VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
21m

They're coming to take me away, haha, heehee, hoho....to Hell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQNI1KfGXBA

P. S. Love the 1 reply rules

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