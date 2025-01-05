I learned the phrase from Ken Wheeler:

Description is NOT Explanation.

We will transcribe that from the world of physics to the world of Let’s Get Physical.

This guy, whether you like or hate him, is 100% right all of the time, on all accounts…

almost, kinda, mostly…

It is absolutely true that the bulk of male/female relationships are dysfunctional (if I were to be nice) or totally fucked up (if I were to be totally honest - honesty being the key factor missing).

The divorce statistics for the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria are:

https://www.forbes.com/advisor/legal/divorce/divorce-statistics/ How Many Marriages End in Divorce? So, what about the famous statistic that half of all marriages end in divorce? That’s a bit of an exaggeration when it comes to first marriages, only 43% of which are dissolved. Second and third marriages actually fail at a far higher rate, though, with 60% of second marriages and 73% of third marriages ending in divorce.

Lettuce take the median of ALL marriage dissolutions with phasers on the kyll setting.

(43 + 60 + 73) / 3 = 58.666 %

so







are all showing their non-journalistic editorial bias flashing the JDs: juris doctorates showing that even if they aren’t lawyers they have been indoctrinated by Yahoody mindfuck so they are very skilled at Lying With Statistics, and Ph.Ds Piled Higher and Deeper meaning you got a certificate from the same monopolized cabal that accords honors and titles to those who can’t change the tire on their cars.

So much for fuck-checking to see if anyone gives a fuck about your facts.

Sew… not a bit of egg zaggeration of the oft-cited statistic pre-fact check: 58.markofthebeast decimal point percent% is right about that HALF OF ALL MARRIAGES END IN DIVORCE-thing.

I’ll spare you the sex, gender, and statistics confusion of what the population ratio of men to women is in just the USA to round off what it is claimed is half-and-half.

So what about the dude laying down the truth on weemens bustin’ ya’ll up in yo greel?

Well, based on my experience dating all the way back to the Cretaceous Period (so as not to imply “dating” in the nice-evening-out sense but the more like Epochs of Time sense) what he says is true but it’s merely an observation.

A Syllogism is:

All Frenchmen are Idiots.

Jacque is a Frenchman.

Therefore: Jacque is an Idiot.

The inherent logic is in place but if the initial conditions are not true then the truth table is false.

All Women are Emasculating Controlling Monsters.

Gabby is a Woman.

Therefore Gabby is an Emasculating Controlling Monster.

Uh… yeah, Gabby is a newborn.

Want to try again?

MOST Women are Emasculating Controlling Monsters.

Tiny bit better but the sweeping use of generalized statements are not acceptable in the world of Logic, Critical Thinking and the Truth Tables developed from them.

The ONLY accurate DESCRIPTION that can be arrived at is:

All/Some/Most of the women I have known/had experience with are: Emasculating Controlling Monsters.

But what does that tell us?

Toxic Femininity? Toxic Masculinity? Honest evaluation base on experience?

Objective observation?

What if?

What if: since the Witch Craze of 1200 AD until modern times there was a concerted effort to EXTERMINATE any healthy, happy, genetically NORMAL women by whispering that She Be A Witch so that the REAL WITCHES can get the local dumbass population to hunt the NON-WITCHES down and exterminate an entire Gene Line (I call it Marrowline in my books)

[Eve’s ILL a play on words for an example on how women were demonized since the story of Hadam and Chavah in the Gardenia of e-Den.]

Now if there was a Jen Oh Sidal plan to wipe out normal women leaving only a tainted evil gene line to replicate with the idiot men left AND centuries later you invent WORLD WARS where the best and brightest are sent to kyll and be kilt leaving the F-troop washouts home with all of those lonely women so the post-war babies are all retarded witch-line cattle, then you arrive at the situation that the fellow DESCRIBES above WITHOUT ANY OF THE EXPLANTION I just gave.

It is one thing to observe and describe that ‘all’ women are emasculating controlling monsters but that is as far as it goes: Description.

If you, like MeMe the Queen of Meme and I, arrived at over the question of Nature vs. Nurture that Narcissistic Sociopaths and Psychopaths are BORN that way AND they can acquire then hone their skills through the years of observing other evil fucks of their own kind including and especially their PARENTS; then that tells us WHY ‘all’ women are emasculating controlling monsters ECMs (cuz i’m tired of typing: emasculating controlling monsters). The explanation is neutral. It is not a blame. It is accurate based on description of verifiable data but also does not excuse the state of affairs - which is what the dude in the video said was going to happen: affairs due to lack of Fidelity.

So what trap did he fall in:

Explanation over Description.

So, when he brags that he has 1300 MEN out there in his courses where he teaches them how evil women are and…

???

I don’t know.

Will he teach them how to be a Bad Boy so they can get laid and hang on to genetically defective females that among all other sins should never be allowed to breed/replicate?

Or will he just embitter men with the sad reality that REAL WOMEN (if they exist) are as rare as a Pink Diamond so the best thing to do is to just celebrate your celebitism and spit acid for the rest of your miserable life?

But there is nothing to teach in his system except Observation and Description.

This is the same as being plunked out here (being born) in Hell to find that lions hunt prey by stealth, rip open their bellies, eat a little bit of fermented grass, then devour what they can before the flies, vultures, hyenas, wild dogs and other things chase them away. That’s the kind of thing I watched every evening around dinner time with Marlin Perkin’s WILD KINGDOM while we ate steak.

I DESCRIBED what top predators did through observation.

That didn’t mean it was right.

That didn’t mean that it was the way it SHOULD be.

It ONLY DESCRIBED what is.

Morpheus (god of Sleep/Narcosis): It is the world that has been pulled over your eyes to blind you from the truth.

Neo: What truth?

Morpheus: That you are a slave, Neo. Like everyone else you were born into bondage. Into a prison that you cannot taste or see or touch. A prison for your mind."

When you can genetically modify a gene for blood digestion in a mosquito thus making a female mosquito sick when she takes a blood meal then she will drink orange juice.

The EXPLANTION that the single most dangerous animal in the world that kills more in Africa than lions or CROCODILES is the malaria-laden mosquito that isb GENETICALLY equipped to suck and digest blood to make more blood sucking babies - CHANGES your perspective beyond: Mosquitoes suck blood. That’s what they do. That’s the way Life is; even if it leads to Death…

Wait… was I talking about Anopheles and Aedes? or Adelle and Athena?

See what I’m trying to do? I make EXPLANATIONS across Kingdom Animalia and Orders Insecta and Mammalia. Explanations based on the Nature of the Beast.

So, if these mythical creature called the Nice Guy and the Nice Girl really do exist !

Then it has to be in their NATURE to be normal, balanced beings NOT the emasculating, controlling monsters - ECMs, I forgot that I was trying to save paper and ink… - but by statistics alone they would be in an amazing MINORITY having survived all of the cullings of natural normal beings for at least the past 825 years.

557,000 subscribers. 147,000 views in FIVE DAYS. I’ve never gotten that many views on ALL of my ewe toobs in FIVE YEARS! He owes us more.

So to DESCRIBE the Evil Bitches and try to get a handle on who/what they are and how to operate around them and maybe even integrate with them is just patently fucking absurd. Even if you were chasing unicorn pegasuses it is a far more noble venture to strive for the REAL THING rather than hunting, and wasting your time studying how to cohabit with natural-born predators.

This is why EXPLAINING the how and why Bad Boys and Bad Girls are fucked is the only game in town. Everything else is just a waste of goddamned time here in Hell (well… we DO have eternity…) including and especially because you don’t want to be bringing in any half-demon kids into the furnace room witcha’all.

Dig?

I’m sure that some, not al,l women might be concerned that I haven’t been addressing the male component here. The reason being that the thesis presented is that women were ECMs. So thematically you address the point of the thesis and not get distracted with the:

WHAT ABOUT THEM !!!!????

Butt, since I am a fucking genius and I can see and project all sides of any argument and debate, then I will draw from my own experience and shut down that level of inquiry quite instantaneously.

What is a Bad Boy?

We defined that narcissitic sociopathy and psychopathy are INHERITED TRAITS. This means that they are genetically bad. Toss them out of the tomato box before they even go in for the wash to go to market.

Butt lettuce project that they make it to market because at least 80+ of the world are Narcs and that makes up the bulk of the breeding, dating, socializing pool. (empty the damned pool!) This means that if a Bad Girl and a Bad Boy hook up - WHO THE FUCK CARES. They were by Darwinian standards selected for extinction.

If a Good Girl and a Bad Boy hook up then shame on the good grill. She should have held out and worked harder for something that wasn’t a piece of shit to ruin and waste her life and maybe breed some more demon babies.

But EITHER WAY: if a Good Girl or a Bad Girl hook up with a Bad Boy and they make another Bad Boy Copy…

Single parents in the United States have become more common since the second half of the 20th century. In the United States, since the 1960s, there has been an increase in the number of children living with a single parent. The jump was caused by an increase in births to unmarried women and by the increasing prevalence of divorces among couples. In 2010, 40.7% of births in the US were to unmarried women.

As I am wont to say: Fuck me with that proverbial unlubricated stick!

Lettuce just round it up to HALF of all baybays are birffed to baby-mommas ain’t gots no dadays.

Again: statistics/description. We will now go to EXPLANATION of the Bad Boys.

An ECM woman either born that way, or a Good-Girl-turned-ECM by chosing a Bad Boy to begin with, can raise a child either in wedlock (did I type: headlock?) where the child can LEARN how to be a narcissitic sociopath from duddy, OR the ECM, or the GG-turned-ECM. IF either of those two types of ECM women get away from the Bad Duddy but both end up HATING MEN from the experience, then raise that child by themselves in that spirit and environment that will foster the child to end up HATING WOMEN because the WOMEN HATED MEN…

Then you have the makings of a certifiable, Guiness Book and Patentable plan for a PERPETUAL MOTION MACHINE where disgruntled women will raise gruntled kids whether male or female who then pass on the abuse generation after generation.

The male child will project hatred on women because the mother projected hate for men on the innocent child.

The female child will project hatred on men because her mother taught her that.

Then two sets of boys and girls who are unrelated, meet with all of that mind-melting baggage and WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING TO HAPPEN?

So for the women who might ask: What about the men?

50% of the poor fuckers didn’t have a chance outside the cereal box.

So who’s to blame for all of this?

Everybody, all the time, for all reasons.

Not because we’ve been victimized and bred down like pit bulls expressly for fighting each other for the sport and amusement of the Cuntrollers, but because no one has been EXPLAINING the problem so that it can be CORRECTED rather than PERPETUATION the problem by DESCRIBING IT then like useless pussies accepting it as Well… That’s Just The Way It Is.

Proverbs 17:1

Better is a dry morsel, and quietness therewith, than an house full of sacrifices with strife. 21 He that begetteth a fool doeth it to his sorrow: and the father of a fool hath no joy. 25 A foolish son is a grief to his father, and bitterness to her that bare him. Proverbs 21:9

Better to live on a corner of the roof than to share a house with a quarrelsome wife.



Proverbs 21:19

Better to live in the desert than with a contentious and ill-tempered wife.



Proverbs 25:24

Better to live on a corner of the roof than to share a house with a quarrelsome wife. Proverbs 15:17 Better is a dinner of herbs where love is, than a stalled ox and hatred therewith.

Eating a vegan diet? I’m down with the plate of vegetables over the fattened ox. Being a confirmed bachelor (I did all of the rituals and have the certification) I can say that a life without contention is content. There is a difference between being alone and lonley. Of course when you meet the right person then you can feel lonely after having been alone to the point where you realize that ALL that has been described here

HAS BEEN DONE TO US BY OUTSIDE MALICIOUS FORCES.

Our lives have been harmed and ruined ON PURPOSE by creatures whose only purpose is to harm and ruin and kyll.

So, I invoke the sentiment that caused Dante to faint only once in Hell at the Second Circle despite what he had already seen and the horrors he was to see.

No Grief surpasses this:

in the midst of Misery

to remember: Bliss

EXPLAIN the world to you children.

Just because this is the way the world is - doesn’t mean that it is the way it is supposed to be.

We are not here learning a role to play in Dungeons and Dragons.

Take the dragon by the balls (do dragons have balls?) and toss it in a volcano or suitable recycling receptacle [testicle receptacle].

Piece, out.