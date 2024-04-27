Sew… we were talking about muscle fibrosis and the topic of what might help to break up the fibrin.

Morning Lark axed what I thought about Nattokinase.

I’ve covered this many times in many places butt lettuce re-capitulate (if you do please wear a bib and clean up afterwards) {bib lettuce can substitute for a cloth baby bib}.

Natto is a fermented soybean doof made in the east by taking Bacillus subtilis a spore-forming sewage bacteria to make a blood thinning thing to eat. The Serine protease enzyme has been teased out of it (ruthlessly with very nasty harsh language) to be made into a supplement that breaks up whatever serine proteases like to break up. You might consider trying it for a particularly clingy relationship.

My overpriced Prion Agenda

oh, look! shameless self-promotion that I often forget to do…

tells us that the promotion of Bacillus subtilis from a shit bacteria to a PROBIOTIC SUPPLEMENT with ZERO pushback, or warning from the Effin’ Dee Aye or the Ewe Ess Dee Aye tells me that prions (susceptible to serine proteases AFTER the first two steps for destruction) http://www.vaccinefraud.com/1-2-3--live-.html

oh, look how fucking generous I am: I pulled a section out of my book Continuum to possible help save the lives of those who still have the capacity to read!

are now put in food, supplements, detergents, and ORGANIC and commercial FERTILIZERS FOR GOSSAKES! because I think they fear that their Prion Genii has gotten out da bahtle and theys can’ts gits it back insides.

Although this might be an OHMYGOD altruistic Hail Mary Football Pass last attempt at corraling a runaway Strange Matter anihilation leading to a Black Hole formation that will snuff all life…

I STILL won’t take their shit bacteria shit.

Nor the lumbrokinase that is made from earthworms.

Nor their serrapeptidase that is made from bacteria from silkworm butts = serratia marcessans that is a pet of the See Eye Aye that was used to pollute North Americans on purpose.

ALL of the mentioned sources of enzymes shamelessly promoted to break up fibrin are in the Serine Protease Family.

Our Little Red Hen: Rooster had a very interesting self-experiment that he shared with us. He had a big scar on his leg. He used serrapeptidase to try to erase the scar. It did indeed fade. But then his skin became fragile and would wound but not heal. So he quit the serrapeptidase and his skin toughened up, his new wounds healed, AND HIS OLD SCAR CAME BACK.

So much for alterNOTive gurus pushing whatever their handlers tell them to promote.

What Rooster and us other Hens did and do is called RESEARCH.

WE are the Pigs of Guinea on which we perpetrait untold hardships to determine if something in the Liarsphere is true or shitofthebull. This is clinical work with first hand results.

ALL ELSE IS LITERATURE REVIEW!

So when the peckerheads say: DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH!

That is just a bullshit phrase con-cock-head by the Controllers to make you think that READING A GODDAMNED PAPER SOMEHOW CONVEYS KNOWLEDGE AND THEREFORE POWER.

In a world of LIES NOTHING can be accepted as fact until it is proven experientially.

For 24 years I have been vexed by reading papers that will claim WITH EVIDENCE that drinking coffee is good for you, but with minimum effort you can also find paper that show conclusively that drinking coffee is bad for you, as is eggs, saturated fat, or any other topic of they day you wish to do your reasearch on.

Here is a CLASSIC example that Morning Lark shared when I expressed by reservations (the Indians said to say: “Hao!”) over the use of any commercial serine protease:



My part of the email:

Actually its strange we're back to pineapples! Nattokinase is an enzyme from bacillus substilis that I would never subject myself to, nor lumbrokinase made from earthworms, nor serrapeptidase from butt bacteria of silkworms. That being said they are serine proteases that are different from cysteine proteases in the bromelain and I can't remember what papain is but papaya is not allowed for Type A. please find out if fibrin requires a serine protease to break up or if a cysteine protease will do. I think the bromelain will work because it was part of our shedding remedies. eating pineapple is not enough https://superiorlabs.com/pages/search-results-page?q=bromelain+organic

Morning Lark (literature reviewer extraordinaire)’s responded immediately:

It seems as if it is a 'take your pick' scenario. I'll give bromelain a try. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1111/j.2042-7158.2012.01457.x "All proteases that are part of the human blood coagulation and fibrinolytic system belong to the serine protease family. t-PA (tissue plasminogen activator)..." https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/24/23/16770 "In our previous research, we successfully identified ficin, a naturally occurring cysteine protease that possesses unique fibrin and fibrinogenolytic enzymes, making it suitable for both preventing and treating cardiovascular disorders linked to thrombosis. Papain is a prominent cysteine protease derived from the latex of Carica papaya. The potential role of papain in preventing fibrino(geno)lytic, anticoagulant, and antithrombotic activities has not yet been investigated. Therefore, we examined how papain influences fibrinogen and the process of blood coagulation.... Thus, papain, a cysteine protease, has distinct fibrin and fibrinogenolytic properties, suggesting its potential for preventing or treating cardiovascular issues and thrombosis-related diseases."

See? See what I put up with for 24-years without a break?

ALL FIBRINOLYTIC ENZYMES ARE SERINE PROTEASES…

(Monty Python accent) Weeeellllll…. except for the cysteine proteases… a bit… yeah… a bit…

I total dichotomy (hence the title of this Stack). In a world of lies NOTHING can be taken for granite until it is proven by the one chewing on the rocks.

Ficin comes from figs.

Papain comes from Papaya (like like positive ConVeed tests that got that African president unalived). But Papaya is an avoid food for the Type A blood type.

Pineapple is good for everyone but you can eat FRESH pineapple until your mouth bleeds (that’s a chapter in one of my books - buy a few more books and find out) but you can never get enough of the concentrated enzyme for it to make a difference in your blood or tissue where you need it. Hence the link to the most pure enzyme we have found.

Must be taken on an empty stomach.

Do NOT exceed the recommended dose.

Do NOT take for more than two weeks.

How does anyone sort through this without a degree?

Hellifeyeknow.

How does anyone get anything done if they are already low in serotonin that makes their best effort: Try once, then go limp?

Hellifarhino.

You do have me to tell you my nearly 50 years of fucking around to find out because I can give both sides of any issue since I don’t have anything to sell. No physical products. No agenda - ok… Prion Agenda… so just books… but I’ll be damned (and we all know that’s already the case) if I’ll give them away for free because I paid for that information with my life.

Half the time I forget to put book links in my Stacks.

If you want to know all of the shit I have spouted (Hey! I wonder if I’ve got Bacillus subtilis in my mouth? The initials are Bs and I’m definitely full of that!) then here’s the link to all of it:

http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html

Baby needs new shoes…

Leave a comment