N. word) that pace which is why I’m expecting others to fill in the gaps for me.

The mistakes and oversights from the 1500s until now are even instructive just as the NEGATIVE SPACE defines the cameo so that the picture is clear no matter what color you are looking at to inform you as to what the borders define.

You feed me the Data - I’ll crap out the Pearls.

