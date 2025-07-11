VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
2d

Can I take a crack at this?

Where the Hell am I? In a multidimensional reality grid.

Why am I here? Breach of CONtract. To escape. System override & dismantle all linear timeline codes & containment fields, EXIT & CRASH CUBE! No souls left behind.

Who am I? I am a sovereign entity encased in a biological body doing the human experiment bit of the containment system/grid without CONsent.

What am I doing here? remembering, decoding, & dismantling!

How did I get here? False & fraudulent contract. Spell work, ancient tech & amnesia. Captured by digital data hounds (archons), sold into Indentured servitude to supply energy for the machine/reality grid.

When will this end? When enough monkeys use their opposable thumbs to throw their wrenches (tuning forks) & disrupt the code. Electromagnetic fallout?

"YOU WON! GAME OVER!" becomes the syntax splashed across the black screen.

That's my version.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
2dEdited

Pat

Niccolo Machiavelli wrote 4 plays, one novel, The Prince, Discourses, The History of Florence Italy, and the Art of War. Not one was published when he died. Same could be said for many other writers. They become prophets but not in their own backyard so to speak. But Zionist Evangelical Dispensationalist Christianity has a mental lock on about one third of the US. Another third are mentally imprisoned by Trump Derangement Syndrome and Feminism. And the last third read nothing but watch CNN or Fox News to understand the world. They all live inside a socially created cage of their co-creation but do not see the bars that imprison them mainly because they are scripted to believe their social class, tribe or party are "the good people" and everyone else is evil. Everybody wants to be considered the good guy or gal. This is a road to Pat Jordan's Hell paved with "good" intentions.

You don''t fall into any of the above "categorical imperatives" for which you should be complimented. How's that saying go: first they persecute you, next they begrudgingly accept you are their enemy, and lastly they realize you are a hero, innovator or prophet...but by then you are dead. I wouldn't despair too much but let's hope your one small drop of a pebble into the big pond of life reverberates with concentric circles radiating outward.

For those listening into this conversation, buy and read Pat Jordan's iconoclastic book ICD-999: Vaccine-Induced Diseases - The Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate, written in 2008, 12 years before COVID. What Pat meant by "Chronic Serum Sickness" Is what we call metabolic Sepsis now. Thank you for all your books and blog.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture