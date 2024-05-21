Now THAT’S a parasite!

For years I have been asking people who do parasite cleanses or colonics to PLEASE send me pictures of what comes out of them.

Invariably, for the ones who remember to do so…

“… oh… I flushed it…”

I’m sent pictures of either strange bowel contents (not parasites) or the worst: the goo fraud called ropeworms that is just mucopolysaccharide plaque from being infected by Kombucha.

In 16 years I have only seen one thing in pictures I’ve been sent resembling dental floss (hope they didn’t swallow that!) that could have been taken for a whipworm or a threadworm.

The picture I posted is what happens when you give a bit too much Green Hull of the Black Walnut tincture to a young puppy in the tropics.

Rule of thumb for dogs is that their small intestines are 2 or more times longer than their body length. So, if Puppy was about a foot long (Foot-Long hot dog?) then the guts with the large intestine would be well over two feet. Which makes this a DAMNED BIG WORM. 7” within 24” is a considerable time-sharing real estate. We don’t know yet if it was a single-apartment dweller or if there is a gang of them in da hood.

8 weeks is an average parasite lifecycle time from egg to adult so like with most puppies it was probably gotten maternally and grew with the puppy.

All this to say that the pictures I have been sent over the past 16 years NEVER had anything that I ever studied in the lab, so while the professionals that they worked with were claiming all day long that Here Be Monsters! - it was never visually evident.

You can have microscopic parasites that would never be visible to the naked eye (but then why your eyes aren’t fully clothed is a matter of etiquette that will not be covered here) and there is the rare instance where someone might have the ability to digest dead worms before they come out the other end - butt then they would still be unrecognizable visually.

So keep taking the dewermers, keep putting tubes up your butts to flush the radiator, keep rotating the tires and getting an oil change, but demand that your Lie Sensed professionals STOP telling you that you are passing worms when there is no evidence whatsoever that you are.

I was in Washington Dee See the other day and the streets were crawling with worms.

I was also in France last month looking over all of the Paris Sights.

I’ll stop now.

