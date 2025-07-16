VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Markker's avatar
Markker
2d

I want to get your books so this coupon is great. I'm from UK and concerned re postage costs/customs taxes. My son once ordered a T shirt and had to handover more than he paid for it to be released to him! I've noticed there are US companies which act as a PO Box for foreign buyers who then box up goods and despatch to buyers at set prices, by box size, and they claim no customs tax on receipt. I need to figure this all out before coupon expires. Thanks, Patrick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture