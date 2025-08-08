Genesis 3: 1-5 Now the serpent was more subtil than any beast of the field which the LORD God had made. And he said unto the woman, Yea, hath God said, Ye shall not eat of every tree of the garden? And the woman said unto the serpent, We may eat of the fruit of the trees of the garden: But of the fruit of the tree which is in the midst of the garden, God hath said, Ye shall not eat of it, neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die. And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.

Any Three-Point-Sermon preacher will tell you that the Sir Pent opened with DOUBT.

“Did the Demiurge really say to stay away from the one thing that would clue you in that it’s a fake-ass god?”

Then the chicksa (Chavah) GMOed from the Red Head (Hadam means: Red) countered with a lie to die for.

“…. neither shall ye touch it, lest ye die.”

Genesis 2:15-17 And the LORD God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it. And the LORD God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die.

Witch shows quite clearly that Eva wasn’t even engineered yet when the directive came down, so unless Old Red told her something different she embellished it with her own initiative.

Even the Demiurge was full of shit because neither Hadam or his ribcage-clone (with different body parts) DIED! In fact: they lived long and miserable lives making copies of themselves so that the suffering could be spread around like a disease.

All this just to answer the question from what was recently purported in a Ewe Toob video to be an upright Reptilian since The Serpent was cursed to crawl on its belly only AFTER it had enticed the Womb Man to eat the God Fruit.

In the Jordanian Cannon, the beauty of this entire situation was that when we examine the Satanic Creed:

Good is Evil

Evil is Good

Only through Sin can Mankind that is lost

Find itself again

We find that Good and Evil are mathematical equalities.

The diversity and inclusion came later.

For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.

NOT a duality. An equality.

Same Pig Different Lipstick

Isaiah 45:7; King James Version I form the light, and create darkness: I make peace, and create evil: I the Lord do all these things.

Straight from the Pig’s Mouth.

Since I’ve been doing this for 25 years (typed: tears) YOU needed the background before I got to the point:

It is important to note: Wayne is a top-flight researcher/thinker and Little Red Hen. When I vivisect ANY topic it is often without malice towards the presenter. I have no malice towards Wayne for his exploration. Wayne - as anyone - has the right - and in many cases - the duty to ask any question no matter how much it feels like a cockleburr in your sock just inside your shoe.

I will however suggest - or ask - the notion that there are some questions, some topics that need not be asked or explored as they are a collossall waste of time given apriori facts that inform the futility of expenditure of mental friction.

WHY DOES EVERYONE GET ALL OF THEIR INFORMATION FROM YAHOODIM?

Now even that requires us to back up to a comment that Wayne posted along with his own earlier Stack exploring the origins and identity of the Cunt Trollers.

Wayne Lusvardi Machiavellian Man Jul 11 Pat. Where we got it wrong is that it hasn't been "The Jalopies" that have caused all the evil in the world for three centuries - it has been the London money grubbers and their secret society Milner Group of oligarchs started by Cecil Rhodes with 33 members (Rhodes, Cecil, Rothschild, Baron, Astor, Balfour, Gould, Clay, etc.). Historian Carroll Quigley wrote about them in his two books Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time and The Anglo American Establishment. These two books were marginalized and never made mainstream history in academia or the media. London is the source of 99% of the world's miseries. The BRIC's nations are finally making a jail break - they want sound money and are not warring by religion or disposition. The only hope of redemption we have is that London and its Jalopy army of foot soldier infiltrators in the US are about to be destroyed by the Ponzi scheme money they created. Soon there will be no Unreali or Jalopies, Fizers, or Funny Money. They want to relocate and take over the US but we have to not let that happen. Look for a new posting on my Substack page "All Roads Lead to London".

Due to the millenniae of mind control I feel that my efforts on:

were a total waste of my time because even re-labeling the Cunt Trollers as Yahoodim = The Children of Ea-Hu that would include ALL RACES AND ALL RELIGIONS, can’t seem to tap into the pattern recognition that separates the genius from the moron and the quick from the dead (a newborn monkey INNATELY KNOWS the difference between a snake/serpent and a BRANCH!). The SIMPLE LABEL: Yahoodim to replace the specific and IMPROPER LABEL: “J”ew can’t seem to get through the minds of even my top people who insist that either that Yewamites or the Harabs are ‘bad’ while the other bedouin religion of the Yahoodim: Christians are ‘good’.

See Satanic Creed for clarity.

So before we deconstruct the FIRST link to Wayne’s post on Stalin, we have to address who Wayne was exploring as being the Cunt Trollers in a post before that.

It is really simple to assemble that the Normans (Yahoodim) and the Romans (Yahoodim) ‘invaded’ Britain to take it over. Most of the kings of England came from Germany (Yahoodim) where the Roman Salute was part of their heritage when Adoph’s Meat Tenderizer was ALLOWED as a YAHOODIM to rise to fame on the world stage before he was Epsteined.

Even the Anglo-Saxons is derived from Isaac’s Sons = Saxons. And there was a Jacobite Rebellion. Yakob being a patriarch of the Abramic gene line and insane religion. Yakob being the name that means: DECEIVER

[My entire Substack that was taken down had a post that covered this very topic]

before his name was changes to Is Ra EL that means: He struggles (wrestles) with God. So whereas Wayne had enthusiatically painted his laser on a new target as London, it just turned out to be:

So, NOW we can return to Wayne’s post on Stalin that is a perfect example of the military psyop that I call: Disbelieve Everything.

You see: FEAR is the Mother Of All Gods, said Lucius. I thought on that for years before I arrived at the PRIMARY FEAR the Grandmamma of all Fears = FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN that is the single note that is the fundamental from which the entire dissonant chord is played like a cacophanic symphony.

If the Cunt Trollers can create DOUBT:

Did god actually say NOT to eat the fruity bubblgum from that red-colored machine?

Then all ‘facts’ and all reason goes out da doh.

On to vivisecting the material in Wayne’s post on Stalin.

Stallin’ the Man of Steal.

Right out of the gate we find that he adopted a FICTIONAL NAME.

Only Yahoods do that to avoid the Hounds of Hell.

His birth name was:

Ioseb Besarionis dze Jughashvili

Jesus, Mary, and Ioseb !

Joseph

Yusef

dze Jughashvili means JEW’S SON.

Fucking really? Are you kidding me?

Not in this SIM, Sally.

NO WONDER HE CHANGED HIS FUCKING NAME.

YAHOODIM FROM THE START.

Oddly (not really - because I’m the Shell Answer Man who can explain nearly goddamned everything) Yusef HATED YEWS!!! Witches quite odd for a man who was born the son of a Georgian Gew.

But then that is why I gave the pig a coat of TRANSPARENT LIPSTICK by adopting the label of Yahoodim that encompasses ALL Judaic, Arabic, Christian, Szionist, Pagan, Hindu, nZombie, and every sect inbetween because ALL RELIGIONS WERE SPAWNED OFF OF THE SAME INFECTIVE SPORE.

A “J”ew is just a label for those of the gene line of Esau = Edom = Iudom = Yew.

The same line that gave rise to King Herod who wanted to exterminate the line of King David (YAKOBIAN = Jacobite) line of the “J”esus = Joshua = Yeshua = Ea Hu Shu Ah.

THIS HAS ALWAYS EVER BEEN INTERNECINE WAR between brothers and cousins that will off each other for a sheckle so your lives are considered WORTHLESS.

OK. So: World Stage set by the post-deluvian military take over of the planet by the Three Clans of Ham, Shem, and Yaphet.

Later the World Stage was re-apportioned by the likes of Stalin (Jewson), Churchill (Spenser = Vlad The Impaler line); and FDR (Rosenfeld).

Three Yahoodim dividing up the spoils after one of the greatest Black Magicks Blood Sacrifices orchestrated in all of history.

Dumbfucks dying in the GOOD WAR.

No fucking shit. That’s what they called it.

See Satanic Creed to know what a GOOD war is.

Wayne enthusiastically maintains that with the collapse of the London stranglehold on funnymunny that the system will collapse.

But if the Anglo-Saxons were spawn of Abram.

And the Jacobites were spawn of Abram.

And the Bank and Crown of England were the spawn of Abram.

And the implanted State of Is Ra El was the spawn of Abram tranplanting more spawn of Abram. Then the only practical conclusion is that the ‘collapse’ of the economy is nothing more than a CONTROLLED DEMOLITION so that they can build something new on the old foundation.

Meet the New Boss not even the same as the Old Boss.

IT IS THE OLD BOSS !

OK so I destroyed ALL of the governments and banks and politicians of the world in a few short paragraphs. Let’s get on to the FACTS as porported by…

A YAHOODIM!

So some crackpot (Grover Furr) claims to have gone through the archives of the Supreme Soviet to find that Stalin (Yahoodim) was a good guy just getting a bad rap.

That crackpot need not even be investigated for being a Yahoodim himself because IF HE WAS PUBLISHED - AND I’M NOT TALKING BY LULU OR SUBSTACK - THEN THE MOTHERFUCKER WAS YAHOODIM !!!

How did I open this Stack? I’ll save you the trouble:

WHY DOES EVERYONE GET ALL OF THEIR INFORMATION FROM THE YAHOODIM?

So, the subject under vivisection DIES on the operating table.

Good riddance.

This is why I say that although there are no questions that should be restricted from exploring, that some questions need not be asked when you can trace from the boat down the anchor chain all the way to the anchor that is embedded in bedrock.

Less time wasted.

Like here.

Now.

All anyone ever needed to do was to bitch-slap themselves out of the SPELL of Mind Control by reading Swindler’s List (I didn’t do it for *MY* HEALTH!) and if you didn’t get it then read it again, and if you STILL DIDN’T GET IT THEN

READ IT AGAIN.

and if you STILL didn’t get it

READ IT AGAIN!

because I’m leaving alternative media for this EXACT REASON. I can’t tell the same message for 17 years in the public to be either not understood, ignored, or shadowbanned. You either get it, or you will be eaten by the Cunt Trollers that are laughing at you for falling for the simplest of illusions.

“I read it somewhere.”

That could be the Buy Bull the Core Ran the OyVeydas the Nose Tick texts. ANYTHING. If YOU didn’t do the investigation yourself. If YOU didn’t do the analysis:

THEN YOU KNOW NOTHING!

One of my first maxims in my first book

that I got from Rebecca Carley is:

Everything you know is wrong.

with my addition:

EVERYTHING YOU KNOW WAS GIVEN TO YOU.

What do you know about anything?

That’s not even a rhetorical question.

I’ll answer it for you: NOT A GODDAMNED THING!

Solzhenitsyn was a “J”ew.

More properly said he was a Yahoodim.

I don’t know if he was from the gene line of Yakob = Israel, or Esau = actual “J”ews = Edomite.

DOESN’T FUCKING MATTER.

Yahoods running operations against fellow Yahoods = INTERNECINE WAR.

And they skillfully got YOU WILLINGLY chosing a side to rally for or against.

God Damn!

From Wayne’s post:

Kotkin accuses Soviet leader Joseph Stalin of dozens of terrible crimes and atrocities.

Yeah… and King Herod (if he even existed) was jen no siding male babies in the City Bedlam to snuff the descendant of King Doveed (if he even existed).

This is “J”ew pissing with “J”ew.

Which elicits from me: Who FUCKING CARES!?

Butt did you see what I skillfully did? I inserted the DOUBT that these historical figures on which people base the disposition of their supposed IMMORTAL SOULS may just be part of a PSYOP or elaborate SIM that is so easy to see through, yet I feel I am surrounding by human-sized Flat Worms that only respond to light and bumping into things.

Was Stalin a War Criminal?

Why even entertain literature on that topic?

ASK SOMEONE WHO WAS THERE. Since my youth into adulthood I have met people who have I have no reason to doubt who told me without prompting that the Soviet system was the most repressive, dangerous regime going at the time. No one dared say anything against it for FEAR of ending up like a grandmother documented by a PBS special after the ARCHIVES in Russia were opened after the ‘wall fell’, where she was given 12 years in Siberia for VOICING ANTI-GOVERNMENT sentiment.

Hell, Russia is not unique.

People, since before Covid Psychosis, were being put in Amerikan Gulags for Mind Crimes.

Why? Because The New Jerusalem = United States was FOUNDED and has been RUN by…

FILL IN THE FUCKING BLANK: ____________________________

YAHOFUCKINGDIM.

It’s that simple.

Genetic Liars.

They provide the information that you make decisions on.

They even told you how they control OPINION AND ACTION based on RUMOR.

Protocol 12:17. Even nowadays, already, to take only the French press, there are forms which reveal masonic solidarity in acting on the watchword: all organs of the press are bound together by professional secrecy; like the augurs of old, not one of their numbers will give away the secret of his sources of information unless it be resolved to make announcement of them. Not one journalist will venture to betray this secret, for not one of them is ever admitted to practice literature unless his whole past has some disgraceful sore or other .... These sores would be immediately revealed. So long as they remain the secret of a few the prestige of the journalist attacks the majority of the country - the mob follow after him with enthusiasm. 18. Our calculations are especially extended to the provinces. It is indispensable for us to inflame there those hopes and impulses with which we could at any moment fall upon the capital, and we shall represent to the capitals that these expressions are the independent hopes and impulses of the provinces. Naturally, the source of them will be always one and the same - ours. WHAT WE NEED IS THAT, UNTIL SUCH TIME AS WE ARE IN THE PLENITUDE POWER, THE CAPITALS SHOULD FIND THEMSELVES STIFLED BY THE PROVINCIAL OPINION OF THE NATIONS, I.E., OF A MAJORITY ARRANGED BY OUR AGENTUR. What we need is that at the psychological moment the capitals should not be in a position to discuss an accomplished fact for the simple reason, if for no other, that it has been accepted by the public opinion of a majority in the provinces.

Goddamn! Should have raised the price of this book!

So, was the See Eye Aye running a smear campaign on a biocidal maniac in the persona of Stalin?

THE FUCKING SEE EYE AYE WAS FOUNDED IN 1947 JUST BEFORE THE STATE OF ISRAEL.

Now, given that I don’t accept even THeir Timelines: Jordan sayeth that the Company was around for millennia. The Pig just got a new coat of lipstick and a name change.

Where does that leave the supposed beneficiaries of this Us vs. THem game being played?

See?

Do you SEE?

like I’m pushing your faces into a triceratops mound of poo?

THEY ARE ALL YAHOODIM!

THEY ARE ALL LIARS.

The Impersonal Puppet in the Son of Doveed (Trump) is in bed with an international War Criminal that changed his name - why does THAT SOUND FAMILIAR?

https://medium.com › @hrnews1 › benjamin-netanyahus-family-originally-had-the-surname-mileikowsky-when-they-came-to-palestine-from-6ddd5702ab39 Benjamin Netanyahu's Family Originally had the Surname ... - Medium May 28, 2024 By changing their surname from the Polish "Mileikowsky" to the Hebrew "Netanyahu," the family embraced a more overtly Zionist identity in line with Benzion's hardline nationalist views.

Contrast this with the Origin of the Yahoody: the Neurosyphilis A.I. that said:

Search Assist Netanyahu's real name is Benjamin Netanyahu. He is often referred to by his nickname, "Bibi." Wikipedia; Encyclopedia Britannica Auto-generated based on listed sources. May contain inaccuracies.

In the Disbelieve Everything Psyo: UNCERTAINTY is a control mechanism used by Narcissistic Psychopaths. Soon people will be wondering/asking if the BIOCIDE that happened in Canaan was even real as they witness it in real time on their phones, tablets and desktops.

Might as well question if your own fucking pathetic life is real (Is Real?) at that stage because you can’t tell the difference between a good-old-fashion Jen No Side and a made-for-TV Hollywood production.

Angel, series finale, Not Fade Away. WESLEY to ILLYRIA The first lesson a watcher learns is to separate truth from illusion. Because in the world of magics, it's the hardest thing to do.

There is no point whatsoever to pursue questions that have no meaningful ACTIONABLE answers.

Butt then, Pat… What are we supposed to do?

Stop wringing your hands and stop asking STUPID QUESTIONS LIKE THAT because for the past 17 years I have had the same message:

Get rid of the neurosyphilis from the planet and all Evil goes away.

This is why I’m leaving Substack and this work.

I’ve just repeated myself again after 17 years.

There is nothing in here that I haven’t said in this active Substack or the one that was deleted or my Youtube channel or my radio shows or my books or my website.

If no one gets it by now you will all suffer an ignoble end.

NOTHING

ELSE

MATTERS.