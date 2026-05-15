A Stackarino sent me a link to https://vivaldi.com/blog/keep-exploring/ as an alternative to Google Chrome.

Chrome is an open-source code (whateverthehell that means sounds like it is a available for EVERYONE to hack) program that just happens to come from the bowels of Goog-EL, but it is the basis for other wannabe browser providers.

Vivaldi out of Nor Way (so as not to be confused by the logic circuit gate NAND Way) claims that they are just Scandinavian Amish running a plain & simple operation with no A.I. So I downloaded it to a nightmare of the search engina not even running. Read the King Tut Tore Reals and found that because it is a Chrome product it ‘inherits’ the defects of that platform so sometimes you have to turn off add blocker and block tracker (no help) or just plain reset the shit so that it will work after loaded.

I did. And it did.

I went through all of this nonsense because I wanted to insure that Goog Hell did not install that stealth native A.I. onto my machine without notice or permission. From all indications it did not happen even though there were indications that they were posturing that it did.

Then, despite despising anything-computer and software or underwear or in your hair, I went into the properties of all things google in my programs folder and

DENIED

google

ALL ABILITY TO RUN ITS UPDATER.

I’ll be goddamned (already am) if I didn’t start Goo Gull today BEFORE switching to Vivaldi and got a notice that the fucking thing had updated even though I took away all permissions and

INHERITANCE

of permissions to the best of my computer soft where hating abilities.

Seems the fuckers from the depths of Hell don’t take direction well.

As I was setting up Viv Val Dee I discovered that there were options to import bookmarks and browsing history with the choices that the browsing history would never be deleted.

hmmm….

Seems like the Enn Ess Aye construct called Google never gave me that option witches why some really key research and really cool websites that I visited years ago

DON’T FUCKING EXIST NO MO’

Fuckers.

Butt… all of this makes sense. The figureheads that supposedly created this A.I. surveillance tool had as their mission statement:

Don’t Do Evil.

That, of course, was revealed to the pub lick when they rolled over for commie china by allowing severe state sense sore ship ages ago, but millennia earlier is the Satanic Creed revelation of:



Good is Evil

Evil is Good

So in true Opposite Day form Goog Hell has always followed the directive of their Lord and Master to either

Do Evil

or

Don’t Do Good

both of which being the inversion of their supposed miss ion state ment.

Since freakass things like Snub Snack will fucking LOCK YOU OUT of your own account if you switch browsers, I kept the A.I. bitchwhore active so that I could insure that I didn’t lose You, Dear Reader, or my access to my own fucking Stack (they burnt 147 posts in my second vaccinefraud stack when they locked me out of my GMAIL account (another goog hell product - seeing the pattern?) {oh… weight… din’t you know that Slub Slack is ANOTHER GOGGLE PRODUCK?}. After I have confirmed that switching browsers will not insert unlubricated objects in my Nether Regions I will be Unistalling Goog Hell and doing a sweep of my computer (again) to make sure that they didn’t play Hide The Whore anywhere on my machine.

I say My Machine only because I bought it. I’ve known for ages that the govern mente demands all manufacturers provide Them with backdoors. Because of that any VPN or encryption is totally useless because they have everything you’ve ever saved and everything as you type it since the first day you ever went online.

Computers are a tool that I will abandon when I finally grow that beard (with a moustache since I don’t protest whar), don the suspenders and woolen underware underwear non-soft where, and change my name to Plain & Simple Pat.

All this fucking waste when I have actual WORK to do.

I will take this Oprah Nudity to hawk my books because I often forget and Baby Needs New Shoes (more like a bottle of formula) so corn cider making an investment in your future.

Hey, Look! Vivaldi actually did remember the URL to my website by importing that data (one click - very easy. I was expecting hernia operations prior to doing it).

And Thank You.