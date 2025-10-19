One of my proudest moments working with one of our top Literature Review/Researchers: Grannie Annie, was teaching her the phrase:

That sucks Big Green Donkey Dicks!

She took to it with glee and used it at all the right places at all the right times - Life, being the shithole that it is, offering ample oprah nudity for the employment of the phrase.

Sew, we pause a moment to remember an angelic soul who is repsonsible for some of the most epic youtubes ever created:

6 videos; Lyme

3 videos; Lupus

4 videos; Herpes

May she rest in peace.

We segue then to my zipcode in Hell where I solicited input on Substack for how to move my domain and website from Godaddy to any other useful provider.

Namecheap was suggested by DREW (THANK YOU!) for domain transfer, which I investigated as I always do with the mind-numbing thoroughness of searching for a new vitamin with which to poison ourselves. Their Icelandic solution to website anonymity was quite inventive and FREE (one of my favorite 4-letter words) so I went with them. But not without a LOT of loss of stomach acid over a process that I know the bulk of humanity (and they are pretty bulky) couldn’t navigate because my convolutions in my grey matter had fractal twists in their knickers before I even got to the TRANSFER part of the saga.

I think my cerebral cortex got herniated. I’d do surgery with a rusty pocketknife, but I have a problem with dyslexia reversing the reverse image in the mirror so I would probably end up just removing the part of my brain that still functions.

Having worked in the semiconductor industry (and having been severely poisoned by arsine and benzene for the privilege) I’m no stranger to Things Computer. I would however rather self-trepan with an old style auger bit then do ANYTHING with the damnable devices other than point & click.

Where I got hung up was the detailed instructions on how to release the Domain Identity Protection that was one of those multi-step process of:

First: stand on your head in the rain and recite the Gettyburg’s Address between thunderclaps.

Second: IF THAT DOESN’T WORK, then consider disrobing while repeating the process.

Third: if your ass isn’t fried to a crispy crunch after steps one, and two, then try driving a very long flat-headed screwdriver in the dirt next to you and touching your tongue to it before the storm intensity fades.

or…

Just call your previous domain host to find out why you can’t turn off the domain protection to find that SINCE 2021 THERE HAS NOT BEEN DOMAIN PROTECTION ALTHOUGH I HAVE THE RECEIPTS FOR BEING CHARGED INSANE AMOUNTS OF MONEY FOR SAID PROTECTION.

What The Fuck?

I don’t do texting - even in the rain.

Besides the Icelandic basketball screen-play to offer totally opaque trackback to me through the domain registration, I was impressed that free-screening for all domains through Namecheap came with the cost of the domain FOREVER.

One of the reasons why I put out the request for help with the funding of this canine and equine show is because the fees for the exsiting website that had been there for SEVENTEEN YEARS were over the top, yet I still felt that it was worth the cost to NOT WASTE MY TIME MOVING MY WEBSITE TO ANOTHER PLATFORM.

Life really does suck Enormous Verdent Equus asinus asinus phallus.

In cause you are wondering: under the Lineaus nomenclature of using latin words to describe biological things in detail a donkey has always been called an Ass.

In fact the King James Version is quite clear:

Genesis 22 King James Version 3. And Abraham rose up early in the morning, and saddled his ass, and took two of his young men with him, and Isaac his son, and clave the wood for the burnt offering, and rose up, and went unto the place of which God had told him. 5. And Abraham said unto his young men, Abide ye here with the ass; and I and the lad will go yonder and worship, and come again to you.

Sew when anyone calls you an Ass (I used to think it was my first name…) then they are merely calling you a donkey not a body part…

that is…

unless you remember the story of Moses tying his ASS to a tree and walking 40 miles!

I went looking for the citation in the KJV.

Fuck! Doesn’t appear anywhere in ANY version.

Yet… there are those on the Internet still promoting the joke about Moses and his rubbery ass, but it seems the Man Duller Effect has taken over because there are others who say that the story NEVER EXISTED !

In lieu of the story of Moses and his Ass, was Balaam and him tying his ass to a tree butt walking only 2 miles. Not as dramatic as the Law Giver, but still an impressive feat that should make the member of the Fantasitic Four jealous.

Turns out that either that the Balaam story has been sanitized from all bibles or it too NEVER EXISTED.

I wasted a considerable amount of time looking for the citation in a Grimoire that is itself the greatest fiction ever created, but I was hellbent on seeing it through as vengence for that DOMAIN PROTECTION I WAS PAYING FOR THAT NEVER EXISTED.

Seeing a theme here in Hell? It’s like an amusement park ride in Hell that makes the Final Destination series of movies look tame.

As we segue back to Unreality, what I did was effect a transfer of registrars (a completely invented process when someone realized they could create an entire multimillion industry of SELLING you a web address that never existed before instead of you just claiming it and using it) that cost me ELEVEN DOLL EARS.

Did I say that the Godaddy domain WITH the protection that I apparently NEVER HAD was to autorenew this month for $110 doll ears?

Hapage Raypage on the Napage!

Shouldn’t be surprising here in Hell but the sheer weight of the usury and bleeding of the turnip for eternity sure drags down the soul into the magma.

Thing of it is: since I already jumped ship on the domain, the website (if there’s no glitches and it remains intact to the website for the next two months) will STILL have to be re-created on another platform because the cost of the site hosting was also so ridiculous that I’m just going to have to bite the ballistic and change it over to a platform that perhaps cost $60 per year which is less than the inflation of the site that I am currently blee ding for.

What that does is uncommit a buch of money that y’all sent so I can either prepay to keep the new site going and/or do something else with the money that one donor suggested: use it for my other ongoing projects like microscopy, or one of my favorites:

Taking care of the main machine that drives it all:

Food for my big mouth.

Did you know? the brain uses OVER Sixty-Percent of all of the insulin in the body?

You would have if you read:

That’s because the brain lives on more than half of the sugar that the body requires to function. There was a time when I lived as an Ascetic: if I was low on cash I would pay my bills and like the old folks of the 1960s who ate canned dog food that was cheeper than canned people food (so as to imply that neither were made of real dogs or people - although… we really don’t KNOW - do we?) I would eat sparse meals just to keep the lights on.

But I realized that the Suffering Saint Bullshit was just that; and since my brain is the most important machine in this equation and you wouldn’t deny gas or oil in your car, that to Feed The Machine (as I have called it for years before I ever knew of the A.I.) is the most important part of this equation because without it there would be no ability to navigate instructions on how to transfer dog manes that had no protection, there would be no website, and there would be no books with information that can be had NOWHERE ELSE IN DANTE’S INFERNO.

So, if’n there’s no objections, I might use some of the doll ears to buy what still passes for food.

Bone Appetite.

Pee Ess: As a favor would a few folks please go to:

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/

to insure that my website is still available to outside viewers? What we learnt about Shadow Banning is that the A.I. will let the Banned “See” the content giving the illusion that it is still there but no one else can see it.

Thanks.