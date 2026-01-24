You have to watch the video in You tube, It's AMAZING but it doesn't show up here on Schlee Schtak. ... It's lost in the land of the lost.
I have been inundated with these AI generated videos as of late that feature glimpses of our previous civilization. The AI have incorporated obvious excessive redundancy and promote the false idea of we living on a globe.
It does vex me a bit that our previous history snippets are being more openly shown,.. it is like they realize we are helpless to really do anything about it. Perhaps 2033 isn't all that far away.
The point is, can ANY history we are shown be trusted?
