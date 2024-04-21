Hey Stackers.

I’ve been out of the loop for decades on the state of the art of lab science. I was unaware of the endotoxin conspiracy in the new shats. So when Morning Lark sent me to:

the comment section got me in the loop with the Stacker Geoff Pain in the first link. I’m now suffering from cranial whiplash. Immediately I passed it on to Wayne over at Machiavellian Man (I always spell it wrong) because Wayne has been trying to sort out the Sepsis that has been Jen Oh Siding the waxed and the unwaxed.

I had NO IDEA until Geoff’s work that the LAL test for endotoxin was rendered (quite possibly with malice aforethought) USELESS through the inclusion of Polysorbate 80 and EDTA. I’ve seen these ingredients PLUS LIPID-A in vaccines for decades, however I had no idea what their interactions were.

Nothing says: “We’re making a stealth We Upon that you won’t figure out because we’re using High Chemistry.” more than those three players being in the same place at the same time. It fits one of my old memes:

”You can’t shit a chemist because he can tell you what is in that shit down to the atomic level.”

Silent Weapons. Quiet Wars.

Since the topic of endotoxins in the current gene-rewriting We Upons is new to me (I don’t follow anything Ko Veed) I presumed that the poison in question was some exotic self-assembling nanoparticle from some GMO bug. Turns out it was Good Ole Lipid-A that has been ADDED as an adjuvant in the Old School shats for quite some time. I didn’t realize what a large pile of Rabbit Poo I was stepping into when I dove into this Rabbit Hole.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8538916/ Lipid A-Mediated Bacterial–Host Chemical Ecology: Synthetic Research of Bacterial Lipid As and Their Development as Adjuvants; Atsushi Shimoyama, and Koichi Fukase; Molecules. 2021 Oct; 26(20): 6294 Gram-negative bacterial cell surface component lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and its active principle, lipid A, exhibit immunostimulatory effects and have the potential to act as adjuvants. However, canonical LPS acts as an endotoxin by hyperstimulating the immune response. Therefore, LPS and lipid A must be structurally modified to minimize their toxic effects while maintaining their adjuvant effect for application as vaccine adjuvants.

What did they know and when did they know it was my inquiry that led to this link. They KNEW that LPS/Lipid-A was nasty so they tweaked it. If my skim of the current work is correct then the We Don’t Give A Shit - We’ve Got a Jen Oh Side To Perform war cry of the KoVeed shats was the UNMODIFIED Lipid-A that showed up there as part of the manufacturing process.

Parasitic and symbiotic bacteria inhabiting the host are predicted to possess low-toxicity immunomodulators due to the chemical structural changes of their LPS caused by co-evolution with the host.

As Sarah Dippety would have it, I’ve been talking to a lot of people lately on the topic of parasites and their relationship with the host. Ascarids can release their version of acetylcholine so that when they crawl through your innerds like yew wuz durt it doesn’t provoke the: WHAT THE HELL IS CRAWLING THROUGH MY INNARDS AS IF THEY WERE DIRT? - response. Which, if you were stupid enough to go to an MD they would say that you had delusional parasitosis (not visceral larval migrans) and psyche drug you into submission. Parasites don’t want to be detected. So they employ stealth so that they have a free carnival ride without eviction. Bacteria (symbiotic or otherwise) apparently also use rotating shields so that the Borg can’t blast their sorry little bugger asses into another dimension. This is, of course, counter to the notion of the Terrain Tards who say that MICROBES ARE OUR FRIENDS. I’ve got half a mind (left the other half at the dry cleaners) that those who promote Terrain Theory are actually being TOLD what to say by the pathogens they are hosting.

Pay no attention to the Man (ipulator) behind the curtain!

The immunomodulatory effects triggered by bacteria have long been identified. Tumor burden decrease and regression caused by bacterial infections have been reported for over 300 years. In 1893, Coley was the first to try cancer immunotherapy using Streptococcus pyogenes and Serratia marcescens.

Serratia was used by the See Eye Aye in their San Francisco Bay and ongoing ‘tests’ on unwarned ‘citizens’ to see how a Tear Your Wrist attack might play out. The red dye in human breast milk from infection of a ‘non-pathogenic’ organism notwithstanding, the ‘tests’ were such a success that they are ONGOING and now Serratia and Pseudomonas are ESTABLISH NOSOCOMIAL (hospital acquired - and even dentist office acquired) infections. Thanks - SPY AGENCY - for your service.

Isn’t it interesting that they were testing microbe toxins to shrink cancer? But if cancer is merely the product of spirochetes then we must examine the role of these microbial toxins in cross-phyla context.

The immunostimulatory effects of killed Salmonella typhimurium

From Salk, to Bearden, to anyone you want to consult post-DARPA, there is nofuckingsuch thing as a ‘killed’ microbe. The damned things have more lives that Jason, Freddy Kruger, and Michael Meyers.

and Mycobacterium tuberculosis were confirmed in 1916 and 1924, respectively.

When we look at the Hypersensitivity Reactions we find that Type 4 is related to contact dermatitis from Poison Ivy & Friends and can be elicited by Tuberculinum Toxin, which, buy the whey is one of the best inducers of cancer out there. So, while your Canadians and Your A Pee’ins are getting the Potatoe and Bile BCG shot, the Hamericans are getting a dose of pure poison via the Tine Test that, although invented by Clemens Von Pirquet the coiner of the phrase: Serum Sickness, the TB tine test is revealed in my first book to be: TOTALLY FUCKING USELESS as a diagnostic tool.

But works great if you want AUTOIMMUNITY OR CANCER!

The Hypersensitivity Reactions are a CONTINUUM.

These immunostimulatory effects are now widely known as the innate immune system. Innate immunity is stimulated via various innate immune receptors in multicellular organisms by recognizing the molecular pattern of pathogens. Since innate immune responses promote acquired immune responses including antigen–antibody reactions, the development of innate immune stimulators as adjuvants, vaccine ingredients that promote antibody production, have been actively investigated. On the other hand, most bacteria-derived innate immune stimulators exhibit inflammatory effects and toxicity. For example, Escherichia coli cell surface component lipopolysaccharide (LPS) can cause a cytokine storm, leading to lethal sepsis. Therefore, regulating and attenuating the toxicity of innate immune stimulators is essential for their application as adjuvants.

The fear porn that led to forcing people into 1918 Spanish Flu interventions was the dread Cytokine Storm that took out healthy young people in the prime of their life from...

SEPSIS? from some other agent that the govern mente was playing with?

Salk ‘cooked’ his polio in formaldehyde at freezing temperatures (oxymoron) to ‘kill’ it (oxymoron - can’t kill an Undead Virus) only to find that the Poison Water (CH2O) fell off in vivo (Cutter Incident).

With Jackasses like that - how could you ever trust them to ‘regulate’ and ‘attenuate’ the toxicity of some shit that can kill you deader than a virus in For Mel To Hide?

So although I nearly fell asleep looking for the single answer of WHEN they started putting Lipid A in vaccines, we can see that since they were in vaccines that the potential for AUTOIMMUNITY, and the new darling that is called CHRONIC INFLAMMATION that is now labeled as its own disease, comes almost solely from the ENDOTOXINS THAT THEY PUT IN VACCINES ON PURPOSE.

I shouldn’t need to, but I always iterate, re-iterate, and get irate that there is NO STATUTE OF LIMITATIONS ON FRAUD AND MURR DURR. Since the Nuremberg trials were a sham I would offer my carpentry skills for free for some nice gallows trapdoors and sponsor some Viet Namese to put some punji sticks underneath just in case Fate decided that the ropes might break.

These freaks with Malice Aforethought engineered weapons that kylled us. Now, before you go all Monty Python: I’m not dead yet!

You will be in a moment!

Because they SHORTENED your life

Embedded Disease

and created constant inflammation that NO ONE seems to know how to dampen.

You history buffs will find a Timeline in the paper currently under discussion but no mention of when modified Lipid A was put into the old tech vaccines. Yet they conveniently disclaim this with weasel words.

Lipid A adjuvants, such as MPL, can induce anti-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-10,

IL-10: The Master Regulator of Immunity to Infection; Kevin N. Couper; Daniel G. Blount; Eleanor M. Riley; J Immunol (2008) 180 (9): 5771–5777.

https://doi.org/10.4049/jimmunol.180.9.5771

“IL-10 is an anti-inflammatory cytokine. During infection it inhibits the activity of Th1 cells, NK cells, and macrophages, all of which are required for optimal pathogen clearance but also contribute to tissue damage.”

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Here’s their dirty little secret. IL-10 is said to dampen that New Disease: Inflammation, however it allows the bugs to invade unchecked. Did you know that the cell-wall deficient form of TB (remember that from above?) can get into the cytosol of the cell and remotely control the mitochondria?

To keep this all in perspective the motherfuckers playing with ENDOTOXINS in vaccines put in something that essential turns off your immune First Responders = Lipid-A. So microbes run unchecked. They sell this as: Well, at least your body isn’t attacking itself for all of the pathogenic horrors we shot in ALONG WITH the Lipid-A.

Do you see what a goddamned Used Car Sales Trick this is? For the promise of protecting you FROM some dread disease, they find a way to disable your immune system so that they can permanently EMBED their own disease in such a way that it is not immediately apparent that you have a new festering pathology inside your body.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Back to the 2008 article:

“In consequence, IL-10 can both impede pathogen clearance and ameliorate immunopathology. Many different types of cells can produce IL-10, with the major source of IL-10 varying in different tissues or during acute or chronic stages of the same infection.

The priming of these various IL-10-producing populations during infections is not well understood

and it is not clear whether the cellular source of IL-10 during infection dictates its cellular target and thus its outcome.

In this article we review the biology of IL-10, its cellular sources, and its role in viral, bacterial, and protozoal infections.”

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Granted this was written in 2008 so there has been 13 years between that laundry list of WE DON’T KNOWs and the article we will pick back up from 2021 that claims LOW Risk but not NO Risk. It’s NEVER the vaccines !

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

while modulating the induction of inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6. Therefore, lipid A adjuvants would have a low risk of developing adjuvant-induced inflammatory diseases, such as autoimmune diseases.

IL-6 is the one that makes you feel heat even when you don’t have a fever. So consider what these Black Magi have done: They SHUT OFF your immune system, Embedded whatever was in the vile vial (you have no fucking clue what was in that shot - Corvelva did but Italy was the first country to be shut down for the plandemic) and you have ZERO feedback from your own body via cytokines that anything is wrong.

ALL THE WHILE there might be alternative pathways activated in response to cell-wall-deficient forms entering host cells, creating havoc, setting off alarms for the cell to be destroyed, thus initiating that inflammatory, AUTOIMMUNITY that they claim ‘shouldn’t’ come from their adjuvants. There is no such thing as Autoimmunity. I destroyed that myth in one of the videos that Grannie Annie and I assembled. To many years ago and too much water in my Depends to know which video. This shit is all No Bell Prize material so you can sort through it if you haven’t seen it but pack a lunch.

6 videos, Lyme

3 videos, Lupus

4 videos, Herpes

So… no… the Adjuvants ARE causing autoimmunity regardless of their Plausible Deniablity Legerdemain.

Helicobacter pylori, which lives in the stomach, causes gastric ulcers, and Porphinomonas gingivalis, an oral bacterium, is a causative agent of periodontal disease. LPS extracted from these parasitic bacteria has weak immunostimulatory effects and has been implicated to be associated with chronic inflammation and atherosclerosis.

In the “natural world” we see that chronic inflammation (and by extension) autoimmunity are the rule not the exception.

There should be public punishments for vague nonsense language in ‘science papers’:

Recent studies have found that LPS and lipid A from specific gut microbiota are involved in immune homeostasis and autoimmunity.

Involved? Involved how? Suppressing or enhancing? One of the citations show that gut bugs CAUSE autoimmune conditions. We find the same bullshit non-descript technovomit in that earlier quote:

Lipid A adjuvants, such as MPL, can induce anti-inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-10, while modulating the induction of inflammatory cytokines, such as IL-6.

Modulating? Modulating what? Up or Down? Turning On or Shutting Off completely? Makes a difference donut? It’s not even a presumption that the adepts in this cult will know what they mean. Without concise language the sentenced died in the water and started to spontaneously decompose.

Why would anyone BELIEVE that Their LPS is safe just because They said so in fancy language while people are dying suddenly across the entire planet?

…self-adjuvating vaccines supplied by chemical synthesis are superior in quality control and safety management, as high-purity products are relatively easy to obtain.

This is the first time I’ve come across this phrase that takes us all the way back to Geoff’s Substack on the presence of uncontrolled endotoxins in the new poisons. Since this is a brand new topic to me I can’t deconstruct it so I’ve deferred to Wayne to sort out.

Everyone already knows my stance on this: Wax Jobs have all been bad from the beginning. They are made exclusively as We Upons. The ONLY reason I look into this nonsense is to determine any countermeasure/antidote. But even that is a Whar of Attrition if they can crank out new microbes or gene manipulations faster than Billy Goat Gates can write new spyware.

We do what we can with what we have.

