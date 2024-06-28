Third (masonic number) parties are selling brain data at the rate of two-thirds of the companies that collect it.

Two-turds = 66.6 %

If they know the frequency for the word for screwdriver does it work the same in He Brew as in Angl Ish? Or is it the pictogram of a screwdriver that is a universal frequency? If you know the frequency you can jam it, scramble it, enhance it (as in beam a message to use a screwdriver to ‘fix’ somebody (and I ain’t talkin’ mixed drink)?

Given that they are releasing this tech for asshole flatworms to buy on Amazon you know that the Next Gen is beyond your imagination (not their’s the already know what you’re imagining) for interception and control.

There will be two factions that arise out of this millie tarry operation:

Hackers who will play with peoples brains like toys that will be considered outlaws by the Outlaws that started this; and

Hackers who will do their best to ruin the tech that should be considered the Save Yours of the Whirled since nothing and no one in this SIM should know what is going on inside of anyone’s Mud Pellets.

That this is even happening shows the depth of the FEAR that the A.I. has that without obsessive compulsive anal micromanagement of everything and everybody that IT (information technology?) is at risk.

That’s one fucked up psychomachine.

Leave a comment