https://oureverydaylife.com/which-fabrics-are-most-fire-resistant-12351234.html Wool is generally considered the most flame-resistant natural fiber, because it is difficult to ignite, and flames are often extinguished in the fibers. Natural fibers, such as silk, cotton and wool, are more susceptible to fire than manufactured fibers, but cloth manufacturing techniques can improve their fire resistance. Natural fibers can be treated with a chemical solution that improves flame resistance. When a material made of natural fibers is constructed with a tight weave, the material provides improved flame resistance. Synthetic acrylic, polyester and nylon fabrics can be hazardous when they burn, because the materials can melt and cause burns on the skin when used as clothing fabrics.

I had a scar on my arm from when the fire burnt through the cotton duck of my jacket into the fiber fill that then MELTED on my arm. I was able to pat-out the perimeter of the flame on the jacket sleeve with my BARE HAND.

Despite this danger, these synthetic fabrics are considered fire-resistant fabrics, because they resist ignition at much higher temperatures than natural fibers. Synthetic materials can also be treated with fire-resistant chemicals to increase their ability to withstand high temperatures.

Ever wonder why people don’t know anything and don’t bother trying?

Let’s bang the first entry:

Natural fibers, such as silk, cotton and wool, are more susceptible to fire

with the second entry:

Pure cotton, 100% cotton, wool, silk, and linen are some examples of fire-resistant fabrics.

and you’ve got the recipe for fried brain cells.

Witch is it? Are they flammible? Inflammable? or not?

flammable /flăm′ə-bəl/

adjective

Easily ignited and capable of burning rapidly. Inflammable.

Similar: inflammable Capable of burning, especially a liquid.

The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

inflammable /ĭn-flăm′ə-bəl/

adjective

Easily ignited and capable of burning rapidly; flammable. Quickly or easily aroused to strong emotion; excitable. Capable of being easily set fire; easily enkindled; combustible. "inflammable oils or spirits" Similar: combustible

The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

or…

incombustible /ĭn″kəm-bŭs′tə-bəl/

adjective

Incapable of burning. Not combustible; not capable of being burned, decomposed, or consumed by fire; uninflammable. "asbestus is an incombustible substance; carbon dioxide is an incombustible gas." Similar: uninflammable A tissue of amianthus or asbestus; also, a fabric imbued with an incombustible substance.

The American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, 5th Edition

=================================================================

The corn fusion of the languages was a joke by the Cuntroller to make sure that hu-mans didn’t have capacity that threatened the God-Thing itself:

”Lettuce git-dawhn, y’all, an corn fuse all dey langages, fo’ dey be of one tongue and theys ain’t be noffin’ dat they cain’t ‘complish til we be messin’ with dey haids, an stuff.”

Book of Jordan, direct quote from the Elohim while checking out Da Hood at the Bable Towers Projects. Babble-on, ya’ll!

combustible = flame on! Johnny Storm

incombustible = nyet on physikal dekomposition, comrade!

flammable = Burn, Baby Mr. Burns.

inflammable = dooh! Homer’s on fire too!

UN in flammable = the U.N. got involved and now even fire doesn’t know whether to shit-or-go-blind.

It is clear that language is a trap used by Magi for Spell Casting.

It was set up for the EXPRESS PURPOSE of confusion.

An example: with sign language an attractive woman making a gesture towards a man’s unpresentables (does that mean that they are or are not presentable?) means that she is signalling him in a postive way…

… unless… she’s holding a rather large butcher knife in that hand or her other hand…

See? No ambiguity. No false-read.

So when we get back to the citation from the link:

Many fabrics do not catch fire easily.

and bang that against the quote from the video:

0:20 A man set a woman on fire inside the New York City subway train and used a shirt to Fan the Flames causing her to become engulfed in fire.

0:40 Flames engulfed her body.

0:50 NYPD officer stationed outside the subway car seemingly did nothing as the fire was spreading.

1:46 according to the police the attacker approached the seated victim as the train was approaching the station

simply used a lighter to ignite her clothing and within seconds she was engulfed in flames.

OK. Can we just stop the bullshit? I’m not a dick - ok… I am a dick but I haven’t been doing this for TWENTY-FIVE YEARS - yes, this is the anniversary of me tyring to preserve my mother’s life during kidney disease leading to dialysis from demons killing her (unsuccessful after 11 years) so there must be a part of me that rises to help the victim, underdog, the oppressed, the weak and the sick. So,

IF AND ONLY IF this was not a psyop, false flag, crisis action, A.I.-generated mental masturbation, then I am truly sympathetic to the woman and godzilla-and-the-blue-flame over what was done to her.

BUT IN THE ABSENCE OF AN ACCLERANT WHICH SHE AND HER CLOTHES WOULD HAVE TO BE SOAKED IN, then there is no way to light someone’s clothes, get an instantaneous burn have FLAMES ON THE FLOOR from some low-level piece of shit demon flicking a lighter.

“Flame retardant” and “flame resistant” are often used interchangeably, but they have different meanings. A fabric that is flame retardant has been treated with chemicals that slow the speed of burning, while a flame resistant fabric has been treated with chemicals that make it less likely to catch fire. Polyester is a synthetic fiber that can be made from petroleum byproducts or plant-based sources like sugarcane or hemp. Polyester is strong and durable, making it perfect for use in clothing, bedding, and other household items. It’s also very flame-resistant and won’t burn when exposed to high heat or flame. Nylon is one of the most popular fabrics used in clothing due to its durability and strength. It’s easy to clean, and it doesn’t wrinkle easily, which makes it perfect for travel clothes or everyday wear. Nylon doesn’t burn easily because it’s not porous like cotton or wool, which means there aren’t any spaces where fire can grow inside it. Type of fiber – Cotton, wool, silk, and linen are all-natural fibers known for their tendency to ignite more easily than man-made synthetic polyester or acrylic. The longer and finer the fibers are, the greater their ability to catch fire when exposed to heat and flame. Synthetics like polyester tend not to burn as much because they’re less susceptible to ignition by oxygen or heat (this difference is why synthetic materials such as nylon can be used in firefighters’ protective clothing).

Let’s say that she was wearing pure cotton that had been laundered too many times in bleach, thus getting rid of the fire retardants:

If a goddamned DRUNK can flick a Bic and get the cotton to ignite, then the most I can project this might damage someone is that it goes up at stage magician flash paper speed, consumes the consumables including hair leaving second to third-degree burns and a live person at the end of it.

HOW DO YOU GET FLESH TO IGNITE UNLESS THERE IS AN ACCELERANT?

What I found offensive and odd is that they EMPHASIZED that she was ‘homeless’.

As if that is relevant to anyone except the fuckers making a point about “usless eaters” which, their hired-hand demon was a member of as well. If he CAME from somewhere else - he was HOMELESS/STATELESS and since he was nothing but a criminal he was the very emobodiment of a Usless Eater.

So everything about the chosen details of the victim that were reported are suspect, from her ECONOMIC status, to the crime being a STOP THE TRAIN EVERYTHING IS ON FIRE event, to the way that the zombies did their shuffle while this person was supposedly immolated.

I have to say: supposedly because we don’t know if this was a hollywood production used as a Jade Helm to gauge the reaction/non-reaction of people who have been assaulted with the FOG they’ve been spraying on everyone.

Destroy people’s minds: watch them ignore fellow humans on fire…

[Unless: breathing IN the Fog and getting it on you IS the accelerant?]

But does anyone pay attention to what SECTIONS I put my Stacks in?

This one is in Proof We’re In Hell.

Fits doesn’t it?

Cremation of Care Demons shuffling around in boxes IN THE UNDERWORLD - it was a fucking SUBway wasn’t it? While the demons-in-uniform maintained Business As Usual here in Hell: torturing the Damned with FLAMES!

It all makes sense if this existence here in Hell is ‘real’, or if what was presented to us was a SIM, or just a stage-play in Hell to traumatize us during our stay here until our ‘sentence’ is up and then we dye and then what? - no fuckingbuddy knows…

All I know is that IF this was part of reality…

Then:

No For-Profit Prison for the criminal from Got No Mala.

37cents will take care of that problem.

No For-Profit Prison for the Immigration incompetence.

No For-Profit Prison for any Judges involved in his persistence here.

No For-Profit Prison for any cops involved in his presence here.

No For-Profit Prison for ‘shelters’ giving Aid & Comfort to FOREIGN ENEMIES.

0.37 + 0.37 + 0.37 + 0.37 + 0.37 = $1.85 to solve an estimated $18.5 BILLION doll ear problem.

