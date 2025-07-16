This was sent to one of our Hens so he passed it on to me so I’m passing it on to you.
15% Off All Print
Books and Calendars
Use your code: TRAVELBOOKS15
This promotion is for 15% off when ordering printed products at Lulu.com. Offer is valid through July 18, 2025.
Some of my books cost so much even I can’t afford them before the markup.
So I hope this coupon works. I hope it helps.
if not lettuce know in the comments.
I want to get your books so this coupon is great. I'm from UK and concerned re postage costs/customs taxes. My son once ordered a T shirt and had to handover more than he paid for it to be released to him! I've noticed there are US companies which act as a PO Box for foreign buyers who then box up goods and despatch to buyers at set prices, by box size, and they claim no customs tax on receipt. I need to figure this all out before coupon expires. Thanks, Patrick.