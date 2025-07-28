Dis is the pet name for the Devil but I don’t think it can count past 6.

Our Friend in Port Shoe Gull sent this to inform those who haven’t signed up for notices via Lulu for discounts.

On Lulu: Apply code SUNNYREADS15 at checkout for 15% off! This promotion is for 15% off when ordering printed products at Lulu.com. Offer is valid through August 1, 2025.

Any discount has no effect on my revenues, so order like you’re a drunken sailor (or sailorette) on shore leave. Or sick leave. Please use the emesis bags next to your bench in the row boat. Although I don’t know why they call it a row, in Britain, when they have a fight. Are people supposed to fight when they’re in a Row Boat? And if so, then is the decorum to remain seated while pummeling your boatmate? or should you stand up to make it more exciting. The decision on whether to use the flat edge of the oar or the thin edge is another perennial concern of mine, however, after all of these years of consideration I never let my mind drift to the pointy tip or the blunt handle end; so that just escalated the options and excitement of the kind of damage that can be done in a Row Boat Row.

Row, Roe, Rowe vs. Wade your boat, ungently down the stream.

Marry me, Mary Me, Merry Me, life is butt a nightmare.

Yup, kids, this is what happens when you come in to check your email after being out in 90+F degree heat at 90% humidity in the Grain Ghetto of ILL Annoyed while the religious Pharm Whores are spraying the edges of their crops by the road to make it ‘look nice’ in the middle of fucking-nowhere.

Thank you for your past, present, and future purchases.

I now return me to my regularly scheduled poaching in the sun.