Book # 8, Eve’s ILL, was supposed to be my last book back in 2012.

Some are sighing in grief, others sigh in relief.

I had said it all.

What more is there to say?

In Fact: the reason this is my Swan Song for SnubSnack is that for all my writings, podcasts, videos, and books nothing has changed in a quarter of a century and nothing will. Humanity was rendered useless long before then.

To Redeem means: To Buy Back.

I’ve never understood that. If something was a piece of shit, and you sold it, why would you ever buy back a piece of shit that you tried to get rid of?

So Eve’s ILL (a play on words) was the final nail in the cough-in of the Vampyre.

We can look at the title as Eve (the supposed first human female) as being ILL (the apostrophe indicating a contration of the word: is).

We can look at the title as Eve (like Pandora) fucking up thus creating an ILL = Eve’s ILL (the apostrophe indicating possession/attribution of said ILL).

We can look at the title as EveILL.

The back cover has the Six Questions left unanswered by all of mankind for as long as this sickass planet and that sickass race has been around.

Where the Hell am I? Why am I here? Who am I? What am I doing here? How did I get here? When will this end?

Seems simple enough. But then Hu-Mans seem Simple in the OTHER definition of that word because in 5784 years they STILL haven’t figured out the answers.

That’s another reason why I’m giving up SubSandwich.

No Buy-In.

You would think that when confronted by the idea of a Karmic Wheel that crushes everything like the Juggernaut, but then all of the players RESPAWN to be re-crushed all over again, that someone, somewhere at sometime would fuggire out what the feck is going on and break the Machine.

But no one cares to even try.

There are three of us Little Red Hens who are attempting to run the permutations of the Rubik’s Cube like a kindof Reverse Hellraiser Puzzle Box to Erase Hell.

There are 43,252,003,274,489,856,000 possible combinations = 43 quintillion ways to try to solve the puzzle.

11 years old in 3 seconds.

Whereas a computerized MACHINE can solve it in 0.103 seconds:

How did they do it?

The kid was NOT using permutations. He was not exploring, experimenting, cataloging and cross-referencing.

IT’S JUST A GODDAMNED PATTERN!

How fast can you run a pattern once you have learned it, memorized it, and developed MUSCLE MEMORY?

Kinda takes away the Mystique, the Glamor, the SPELLWORK of ‘solving’ the Rubic’s (I’ve always ‘spelt’ it wrong) Rubiks’ Cube when it is just a matter of playing Tic Tac Toe the same way every time for the win. If you start then you select the CENTER box everytime. If you don’t start then you block the center box every time so that the other side can’t win.

The machine is faster because Machines are faster than men. Try letting go of that plug of corn stalks you’re trying to pull out of the combine-harvester without turning the drive off even when there is a warning sign on the corn-head that says: Rotor turns faster than you can let go. Ask old Stumpy if it was such a good idea?

Now.

Do you see NOW why I am disgusted beyond REDEMPTION with the Man-Ape NOT EVEN FUCKING TRYING?

Do you NOW know why I won’t be the Savior of things that are not WORTHY of being saved?

Some motherfuckers haven’t even picked up the metaphoric cube to give it a turn.

Did I say: CUBE?

Released in 1997 this Canadian Tour de Force predated my work that I started in 2000.

I had never seen the movie until recently and was blown away by the insanely perfect description of a Rubik’s Cube Machine gone out of control, witches what I had been saying independent of that earlier revelation.

To take this into the realm of movies which are documentaries: What did the players inside the Game do? They worked up to their own END to try to find a way out, to make SENSE of the insensible. They DIED TRYING.

I now have 3% less opens on my Stacks because I’m hawking books to pay the bills whereas when I was telling folks all of the exciting and unique ways that they were going to dye, there were times when I forgot to promote my own work.

Jesusfuckingchrist!

There is no information on the internet ANYWHERE comparable to what I’ve put out.

The Truth.

The Whole Truth.

Nothing Butt The Truth.

Yet apes share clandestine service operator’s and know-nothing guru’s shit all the Due Long Dei. They even send said shit to ME!

Substack is done. I’m done. Humanatee is done. The roast is finished.

Tetelestai (τετελεσται)

I had Paid Hell (literally) during the discovery of the 6th & 7th Spirit Books of Moses at the University of ILL Annoyed Lie Bury system. It’s not hard to put together that:

God/Religion is the foundational EXCUSE for Govern Mente/Mind Control.

Govern Mente REGULATES/LICENSES licentious MediSin

MediSin has its roots in Alkymy and Black Magicks

Black Magicks is the ORIGIN of Religion.

And the Juggernaut wheel is lubricated by the blood of the faithful.

So, if Eve’s Ill was going to be my Sign Off I would once again feature the Crimes and the Criminals. So there’s a whole bunch of material on Black Magicks as found in the books that were part of the Weimar Bible; along with more Family History that had begun with the end of my book Assaulted.

As Fate would have it, there was a Chapter in Eve’s ILL called Food Weapons that was inspired by a discovery as I was writing the book, but the chapter magically grew and grew until it could not be contained in Eve’s ILL despite the 740 page-limit that Lulu has on its printable size.

So, although I was ready to give up on humanity and fade into the West, the chapter turned into the book:

Which, in turn, sadly became part of an uncontrolled, runaway reaction that I titled the Encyclopediae Jordanica that includes:

Operator’s Manual Doof - Food SPELLED backwards Hu-Man Beans Same Pig Different Lipstick Doof of the Dogs

Five Books written over the course of 3 years with 3 months off because doing nothing but that 17 hours or more per day every day literally hurt my brain.

Given that I carry the damned thing around in a wheelbarrow, that’s saying a lot.

As if that wasn’t bad enough two more books were birthed after that and then I took a hiatus and a lowatus and a midatus until Fran Zetta found me and we gave rise to 9 more books.

Except for a few surprises well outside the scope of what I’ve already done, I am done.

Nothing more to say when the bulk of hu-manity is not listening.