Crystal Fears
One of the greatest criticisms of the PsyOps Brigade pushing the Helioglobin Agenda is that the Flat Dearth Model (I’d like to see HER in a bikini) is unable to predict anything with mathematical precision or precession.
Given that Math is a 4-letter word and that this is a FAMILY STACK, DAMMIT!
I don’t give it a second thought. I also didn’t know that there was inded the Ptolomeic tables that laid everything out on the ‘table’ sew to speak, but since Flat Water/Flat Earth was all I needed to know, I figured those with some Number Love and a CAD program would work it out. Seems that the Oldsters with no computer aided design worked it out.
So, I just offer this under the Flat Dearth Section because we already knew from the smell of it that the heliogoblins were full of bullshit so I didn’t need to put it in that class (section of my Stack).
Given that I’ve got Spirochetes to extinct, I can’t be caught up in math and architectural geometry arguments because even if you PROVED that the earth was round, flat, flat-round, concave, or cratered, the fact that there are corkscrews in everyone’s brains making them mad would still be left unaddressed. The only thing that I want to see un
addressed is that Flat Dearth Model.
RETRACTION!
I just found PHOTOGRAPHIC EVIDENCE of: Flat Water GLOBE earth!
I will also like to see 'Her...' in a Micro Tear Drop Bikini.
Spiroshits is indeed a priority!!
He seems very unsure of himself because he uses the word " we" without the permission of the audience for his acceptance of the spinning Top....err....goblen....err... roundworm theory.
Voice inflection at the end of sentences can indicate doubt....of someone who sounds like they are encouraging questions and debate but have a fixation....or fettish they like but are unsure of.