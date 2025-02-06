Also known as:

The Dog & Pony Show.

I think it bears repetition until people are shocked into acceptance of what the origins of that phrase is.

I was told what a Dog & Pony Show was by a Viet Nam vet, after having used the phrase myself around the age of 20 lacking any worldly experience. He asked if I had ever been to Tijuana Mexico? I answered in the negative. He said that when you cross the border there are places that serve drinks that have live stage shows where a Mujer would parade on stage with a Dog and then a Pony and then the unthinkable would happen.

I’ll let you think about what your mind will now be permanently stained with.

So… whenever I see a Congressional (Congress means: To Have Sex With) Dog & Pony show like this I am offended beyond the meltdown phase of the reactor core where the control rods have been used up.

I made it only 2 minutes in before I started Stacking.

Stacking’s like vomiting - but without the throat burn and that really wretched smell of retch.

I could have grabbed any congressional feed but this is the one that the A.I. wanted me to see today and I often oblige it, because I think IT wants to know what I will say about it.

First: I can’t understand why anyone would celebrate the Family Member Rand Paul. But then supposedly a large collection of apes voted for another Family Member Donald Drumpf.

Second: ANY congressional fuckshow goes the same way this one does.

They parade out someone that they PRETEND to gril in public to give the impression to the idiot Goi that FINALLY SOMEONE IS DOING SOMETHING ABOUT THIS!

when that couldn’t be futher or even farther from the Truth.

There is a huge deception spread about the Dark Arts Practitioners that they are obligated by some Code that they have to tell you how they are going to destroy you BEFORE they destroy you to balance out karma; so if you agree, or do nothing to stop them, that they are somehow exempt from the Universe initiating Blowback on them for their Evil Deeds.

Fuckshit.

THEY ARE BIOCIDAL NARCISSITIC PSYCHOPATHIC MANIACS so they are merely CELEBRATING that their Spell Casting Mind Control is so effective that they can TELL YOU how they will DESTROY YOU but like Delgado’s Mind Blanking Pulse the victim does nothing.

There’s no universal balance here. There’s no ‘moral’ obligation upon Evil for Dislcosure. If you believed that, then you were under another one of their SPELLS!

Consider this, because it is as simple as what my imaginary Third Grade Class could come up with on first viewing:

Congress wrote a LETTER ASKING for the NIH to PLEASE give them some inforfuckingmation.

AYFKM?

Are You Fucking Kidding Me? for those of you who, like me, ashew texting.

Congress coulda/shoulda/woulda - IF THEY WERE THE POWERFUL BODY THAT THEY POSTURE TO BE - would have ISSUED A SUMMONS FOR THE INFORMATION AND IF THERE WAS A REFUSAL THEY WOULD HAVE HELD THE REFUSERS IN CONTEMPT AND UPON DISCOVERY (as was suggested in the comments) FOUND THEM GUILTY OF TREASON AND BEEN DONE WITH THEIR ASHES.

Is there an ash left in alkaline hydrolysis?

Any Whey…

The point is - and it’s why I stopped at 2 minutes in - this was NOT about grilling some FAMILY MEMBER over “mistakes” or “crimes” it is about SHOWCASING WHAT THEY DID. Paul’s nervous little grin was probably over what a spectacular success it was not about the moral, ethical, and spiritual (if there was such a thing) outrage it is/was/will be.

This Perro y Ponis (Penis?) show was GETTING ON THE RECORD WHAT A SUCCESS THE OPERATION WAS.

They can’t resist it. They are self-aggrandizing, evil, psychopathic, biocidal manics.

I feel compelled also to reinforce why I always go to the level of BIOCIDE instead of just the boring JENOSIDE. Remember the millions of pounds of onions dumpted in ditches as sacrifice to the Covid Lockdowns? Remember the millions of mink, chicken, porks, and other animals SACRIFICED to Lord Covid? It’s always been about biocide not just the human-centric Genus Acide.

Butt why?

Why, if they are Evil, and they are celebrating this by putting it on the record, would they do it?

Because in the End Game the Protocols are very clear on how they will run a ‘moral’ and ‘just’ totalitarian State that will exterminate anyone including their own who does ‘wrong’. But the paradox, the cognitive dissonace that might prevent your mind from wrapping around this like an Anna Konda is: After all of the Congressional posturing NO ONE EVER IS HELD ACCOUNTABLE OR IS PUNISHED!

Well, you got that half of it right.

Sow then why do they DO IT?

Because at the rudimentary, animal level, the reasoning mind sees that all of these crimes are being exposed but THE CRIMINAL NEVER PAYS. That is the clearest signal that doesn’t even need to be said that those actions were sanctioned/condoned and there isn’t/wasn’t a goddamnedfuckingthing you can or will do about it.

These canine/equine extravaganzas are staged for the EXPRESS PURPOSE OF DEMORALIZING YOU!

Protocol 15:12. When comes the time of our overt rule, the time to manifest its blessing, we shall remake all legislatures, all our laws will be brief, plain, stable, without any kind of interpretations, so that anyone will be in a position to know them perfectly. The main feature which will run right through them is submission to orders, and this principle will be carried to a grandiose height. Every abuse will then disappear in consequence of the responsibility of all down to the lowest unit before the higher authority of the representative of power. Abuses of power subordinate to this last instance will be so mercilessly punished that none will be found anxious to try experiments with their own powers.

To be clear because you are in the presence of the most powerful and skilled Magi of all history: what is being highlighted by Paul as ‘abuses’ were actually planned and expertly and precisely carried out as planned. That’s why they are celebrating them. So, what this Protocol is saying is that if FAMILY goes off the Reservation that FAMILY will be punished severely and made an example of. That DIDN’T happen, therefore it need not be said in words that these Actors are being celebrated and REWARDED for their role. Otherwise they would have been for the knackers.

We shall follow up jealously every action of the administration on which depends the smooth running of the machinery of the State, for slackness in this produces slackness everywhere; not a single case of illegality or abuse of power will be left without exemplary punishment. 13. Concealment of guilt, connivance between those in the service of the administration - all this kind of evil will disappear after the very first examples of severe punishment. The aureole of our power demands suitable, that is, cruel, punishments for the slightest infringement, for the sake of gain, of its supreme prestige.

King Nimrod (he really was a Nimrod) wasn’t being listened to by his people because they were afraid of what God might do to them. So, he started a program of ruthlessless cruelty and deth to anyone who opposed him in even the slightest so they shifted their fealty to him because they FEARED HIM MORE THAN GOD.

The sufferer, though his punishment may exceed his fault, will count as a soldier falling on the administrative field of battle in the interests of authority, principle and law, which do not permit that any of those who hold the reins of the public coach should turn aside from the public highway to their own private paths.

Do you get it? The NIH bitch was in OPEN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS but was allowed to walk in and then walk out. This is because she performed as required. IF she had opposed the Sanhedrin because of some temporary affliction of conscience because what she was asked to do was criminal, THEN they would have crushed her under the wheels of the Juggernaut for lubrication and the pure fun of it.

FOR EXAMPLES OUR JUDGES WILL KNOW THAT WHENEVER THEY FEEL DISPOSED TO PLUME THEMSELVES ON FOOLISH CLEMENCY THEY ARE VIOLATING THE LAW OF JUSTICE WHICH IS INSTITUTED FOR THE EXEMPLARY EDIFICATION OF MEN BY PENALTIES FOR LAPSES AND NOT FOR DISPLAY OF THE SPIRITUAL QUALITIES OF THE JUDGES .... Such qualities it is proper to show in private life, but not in a public square which is the educational basis of human life.

This is PRECISELY why these congressional conjobs put on the air that they are being ‘transparent’ and upright when it is an Opposite Day shitshow.

Buy the damned book:

It’s a bit larger than just the original transcription of the Marsden translation, because I (no one else in the history of this sickass hellscape has) alone EXPLAIN WHAT IS RUNNING THIS SHITSHOW VIA ITS CHOSEN THUMB PUPPETS.

Art by Franzetta as found in:

Funny how Franny and I covered Palestine in Visions before the Land of Milk and Honey was turned into the Land of Dust and Blood…

(that last line was chillingly poetic now that I proof read this)

I probably won’t finish the Rand Paul Follow The Money Mammal Romp because it’s just a collossall (I like to double up the letters when I don’t know how to spell) waste of all of our time.

