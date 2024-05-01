In order to patent something you have to have invented it. You can’t get a patent for Discovery.

I absofuckinglootly reject the notion that this organism was ‘discovered’ not made at the Dahar Puhh Labs.

I don’t spend a bit of time doing this but I will bet that you can find a patent for these bugs and they were most likely funded by you Tox Doll Ears.

The talking heads need to be pummeled about those heads and shoulders for promoting the insane palliative of: In order to avoid dying a horrific fucking death by a lab-created monster - just be careful….

Goddamn

Or somebuddydamn - because God seems to be AWOL.

This is a bug that CANNOT arise de novo in ‘Nature’. It is a GMO and made as a weapon (buy oh logical weapons are outlawed = whar crime).

Leave a comment