Whether Catholic (voyages of Discovery mentioned in this video) or Protest Ant, these were all the Sea People of ShemClan, Inc.

Once you know that a Privateer is a PIRATE that does his crime for a NATION-STATE, then all bets are off in the separation of Chuch & State (never was - since these See & Destroy missions for the Pope served both Dark Lords), or Private (parts) vs. Publick, or Government vs. Civilian.

All Crooks - All The Time.

The only thing that this video does not answer is why all of the charades?

ALL of the motherfuckers were criminals. So why pretend that there were legal and illegal operations going on when it was ALL ILLEGAL in the first place?

My view has been that these are Demons in Hell and they know they’re doomed here for eternity so that if there aren’t any GAME RULES and ‘risk’ then they would get bored out of their already fucking minds.

The diamond that was passed around like the Country Mule was a Blood Diamond since the ‘owner of a human’ kilt said-human in order to get what should have been a fair exchange for freedome.

But all’s fair in slavery and whar.

A farmer named Joe sells a mule to another farmer named Bob for twenty dollars. After a while, Joe decides he wants the mule back. He offers thirty dollars to Bob and gets the mule. A few days later, Bob offers forty dollars to Joe for the same mule. They trade the mule back and forth for a few months selling the mule to each other, until the mule is now worth eighty dollars. Bob now has the mule. Another farmer sees the mule, and wants it. He offers Bob a hundred dollars for the animal. Bob sells it to the farmer. Joe comes over to Bob’s farm and the sees the mule is gone. Joe is upset. “Why did you go and sell the mule?” he angrily said. “Don’t you know we were making good money trading him back and forth?”

An old country farmer with serious financial problems bought a mule from another old farmer for $100, who agreed to deliver the mule the next day. However, the next day he drove up and said, "Sorry, but I have some bad news: The mule died." "Well, then, just give me my money back." "Can't do that. I went and spent it already." "OK, then. Just unload the mule." "What ya gonna do with a dead mule?" "I'm going to raffle him off." "You can't raffle off a dead mule!" "Sure I can. I just won't tell anybody he's dead." A month later the two met up and the farmer who sold the mule asked, "Whatever happened with that dead mule?" "I raffled him off just like I said I would. I sold 500 tickets at $2 a piece and made a profit of $898." "Didn't anyone complain?" "Just the guy who won. So I gave him his two dollars back."

By second grade I knew that the history of mankind was a made-up shitshow of psychopaths.

