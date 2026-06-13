In a previous stack I gave the Counts Per Minute for standard air purifying media where the ZEOLITE that people EAT for HEALTH had spikes of 110 CPM that I consider too high for a volcanic rock that is best not taken internally - for health…

The ten minute average for the zeolite came in at 61.1 CPM

The activated charcoal was 40.4 CPM for a ten minute count.

The final ingredient that I just got today measured random spikes of up to 70 CPM with a background of about 30-40. I put the plastic cap on because this new product is DUSTY and alpha particles are of no concern for what I am interested in. So, in a plastic bag with a plastic cap on the detector I got a 50.2 CPM from the third media what was really surprising because I expected more. I was thinking something in the range of the superphosphate fertilizer that I got rid of that was pushing 120 in a ten minute count.

Butt, that it the nature of science. It doesn’t matter what you THINK it matters what the data is. So, I declare these safe enough to use with a HEPA post filter for gas-phase filtration. I would NOT use the zeolite for liquid phase filtration even though it is marketed for that as well. The charcoal is not food-grade but I do take food grade charcoal as a remedy intermittently.

I revisited the sardonic humor of using sometimes toxic chemicals to remove toxic chemicals from air and water. Given that I had college chemistry and chemistry had become my life so I know the processes and the rational behind them, I had a sense of unreality today that this world is so tainted with Evil that even the blue sky over green grass day with nice weather and a nice breeze can never therefore will never be an inducement to think this place is anything but a trap for human souls so it’s damned near impossible to appreciate anything within the SIM even when it has the illusion of being potentially pleasant.

Per my definition of Hell: Hell Stinks! the past week where the pharm chemicals started degrading to the point where I smelled a base note of

FORMALDEHYDE all over my house, yard, inside buildings and for miles driving and on other farms and sheds,

is an inescapable reminder that no matter the blue no matter the green no matter the shadows that the sun casts, the SMELL will not let you FORGET that this is hell, it is a trap, beauty and comfort are illusions, because

POISON WATER: CH2O = formaldehyde is what you preserve corpses with.

The air itself reeks of a planet that is already being treated as if it was a Dead Organism.

Can’t even say: Rest In Peace, Gaia because by legend she’s the bitch that got us into this situation in the first place.

Old Irish Blessing:

May the filter on ye pipe take out the Stench of Satan’s arse

As you breathe in the smoke that will give ye Cancer.

And warsh it down with some Aqua Vita.