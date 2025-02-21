Elena is a better man than I am.

Couldn’t/Wouldn’t do it.

Also, being an anti-natalist I sure as hell in HELL wouldn’t bring any children into Dante’s Ninth Circle.

I sympathize with the notion that even if you wanted to get the hell out of HELL that there is no money and no means to do so. You could stow away on an ice breaker but you would have to work in -50F to fix the ship to do it.

Catch 22-below.

I pass on these little gems when the A.I. wants me to see them, because there is a part of me with a sense of irony (better than coppery or zincory) that no matter how bad you think your shit is, at least you didn’t cut through the ice and get stuck in the ice hole and have to take off all of your clothes at -50F to survive.

Still won’t stop me from complaining.