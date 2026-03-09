Princess is the name that Our Friend In Portugal gave to the A.I.

This is one of many shorts where an A.I. character tells you to take a concoction to get rid of Type 2 Diabetes.

The shorts always tell you to click the link below “before it goes away” (high-pressure used-car sales tactic) but

THERE IS NO CHANNEL

THERE IS NO LINK

THE MESSAGE IS ALWAYS THE SAME

THEY DON’T GIVE YOU THE RECIPE UNLESS YOU CLICK THE NON-EXISTENT LINK TO A CHANNEL THAT ISN’T THERE.

Smells like a Jade Helm psyop to see how many people will share it so that they can build network diagrams.

So, why am I sharing (typed: sharking) it?

Because although the claim is that the almight A.I. sifted millions of medical records (who gave it access to private info?) and came up with a pancreatic fluke as the reason for diabetes…

Hulda Clark told the world that in the 1990s and she was chased out of El Norte into El Southe. But now it’s OK because Princess said so.

Princess is selling the idea like THey don’t want you to know. But Princess

IS

The THey

so it’s just more dick-pulling.

I guess it saves everyone buying one of those vacuum-devices to make your dick bigger. I get the sense that a large number of people LIKE having their dicks pulled.

Sad World.

Ea-rth.

Yah’s - Wrath.

Any yahoo…

What I’m curry ass about is what are the RATIOS for this magick elixir?

Why apple cider vinegar (because I don’t do well on Yeast Piss) at the CHEMISTRY level because although it is acidic it is not a proton-donor?

So, is it just an acidulant?

Does it drive a certain reaction?

Is it just antimicrobial?

Is the sugar just bait for the fluke to eat the other two ingredients?

What KIND of cinnamon?

I’ve covered this in my books and videos and Stacks. There is the Bastard Cinnamon = Cassia that is NOT CINNAMON but is the #1 thing that is sold in stores and happens to be a blood thinner that can build up to toxic levels; and then there is Ceylon Cinnamon (that I’ve been chewing with breakfast and snacks) that has a citrus overtone and is considered True Cinnamon.

If the A.I. was as smart as a Chinee Herbalist who never had computers (we really don’t know - do we?) that knows the difference between the different properties of tree bark within the same genus, then ‘small’ details like that should be shared at the link that doesn’t exist for the channel that doesn’t exist.

If anyone knows more, then please post below because there is an ANCIENT myth that cinnamon (again totally undefined what fucking tree it comes from) will stabilize blood sugar. Just cinnamon. I’ve never seen it help anyone but it is tasty even if it is an AVOID for some blood types.

There is a more recent urban myth that cinnamon corrects the Loss Of Function gene in humans where we can’t make vitamin C. A bunch of us Hens tried it out with zero results.

I’m always willing to become a Porker from Guinea to try things out on myself if they seem innocuous while promising miracles. Without the particulars then videos like this are just shit-useless.

At least Shit can be turned into compost…