The Best Laid Plans of Mice & Men oft go A-Rye.

Please pass the whiskey.

This was supposed to be Franny’s FIRST BOOK. The flagship of her art with my words to make sure that you GOT what we were talking about.

And then: Life Happens.

So along with the complex formatting of an all-black book (the page backgrounds not the images… although…) and Family matters, and Plandemics, and, and, and…

The First Will Be Last…

It’s worth the wait, weight, and worth’s it weight.

Again: highly priced because it is full-color inside and printed on the best paper.

Fran was prescient in that we did a piece on Palestine before the Canaan Jen No Side rev. 2.666 got into motion.

Two images in Visions were reprised in Legacy

which was the literal last piece of literary that we put out together, because when we started assembling Visions years ago as her first book, we didn’t know what was coming after. This sounds and feels like some kind of convoluted plot in a time-travel movie gone bad.

ANY WHEY….

I have always thought Visions was freaking awesome and after 3 aborted starts at getting it printed, I’m relieved that it is finally out there.

For anyone not involved in writing and assembling books for print, it is an exhausting process akin to birthing a baby with all of the pain, screaming, and mess.

Visions is a product of love. A look inside the mind of Fran Zetta.

Y’all already know what is inside my mind, so you might want some dishwashing soap and essential oil to do a brain-wash and deodorize after reading. Or…

You can just look at the pictures.

No, seriously, this is not a ‘coffee table book’ to impress your friends who spend ten seconds looking at ‘art’. We put a LOT of detail into the images with some Easter Eggs so you might want to zone out, get that faraway stare in your eyes (if it isn’t there already - might want to pull back on the ketamine) and appreciate what Franny did for y’all.