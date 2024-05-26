Demons are Real
Say it like it is - then there is no debate.
We are in Hell.
These are not police. (that word doesn’t exist)
These are not officers. (whole nother topic)
These are demons.
You were told that demons look a certain way and do certain things and exist in Hell.
This is what they look like, this is what they do, and we are ALL IN HELL.
Here in Arizona I was doing 60 in a 40 zone. Going 20 mph over the speed limit here is a criminal record with a misdemeanor. It cost me $3,000, in lawyer's fees and court charges to have the record expunged from the public record. All about money.