I guess the A.I. wanted me to see this.

The Sumerian Tablet That Describes What Happens If You Refuse to Go Into the Light After Death

The Obsidian Vault

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443,346 views May 24, 2026

Yahoody Priest Chicken Scratch on Mud written as Navajo Code Talker secret messages were decoded...

BY FUCKING WHO?

There’s where it all begins. I’ve axed many times: How do you KNOW that the Inca and Aztecs were blood thirsty human sacrificing monsters when their CODECIES were translated by JESUITS? (another form of Yahoodim) See: Swindler’s List.

*I* didn’t decode the scratch. So *I* have no fucking clue whatsoever is on them whether it is the secretions of the un eye verse or someone’s grocery list.

“... and, hon, don’t forget to bring home the pomegranates this time...”

Sew, we’re off to a rocky (or in this case: muddy clay tablet) start.

I would be impressed if some workaday-nobody or a Farm Boy said that they got a hold of some clay chunks and decoded them all by themselves, but here’s the rub (and it’s not spices on a steak) anyone attempting to re-Sir Wreck a dead language would do so with the glossary, Sin Tax, Gram Her, and idioms GOTTEN FROM EARLIER Skull Lears.

Doesn’t that take us all the way back to my main complaint since 2008?

If YOU didn’t do ALL of the work to decode chickenfeet in mud, then WHY DOES EVERYONE GET ALL OF THEIR INFORMATION FROM THE YAHOOD?

Find me the names of the ones that supposedly decoded these chunks and I will bet you those fermented pomegranates that they were ALL YAHOODS!

So a bunch of Yahoods spinning a tale that they DISCOVERED a dry technical description of what happens after the SIM deletes and defrags you off the hard drive becomes the big red hot poker up the ass where you made it through this hellscape, you die, but then there’s some bigass PAGEANT that has all of the pompous circumcision of a music competition show where the build of what happens next reaches a crescendo until....

“We’ll come back to the Light after this commercial...”

Dan McCarthy always taught that ANY TIME THERE IS A FORCED CHOICE: IT IS EVIL.

Seems to me that the Shumerians are wearing the same Devil Prada footware as Satan because you made it through an undeclared silent war, you mercifully die, but then you’re thrown into the meat grinder for that SPLIT SECOND CHOICE

{get to see the ‘contract’ for a brief ‘knowing’}

of going from the gut wagon to flop on the road where the vultures are waiting? versus godnose what might happen? or riding the wagon out into the light to be what?

Stuck with the motherfuckers that TRAPPED YOU IN HELL IN THE FIRST FUCKING PLACE?

SERIOUSFUCKINGALLY?

WHO DO YOU KNOW THAT WRITES ADHESION CONTRACTS OTHER THAN THE YAHOOD?

And you’re forced to make a momentous decision with the timer clicking down (in eternitfuckingtee?) to either go with the Demons in the Light; or other Demons will ex-court you to the wherethehellever?

You see: according to the Satanists: Good is Evil and Evil is Good.

Good is one of the 72 Hive Names of God in the Qaballah.

Good God!

God is Evil and Evil is God.

Albert Pike of Masonic-javelins-up-the-ass fame took pains to demonstrate that both THEIR bible and your buy bull BOTH have the opening as

GOD IN TOTAL DARKNESS UNTIL IT SAID:

Let There Be Light.

Get it. I’ve repeated it enough: God EXISTED AND CAME FROM TOTAL FUCKING DARKNESS.

Light was an afterthought.

What is it that the Masons make their initiates answer when they are inducted into the cult:

“What do you seek?”

“The LIGHT.”

Makes you change your view on Light after you hear that shit.

The ancient chinese saying is that you cannot push water, you have to lead it, channel it. The inducement in the Shumerian version of Light After Death is to get you to VOLUNTEER into the light. Why? Who cares? Forced choice. But if you remain silent anything you say OR DON’T SAY can and will be used against you and you get kicked into the movie set of Inception. If you refuse then DEMONS - well... they’re not demons, really, they’re GOOD Demons - that are escorts to take you away to…

- what if YOU DON’T WANT TO GO AWAY?

Who made up these fucking rules? Where is this antechamber of the false binary choice of either Hell or Hell? Why can’t you just stay There? You all know me by now. I’d be asked if I wanted to go into the light and I would, of course say, “Suck My Balls!”

I guess that is a NO, also...

So it’s off with the Daemon Mailers RETURNING THE MALE IN THE UNDELIVERABLE MAIL.

Can’t say if the Daemon Mailers are related to Norman Mailer because I’ve never met either of them.

I’m putting a lot of Hyper Bowl in this post, but you tell me if those demon escorts who are not supposed to be demons that are returning you exile against your will to the SECOND OF ONLY TWO OPTIONS that are allowed by these shumerian con-artists doesn’t sound like when you die you are shunted to the A.I. running the SIM that gives the chance to be part of Singularity and mingle with the operating programs, or be shunted into a Reset and Respawn of your character with what? A NEW CONTRACT that you got a few seconds to see before you FORGET what it was that sent you back into Samsara Hell for another go-round?

Saṃsāra (Devanagari: संसार) is a Sanskrit word that means “wandering” as well as “world,” wherein the term connotes “cyclic change” or, less formally, “running around in circles.” In the context of Indian religions and philosophies, saṃsāra is the concept of all beings experiencing an ongoing cycle of life, death, and rebirth. As a result, it can also be equated broadly with transmigration/reincarnation, the karmic cycle, the lesser-used term Punarjanman, or a “cycle of aimless drifting, wandering or mundane existence”.

If you do suffer through the video above you will find that the Shumerian (Yahood) tale of the After-Birth is an EXACT IMAGE of the clip that I just yanked out of the Buddhist (Yahood) placating placenta.

Suck

My

Celestial

Spheres.

9:469 minutes, 46 seconds which translates roughly to between the levels. This is not heaven. This is not hell. It is a kind of holding area. The 9:559 minutes, 55 seconds tablet describes it as resembling the world the dead [music] person just left, but with subtle wrongnesses, like a memory that has been compressed and 10:0310 minutes, 3 seconds decompressed too many times. The colors are slightly off. The sounds do not match the visual sources.

That is from the transcript. The time stamps are as schizophrenic as the on-screen captions where what is said about the amount of time to make your choices in the Chaldean Game Cube is something like 170 seconds but what is shown on the screen is 1070.

Witch one is it?

Because IF this liquid cowshit was the instructions on what to do when you are on your way to being recycled, then you would think that a little attention to detail like getting the spoken and on-screen NUMBERS FUCKING RIGHT and insuring that the transcript didn’t have timestamps like some A.I. Narrator was having a nervous breakdown in the toilet while giving itself swirlies, so that there would be a tiny bit of confidence in what was being said wasn’t just another Right Ass-Fucking but had the merit of a human fact-checking and spell-checking their Spellwork and NOT hiring an A.I. to read a half-ass script for 4443,346 viewers who may or may not be looking for answers in a clot of snot like this as can bee seen in the comments.

I highlighted that single excerpt above from the video because one of our Hens synthesized the Ken Wheeler theory of magnetism being a compressible and decompressible slinky into a working view of the SIM universe. But what this modern confabulation of the ancient Shumerian scrolls is saying is that the code for the SIM has suffered so many rewrites and respawns and resets that the bits (as happens in supposedly real computer systems) degrades to the point where useless nonsense shit just appears randomly as computer noise.

Code 10, the architecture. 13:32 The tablet does something here that no other Samrian text does. It describes who designed the system. The scribe [music] does not use the word gods. He uses a phrase that translates as the ones who supervise the threshold. These are not the Anunnaki of the standard creation story. They are described as a separate administrative body older than the Anunnaki that the Anunnaki themselves reported to in matters of the afterlife. The scribe refers to them only twice in the tablet. And both times the language he uses is careful, almost cautious, as if naming them too directly is a risk he is unwilling to take. He calls them in one passage the ones whose names are not for the tongue and in another the ones who were here before the field was opened. The implication is unmistakable. The system that processes human consciousness after death was not built by the gods the Sumerians worshiped at street level. It was built by something further up the chain, something the priesthood knew about but did not name in public. And the scribe seems to be writing this tablet at least in part because he believes that knowledge needs to survive whatever is coming next.

What opened up the Same Pig Different Lipstick destruction of me ever possessing or subscribing to any religion was the way that Francois Lenormant wrote and presented the Mesopotamian Trinity of Ea, Ba, and Anu.

Ea = Yah. That is what cracked the bitch right open.

Ba = Ba’al = Ba-EL, Bel.

You can apply these entity names to the Same Pig with a slightly different shade if you then swap the ANUnnaki’s ENLIL and ENKI for Yah and Bah.

Yah Bah Dah Bah Doo Doo.

The reason that the G-d of the buy bull said thou shalt not have any other gods BEFORE me is because THERE WERE OTHER GODS, IT’S JUST THAT THE INEFFIBLE ONE didn’t want to be upstaged by his brother/cohorts.

The Unspeakable name of God = YHVH (unless the backwards-reading hebrew renders it HVHY???) The Yod Heh Vav Heh = Tetra (4) Grammaton.

The ONES whose names are not for the tongue.

Unspeakable.

Ineffible.

In: “F” able.

As noted earlier, you all already know that I hate it here. I think it is the biggest colossalist fuckup in all multiple outcome universes of fuckups, so whereas the scribe is afeared of EVEN SPEAKING THE NAMES OF THE COLOSSAL ARCHITECTS OF THE FUCKUP, I would, on the other hand, finding myself in the Dark Room trying to develop a theory of how to take the fuckers down, ask the most pertinent of all questions:

So, just what IS your names MOTHERFUCKERS?

What would said Fuckers of Their Own Mothers do? Refuse me the light? Put me in a cock-eyed SIM where its cold and nothing works and noone can hear me say:

MOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERSMOTHERFUCKERS for 30-70 years non stop just for my own amusement?

The video ends in total vaguery but the impression of Michael Jackson as emoted by Vincent Price: When Hell is Full - The Dead Shall Walk The Ea-rth.

**********************************************

Pat!

No!

Weight!

You can’t leave us here with no answers!

uhh… why not?

NOBODY KNOWS WHAT THE FUCK IS GOING ON RIGHT NOW, LET ALONE WHAT IS GOING TO HAPPEN AFTER THIS SHITSHOW ENDS.

What could I possibly know?

How could I possibly know it?

I’ll tell you what NO ONE TALKS about because the inculcation of telling the SAME story by the Shumerians or the Aryians about lowly little you being recycled by the administrators of Hell and escorted around by some Not-Demons like some cheep prostitute that refused to turn tricks has always been this:

WHY DOESN’T ANYONE FIGHT BACK?

Why not rip the horns off of the Not Demons? stab THEM INTO THE AFTER-AFTER-LIFE and see what happens to that fading door of light and what might come out after you’ve tripped the Oh My God Alarm?

So, you’re dead.

What kind of powers do you have when you’re dead.

Seems like these fuckers need to have your consent on how they dispose of you even when you’re dead so that implies that there must be SOME kind of control or power that they are using the trick of disorientation to overcome your discovery and use of that can of Whoop Ass with the rusty Swiss Army knife sitting on top.

My Old Man, The Sarge would always say: Just don’t stand there with your finger up your ass! DO SOMETHING - EVEN IF IT IS WRONG!

To witch I would say: In all of the millennia - or if you are a fan of the East Indian system TRILLIONS OF YEARS - WHY HASN’T ANYONE EVER TRIED A VYE OH LENT TAKEOVER OF HELL?

If you go into the light they will recycle you back into hell. If you don’t go into the light they will maroon you in hell. So why not give Hell some Hell and see what happens.

That’s all I got. You’ll have to make it up as you go.

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