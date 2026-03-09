VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Jordan's avatar
Patrick Jordan
1d

When I get on a raging rant I sometimes forget the highpoints of a total fucking shitshow that needs to be pulled up like the dress on the bearded fat lady at the psycho circus.

EVERY one of these stupid A.I. teasers tell you that if you drink the con cock shun that the 1 and one-eighth inch long parasite living in your PANCREAS

WILL COME OUT YOUR URETHRA.

They claim that you will 'pee it out'.

I guess A.I. anatomy and physiology is different than what the humans were constructed in the SIM as.

The pancreas bone is NOT conneted to the Pee bone not matter how many letters they have in common.

I wished I would have put that in the main text because it is something that makes me volcanically angry. No wonder there is no channel associated with this bullshit. They would get Ann Haight mail.

Reply
Share
Dee's avatar
Dee
15h

I had just bought a jar of cinnamon and jumped up to see what I bought. Organic CEYLON.

Nothing more than dumb luck on my part. As for the organic, who the hell knows for sure?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Patrick Jordan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture