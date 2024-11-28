Obviously this is Repair Season out here on the Pharm, so the Al Gore Rythm is giving me weird shit (wierd? eye before eee except after weerd?) on mechanics.

I watch something like this and I pass it on in the off-chance (I wonder if any among us have enough to buy a POS like is pictured in the video?) that it might help someone who was caught in the EXTORTION of owning a POS that will lock you out of your fuking doors if the battery is unhooked.

I’m UNHOOKED at the notion that a MECHANICAL FUNCTION like a key is now subserviant to the electron.

Of course they made it that way on purpose.

Consider the consumer who didn’t know it would fuck you up of your battery is det, then they call a locksmith because they loct themself out da house (fucking piece of shit cost as much as a house used to in the 60s-80s) but even Dr. Smith ain’t gettin in because the Red Headed Engineers made it so there had to be a charged bat tree for a goddamned key to work.

I’m upset because I don’t know the year of this POS but this comes after that rich bitch got backed into a lake by her Tesla and drown because the door windows and locks were run by battery and computer so she was assassinated by a POS engineered by those who don’t even care about their own kind. Of course she was either too stupid or weak or both to just kick a window out, so Darwin’s requirements have been satisfied once again…

The maker of this video considered the option of busting a move by busting a window but that would just add more to the Disaster Capitalism drain. So he opted for what was probably a LITHIUM ION battery bank at —-

did he say ONE THOUSAND AMP device?

I’ve been hauranging with the orangutang about Lithium Destructor Devices for some time now.

Jesus on a Gyro Sandwich!

That tiny ONE THOUSAND AMP #3 BALM (Lithium is element #3 on the Having My Period Chart of the Ele McPherson Ment Chart) could BBQ a big ole truck like that in minutes if y’all are keepin the device in your glove box in the hot sun of Tex’s Ass or any other state in the union including: The State of Confusion!

Fuck me.

Just - - - Fuck me.