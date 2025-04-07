One of the greatest criticisms of the PsyOps Brigade pushing the Helioglobin Agenda is that the Flat Dearth Model (I’d like to see HER in a bikini) is unable to predict anything with mathematical precision or precession.

Given that Math is a 4-letter word and that this is a FAMILY STACK, DAMMIT!

I don’t give it a second thought. I also didn’t know that there was inded the Ptolomeic tables that laid everything out on the ‘table’ sew to speak, but since Flat Water/Flat Earth was all I needed to know, I figured those with some Number Love and a CAD program would work it out. Seems that the Oldsters with no computer aided design worked it out.

So, I just offer this under the Flat Dearth Section because we already knew from the smell of it that the heliogoblins were full of bullshit so I didn’t need to put it in that class (section of my Stack).

Given that I’ve got Spirochetes to extinct, I can’t be caught up in math and architectural geometry arguments because even if you PROVED that the earth was round, flat, flat-round, concave, or cratered, the fact that there are corkscrews in everyone’s brains making them mad would still be left unaddressed. The only thing that I want to see un ad dressed is that Flat Dearth Model.

RETRACTION!

I just found PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE of: Flat Water GLOBE earth!

