VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

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Patrick Jordan
7h

One shock as I tried to save this as a PDF (I archive my own work because the cloud and the net were designed as traps to disappear all of your work while keeping a copy for the Cunt Trollers) that I no longer had PDF as a save option like with Googlee. It might have something to do with offering Adobe PDF as an extension with really creepy language to provide PDFs "and other services" if you left it in.

If any of y'all are computer saavy then please let me know whut I dun rong.

Even the PDF format of saving webpages is retarded but it is a far site better than HTML code.

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Deghoulza's avatar
Deghoulza
5h

Hey!

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