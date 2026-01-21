Imagine my surprise when the newsletter from Malware Bytes had this as a story:

Enshittification is ruining everything

There’s a bizarre thing happening online right now where everything is getting worse. But, according to digital rights activist and award-winning author Cory Doctorow, this wave of online deterioration isn’t an accident—it’s a business strategy, and it’s called Enshittification.

I just spent two hours on Etsy (never been there before) to find items that would be nice for child for whom I am building the harp. Etsy FORCES you to set up an account just to talk to a seller so I set up an account. The webpage showed that I was signed in. I tried to message the seller. It wouldn’t pull up the link. I refreshed the page. I was now not signed in. I signed back in to the message

I just got Enshittified!

So I went to the appeals page that looked more like a Chinese confession session right before they take you to the brick wall, and I told them in no uncertain terms that I WASN’T A SELLER, THEIR SITE AND SYSTEM WAS SHIT, THEY NEED TO DUMP A.I. BECAUSE IT IS RUINING THE WORLD AND IF THEY DIDN’T FIX THIS IMMEDIATELY I WOULD NEVER USE THEIR PLATFORM.

I’ll bet that the ‘agent’ that will ‘review’ my ‘case’ is a fucking A.I.

So, that was a rousing waste of my fucking stomach lining.

EVERYTHING IS LATE.

We’re past the holidays so there is no HebrewHoliday excuses for things being so bad that it looks like un-business. So I finally got a notice that an item ordered last week was shipped.

Back in the day: when an item was shipped that meant that the carrier had it in their demonic possession.

Oh contraire monfraire!

It just means that the fuckers made a label.

But I went to Fedfucking EX to look up the number that I was given by the vendor because the screening page on the vendors website that the tracking link defaulted to instead of going DIRECTLY TO THE FUCKING CARRIER had no fucking info whatsoever. I got a message from Fed Ex that I was FORBIDDEN FROM ACCESSING THE FED EX SERVER FROM THAT LOCATION.

I just got Enshittified deux fois!

It means “twice” in french. I had to look it up. Good thing that the translator program didn’t say that I was a fucking bilingual criminal and refuse to give me the anti-Babel trance of the late shun.

BEFORE the Malware Bytes newsletter came through I was con versing with Jeannettically Modified about whether or not she was having problems with email functionality.

We have DIFFERENT PROVIDERS.

I said that I would be typing and then breifly rest but all of a sudden when I started typing again I was wiping out a previous paragraph because the cursor had jumped to a completely different location as if it was possessed by morgellons fibers that made it itch its way to Saskatchewan (had to look that one up too. I don’t speak North American Native).

Other times the cursor will jump the hell right out of the message box, where, if you are not paying attention to this poltergeistian antagonism, if you hit Return it has insinuated itself into some button that vaporizes what you just typed.

AND THE UNDO FUNCTION DOESN’T EXIST ANYMORE!

ENSHITTIFICATION.

Jeannettically Modified confirmed that enshittification is embedded in her email service, in her computer, in her state. We live in two different states, with mine be the permanent state of confusion.

Just because I like yanking on peepees like retractable garden hose reels, I was going to go back to the rejection ACCESS DENIED page of FedUP so I could screen shot it for this Stack. But the page came up like there had been an epic blow-out in gangland, the smoke cleared, but the homeys schrugged and sayd: “Ain’ no thang…”

So I put in the tracking number that wasn’t even activated and I got a normal response.

Enshittification does not work as a psychological strategy employed by all Narcissistic Sociopaths and Psychopaths (even if they are artificial intelligence NS and NPs) if there isn’t UNCERTAINTY and erratic returns on effort.

I’ve studied these beasts to conclude that among humans that Narcissism and Sociopathy and Psychopathy are GENETIC TRAITS. Yes, each can learn experientially how to HONE their craft but it is inborn. So, too, we can track back to the neurosyphilis as being the AUTHOR, the Creator of all of this enshittification of the Hu-Man race to then lay blame that the Spirochete was the ORIGINAL narcissist, sociopath, psychopath, biocidal maniac.

And then we sigh a relief, knowing that we have come full circle in Continuum. That the world sucked, currently sucks, and will always suck, so there really is no change in the status quotient. Such assurance takes the stress out of life.

