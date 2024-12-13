As I often caution: The A.I. sends me this shit. Most I don’t watch all the way through. I get the jist of it and move on.

Ralph Winterrowd on RBN taught that when Rules and Regulations are promulgated in the State or Federal Registers that they begin with definitions.

Lettuce take my perennial example of a single word:

Seal.

The Navy Seal attached a Seal on the Sealed Container that was put on a Seal that would swim to the location.

What the fuck is a seal?

If it is not defined for the specific ‘law’ then it can and will be used against you.

What is a Man?

man 1 a(1) : an individual human especially : an adult male human (2) : a man belonging to a particular category (as by birth, residence, membership, or occupation) —usually used in combination councilman (3) : husband I now pronounce you man and wife. (4) : lover He was her man.

b : the human race : humankind the history of man

c : a bipedal primate mammal (Homo sapiens) that is anatomically related to the great apes but distinguished especially by notable development of the brain with a resultant capacity for articulate (see articulate entry 1 sense 1a) speech and abstract reasoning, and is the sole living representative of the hominid family broadly : any living or extinct hominid

I don’t know any non-extinct hominids except for those who are signed on to this Stack.

d(1) : one possessing in high degree the qualities considered distinctive of manhood (such as courage, strength, and vigor) (2)obsolete : the quality or state of being manly : manliness e: fellow, chap —used as mode of familiar address f —used interjectionally to express intensity of feeling man, what a game 2a: individual, person a man could get killed there b: the individual who can fulfill or who has been chosen to fulfill one's requirements she's your man

Below is, of course, the most important of all definitions.

3a: a feudal tenant : vassal b : an adult male servant

c men plural : the working force as distinguished from the employer and usually the management The men have been on strike for several weeks. 4a: one of the distinctive objects moved by each player in various board games b: one of the players on a team nine men on each side 5: an alumnus of or student at a college or university a Bowdoin man 6 Christian Science : the compound idea of infinite Spirit : the spiritual image and likeness of God : the full representation of Mind 7 often capitalized : police when I heard the siren, I knew it was the Man—Amer. Speech 8 often capitalized : the white establishment : white society We should control anything that affects black people. Why should The Man control us?—Jimmy Denham 9: one extremely fond of or devoted to something specified strictly a vanilla ice cream man

So although the Constipation that many revere is just an interoffice memo countersigned by NO regent or their viceroy so it has no international significance and Lysander Spooner said like Bush Baby that it was just a Scrap, the arguments regarding AMENDING such a Scrap - thus implying that the Scrap was FLAWED FROM THE OUTSET - to include hominids with vaginas not just the implied penis-havers is hampered by the first principle of linguistics, linguine, and common fucking sense:

If Man CAN mean the entirety of human kind

(Ballantines defining a Human as a Monster)

but there was no DEFINITION of “Man” or “Men” in the floundering father’s document, then

how do you know women WEREN’T covered by that word despite women (penis have-nots) being treated like whore-commodities throughout history?

how do you know that they ARE covered, but with a wink and a nod of the Old Boy’s Net, they conveniently ALLOW the plebes to be arguing things not defined in a paper that has as much value as Charmin’s cheepest butt sanding sheets?

Since I was young (can’t say I was a child because I was found fully formed in a cabbage patch) I saw through the word-spell-bullshit that IF you have to AMEND or be FORCED to FINALLY *GIVE* RIGHTS (rights are taken by force not granted) then there was a fundamental (religious?) fatal flaw in your entire system from the start.

It’s like trying to put an addition on a house that has wet-rot through and through.

It won’t hold up under it’s own weight and the rot will spread to the new stuff.

So I got 3:32 minutes in (thanks god it wasn’t 3:33) before I turned it off to Stack on the absurdity of arguing how many pinheads can dance on top of an angel.

No definitions. No nothing. Perifuckingid.

