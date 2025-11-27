https://tubitv.com/movies/438033/the-host

I’ll leave it to your discretion if you want to watch a rated R Korean horror film. However, half way through there is a MOCKERY of the ConYid plandemic scam that was released in 2007 that I only just saw when ConYid was at its peak.

Talk about predictive programming but not from your typical Hollyweird unless you think of the Korean film industry as just a subsidiary of the PMO.

I thought the film was well done, but I never inflict my particular tastes on others.

Hell, I thought Cloverfield was the most touching Love Story I had ever seen.