So, the operators of the Climinator 3000

have ‘predicted’ that there will be hellacious (suitable for Hell - Ninth Circle) snowstorms. I wasn’t paying attention. I was only looking at the single digit and below zero temps when I checked the With Her because I rarely leave the house.

No… really… I rarely leave THE HOUSE, witches to say I don’t often travel neither.

When I do leave the house to go to the mailbox, I usually come back in feeling unwell (for another Stack) so there is even LESS incentive to leave the house letalone go anywhere.

Sew, it wasn’t until I con versed with Connection Machine that she sent me a Doomsday Stack on the Whet Thor and then spoke of her own generator for when the grid-down that is supposedly also planned occurs, that I thought: Geez, I should probably go out on a day when it is 3 degrees F with a -20F wind chill and get gasoline.

When you have less than 5% body fat, temperatures below 70F are unpleasant. When it is -20F windchill you can’t even pronouce the word: Brutal when the guy in the convenient store asks what you just said.

So I did.

Filled ‘er up. Pretty cheep too: $2.95 per gallon that is so out of character with the Money Strangling Yahoods that I thought they’re up to something. Either they are trying to induce people to buy gas before a planned disaster by lowering the prices or it will be an I-TOLD-YOU-SO when the jack up the prices by a doll ear DURING the crisis. Either way they make money.

I remember when gasoline was 19 *** CENTS *** per gallon in ILL Annoyed, and I remember right after the Gulf Whore the price in Iraq was 19 cents.

fucking goddamned A.I. now inserts itself into formatting while writing. I WANT to put * Ass Turd Risks before and after a word for EMPHASIS! Butt it will change it as you type to italics. Fuck the Italicans! (I like italians. Italian women = prima bella donna!) BUTT! if you think you are going to game an A.I. put TWO At Riskians before and after your word THE DAMNED THING WILL MAKE IT BOLD. Geezus. Will the A.I. also take a piss for me when my bladder is full?

Anyone remember my Stack on how I pulled 14 fuses out of an over-engineered piece of shit vehicle and it still ran?

PULL *** ALL *** OF THE FUSES OUT OF THE A.I. So, I had to arrive at THREE ass turd risks to make my point on cents rather than doll ears for the price of petroleum distillates Life is too fucking hard.

Just filling gas in that walk-in-freezer with the blower going shivered my timbers.

And knocked my gas mileage down by about one mile per gallon. Anyone ever notice that? Please comment below.

So the morale of this moral story is that I bought the gas for the Just In Case event they they come through with their promise (the world was supposed to end in 2000 and 2012, so I’ve been pissed ever since) with snow and blizzards (not the non-food treat) and power outtages. Butt here in Opposite Day typically preparing ahead leads to a nothing Veggie Burger with dehydrated fizzy water as the drink. Bring your own water. Bring your own fizz.

Just sayin’ in case you want to prepare - and then we’ll be *** ASSURED *** that their ‘prediction’ won’t come true.