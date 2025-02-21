Dante was not fiction!
...When Hell Freezes Over
Elena is a better man than I am.
Couldn’t/Wouldn’t do it.
Also, being an anti-natalist I sure as hell in HELL wouldn’t bring any children into Dante’s Ninth Circle.
I sympathize with the notion that even if you wanted to get the hell out of HELL that there is no money and no means to do so. You could stow away on an ice breaker but you would have to work in -50F to fix the ship to do it.
Catch 22-below.
I pass on these little gems when the A.I. wants me to see them, because there is a part of me with a sense of irony (better than coppery or zincory) that no matter how bad you think your shit is, at least you didn’t cut through the ice and get stuck in the ice hole and have to take off all of your clothes at -50F to survive.
Still won’t stop me from complaining.
recently you posted something about Leonard Cohen and his song Hallelujah... and I left in the comments that Jeff Buckley did a much better version... Jeff Buckley walked into the Mighty Mississippi River and drowned... no good deed goes unpunished.. But I mention this because I was listening just now to Hallelujah by Jeff Buckley when I heard the little bing...on my phone and saw you posted.
I can only say this at the moment... about the anti natalist thing...NONE of us have a choice, not the parents who bring us in, not us who come in... we were all born into this world... in my life, my own children were so much loved and wanted and I saw them as miracles, I was a FUEL ON FIRE in defense of them, in caring for them, I did everything to nurture and nourish them for the best that life could offer...
I suspect your mom did this too for you Patrick... and that is why WHAT is going on in this hell hole is so much more horrible.
Anyway, I was staying off line for the month of Fib U are why. But I had to say this... because, that damn SIM,,, was playing Halleluja just as you posted!.. there are no coincidences
Treading water in -50....I think I would be dead before I could get all my clothes off.
Dante's inferno was dark and cold so quite apropos.