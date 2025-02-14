Telling the truth will get you cancelled, but she’s got 2.9 million views for this one.

Protest songs in the 1960s didn’t change anything because that was a complete clandestine service operation. Protest songs today won’t change anything either, but they make you feel less lonely in the dangerous criminal wing of the insane assylum.

My work won’t change anything either because change does not happen from words but action.

so…

get busy.

Leave a comment