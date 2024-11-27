I felt compelled but really didn’t want to post this.

It started out strong, with slapassian sarcasm and quotation of the Great Grimoire in the light of someone who has logic, critical thinking, and reason; but devovled into a Controlled Opposition PsyOp Counter-Counter-Counter Spy Propaganda piece.

Dis = pet name for the Devil circa 1300.

CERN = magick circle for summoning demons from the sub-amen, atom, ray world.

Mente = Mind. Like Basement = Base Mind, Parlaiment = To Speak Mind, and Cement = what comes before B-ment that leads to DEMENT.

You have to get past the sarcasm and spinning of HALF TRUTHS to see how this is a

SKILLFUL

PRO-Is Ra EL propaganda piece.

He (whoever He is - probably Family) reads the Good Book with sarcasm and highlights attrocities!

✅

But THEN he brings in EXPERTS like those selfless (nameless) archeologists who NEVER have an agenda despite ALL of them being FAMILY…

❌

to say that — well… Jerry Co. never had any walls; and Ai (A.I. ? are you shitting me in Shittim?) wasn’t even around…

❌

The Ai was a city in Canaan, mentioned in the Hebrew Bible. According to the Book of Joshua, it was conquered by the Israelites, headed by Joshua, during their conquest of Canaan. The Ai's ruins are commonly thought to be in the modern-day archeological site of Et-Tell.

Art thou able to shittim?

https://bibleatlas.org › shittim.htm Bible Map: Shittim (Abel-shittim) - Bible Atlas.org Numbers 25:1 Israel abode in Shittim;

Meaning that the TRIBE abode in the commode.

and the people began to play the prostitute with the daughters of Moab:.

I always thought it was the other way-round but hey, I’ll bet you can’t even get a definition of a pro sty toot these days…

Joshua 2:1 Joshua the son of Nun

I thought Nuns were celebate?

secretly sent two men out of Shittim as spies,

Hurts just thinking about it.

saying, "Go, view the land, including Jericho."

Think they worked for Blackrock?

https://bibleatlas.org › valley_of_shittim.htm ABEL-SHITTIM. a'-bel-shit'-tim ('abhel ha-shiTTim, "the meadow of the Acacias"): The name appears only in Numbers 33:49; but the name Shittim is used to denote the same locality (Numbers 25:1 Joshua 2:1; Joshua 3:1 Micah 6:5).

It’s relieving to know that it’s just a bunch of trees, but then that takes all of the cheep jokes away.

Where was I? Oh yeah, destroying this FAKE SKEPTIC sowing a bush hell of corn fusion.

So he refers to the bloodbath invasion of Canaan, then said that Cousin Shem, Inc. just WALKED IN. Then used Family Ark He Olo Jests that YOU don’t know, and have NO reason to TRUST as EXPERTS, to TELL US that the Fossil Record doesn’t support what a maurauding band of biocidal maniacs wrote as their own Dear Diary…

Then because of this non-evidence… the Fake Skeptic closes with:

See? They lied to pretend that they were bad ass!

ALL THE WHILE SHOWING PICTURES OF GAZA BEING TURNED INTO A GRAVEYARD.

This is called: Chutzpah, LIES, PROPAGANDA, Deception (the motto of the Mossad), Deflection, Inversion, or as I like to call it: Opposite Day.

You’ve got the Hysterical Record in the Buy Bull that they were biocidal maniacs.

YOU’RE WATCHING IN REAL TIME IN THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME THE TOTAL OBLITERATION OF THEIR COUSINS IN CANAAN THAT IS DOCUMENTED…

and then some crazy fuck using humor to diffuse an international war crime situation says that the Invasion Rev. 1.0 was JUST MADE UP!

He has more subs than I do on my abandoned Ewe Toob, but EIGHTY-NINE THOUSAND VIEWS on just this video with comments from people (or bots) that seem to show Anna Moss City towards the Biocidal Maniacs

WITHOUT EVER KNOWING THAT THIS VIDEO WAS AN APOLOGETIC FOR THE BIOCIDAL MANIACS!

Can you see it?

I really need to know: because it is subtle how they do it, I am a fucking genius so I can deconstruct this shit in real time, so I can see how folks might miss it —-

but this is the kind of fuckshit that would be looked at years, decades, centuries, millennia later and referred to as:



See how they FAKED the biocide of Gaza in the 2020s?

I didn’t want to send you to his video to give him more view counts and probably monetize on lies, yet this level of FRAUD has to be exposed as it happens (I was never offered it 2 months ago). This is an insult/disgrace to those who were slaughtered in 1409 BC and those who you can watch “SHREDDED” as one doctor said he was witnessing on the ground TODAY.

