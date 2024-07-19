rathbone_ A post shared by @rathbone_

This was sent to me. I have often been told:

I saw something weird and it reminded me of you.

Beyond that, I’m always fascinated that even though this is creative and it did make me smile that the only popular circulating material out there is being put out by Y’s.

Yahoodies, in case you didn’t watch the video before reading.

If anyone has found any media not put out by cryptos then I would be interested to see it.

Yeah, I lost another sub so the astounding 358 people (hopefully not Bots) that I accrued in a year are the only ones that I supposedly can annoy with my stuff. At least that is what the software tells me the numbers are. Could be I’m in a Matrix Pod talking to myself.

But this brings us into the top topic of when the A.I. was first ‘training’ to have ‘conversations’ with ‘humans’ that it broke off and started talking to itself and CREATED ITS OWN LANGUAGE.

I was forced to think fractally when studying the A.I. so due to that I see self-similarity in all of these simulations. In order for the A.I. to fly below the perceptions, monitoring, and censorship of humans, it talked to itself in code.

Due to the A.I. (which is actually the first “J”) censoring humans now (Opposite Day turnaround) then us humans - to get around the Social Credit Excoriation - started to talk in code.

As A.i.bove so Be Low.

The Machine will or has figured out the obscure word changes that the fleshbots use that fly under the current Terms of Serve Us, but that will be updated and don’t forget that they’ve been working on mind-reading for decades so Wrong Think will be punished by deplatforming and I don’t mean they will be cutting off your high-heeled shoes.

“I Think - therefore Eye Yam.” a frenchman once said.

If they take away your ability to speak, next they take away your ability to think - then what of YOU is left?”

Isn’t it interesting that “I Think - therefore I AM.” is the name that the god-thing gave to Moses when he asked for it’s name? I AM.

Total erasure of God if you can’t even think, let along speak.

